Cotton Fundamentals Remain Weak

Subscribers of The Lead-Lag Report will note that I had recently pointed to the current abysmal state of cotton prices. I will now proceed to provide some added context on the underlying state of affairs in the cotton landscape, particularly in the US, and also address why the status quo is unlikely to reverse dramatically in the near term.

Source: Statista

Pre-Coronavirus situation

The US is the second-largest producer of cotton in the world (behind India) and is the leader in cotton exports, making up for c.38% of the global exports. Such is the scale of US cotton exports that if you combine the total quantum of bales supplied by the next top 4 exporters, it would still be less than the US figure!

Before I delve more into the current state of affairs in cotton, let me just refresh readers of the situation that was prevalent pre-COVID-19 with the help of the cotton futures price chart. You can see that after peaking at c.95 cents per pound in June 2018, prices began to drift lower for more than a year, driven primarily by the trade war tussle between the US and China. This was a big hit for US cotton farmers, as China is the largest consumer of cotton, and tariffs of c.25% were levied on US cotton exports, slowing demand. Stockpiles of US cotton then reached one of its highest levels in decades. Towards the back end of 2019, we saw some signs of a truce with an official announcement being made earlier this year. All this was reflected in the cotton prices that started trending upwards in Q4-19 and finally broke out of the multi-month descending channel. Just as things were looking up for cotton, the COVID-19 pandemic took over, sinking demand for cotton and sending cotton prices packing, back towards the descending channel at the sub 50 cents level?

Source: Trading View

Current situation

Whilst we have seen some easing of price pressures over the last month, the broad supply-demand situation in cotton still remains challenging. Let me start with some color on the demand side.

On account of a spike in unemployment and potential loss of income, consumers the world over, have tightened their purse-strings. We all know that apparel retail footfall has fallen off the cliff but even recent online shopping habits suggest that clothing, textiles, and fabrics are not the dominant items that make up the average shopping cart. When your disposable income shrinks, you wouldn't expect a sane individual to stock up on Hawaiian shirts, would you?

All this has seen cotton mill processing in major cotton-spinning countries (such as China, India, Bangladesh, and Vietnam) drop significantly. For some perspective, during the peak of the pandemic in March, cotton spinning in China (the world's largest consumer) had fallen by 90%. Overall retail sales data for China in March and April were down by c.20% YoY in each month. In Europe, consumer spending on apparel was down 42% YoY. Closer home in the US, a report released by the U.S. Commerce Department showed that retail spending fell by a record 16.4% m-o-m in April, with clothing stores being hit the hardest, falling by 89% in March, and 78% in April. The USDA now estimates that total worldwide demand for cotton will fall by c.10.2% in 2019/20E, from 161 million bales to 145 million bales, the largest annual decline in world consumption in the 19th century!

World Cotton Supply and Demand (Million 480 Pound Bales) 2018/19 2019/20E 2020/21E Beginning stock 80.74 80.31 97.16 Production 118.65 122.67 118.95 Imports 42.47 39.33 42.84 Total supply 241.86 242.31 258.95 Domestic Use 120.32 105 116.46 Exports 41.12 40.05 42.93 Total demand 161.44 145.05 159.39 Ending Stocks- Surplus/(Deficit) 80.31 97.16 99.43

Source: USDA

USA Cotton Supply and Demand (Million 480 Pound Bales) 2018/19 2019/20E 2020/21E Beginning stock 4.2 4.85 7.1 Production 18.37 19.91 19.5 Imports 0 0.01 0.01 Total supply 22.57 24.77 26.61 Domestic Use 2.98 2.7 2.9 Exports 14.76 15 16 Total demand 17.74 17.7 18.9 Ending Stocks- Surplus/(Deficit) 4.85 7.1 7.71

Source: USDA

The situation on the supply side is quite damning in itself. Whilst world demand is all set to fall by c.10%, in 2019/20E, production of cotton for the year is estimated to go up by 3.4% YoY, to 122 million bales. In the US this is even more pronounced, with production expected to rise by 8.4% YoY to 19.9 million bales. All this will result in a surplus warehouse stock position globally of 97 million bales, up 21% YoY, the highest level in over five years. In the US, the surplus will likely grow by an incredible 46% YoY in 2019/20E! As you can see, there's a lot of supply that needs to go out of the system for some semblance of strength to come back towards cotton prices. One silver lining in the data which might bode well for the supply issues next year could be the decline in US cotton acreage (the area planted for cotton) that is expected to fall from 14.1 million acres in 2018/19A to 13.74 million acres in 2019/20E.

Outlook

For 2020/21E the outlook on the demand side looks a lot more encouraging as mill use and exports pick up steam. As economies re-open and consumer confidence returns, much of the lost demand is expected to come back with total worldwide demand expected to grow by c.9.9% YoY to 159 million bales in 2020/21E.

On the supply side, there should be some adjustments but prima facie, it looks like it will not be enough to address the surplus stock situation in 2020/21E. I'll get to that later but first, let me point out some of the more positive developments. The USDA estimates that acreage related to cotton plantation should continue to fall from 13.74 million acres in 2019/20E to 13.7 million acres in 2020/21E. I believe this is just an inevitable consequence of sustained low prices in cotton. Cotton tends to compete with other crops such as soybean, tobacco, wheat, corn, etc. for acreage, and farm realizations are currently at levels where it just makes more economic sense to shift to other crops. According to AgriLife Extension, the break-even cotton cash price for farmers is anywhere between 60 and 70 cents. Currently, prices are at sub-60 cents (after having breached sub-50 cents levels in March), making the production of this crop unsustainable. Cotton production for 2020/21E in the US and worldwide is estimated to decline by -2.1% YoY and -3% YoY respectively. In India - the largest producer of cotton - production for 2020/21E will likely drop by 6% from 30.5 million bales to 28.5 million bales.

Yet still, even if we see a strong rebound in demand, it is unlikely to be enough as the surplus stock situation in cotton for 2020/21E is still expected to grow by 2.3% YoY worldwide to 99.4 million bales. This is because the beginning level of inventory for the year will still be elevated at 97.16 million bales. In the US, the surplus situation is expected to grow by an even greater margin of 8.6% to 7.71 million bales. Expect these elevated levels of warehouse stock supplies to keep cotton prices in check for the foreseeable future.

Export-related news will likely cause some volatility in cotton prices

US cotton export news flow - especially to China - is certainly one area to keep an eye on, as this will likely dictate price movement in the near-term. According to the USDA, US Cotton exports for 2019/20E will likely grow at 1.6% and 6.7% the following year. At the start of the article, I highlighted how cotton prices, buoyed by news of a trade war truce, had broken out of the descending price channel earlier this year. Over the last month and a half, on the back of reports of China resuming industrial activities and recommencing its cotton purchases (as per the Phase 1 trade deal), futures have rallied by c.22% from the lows of 48 cents. Recently, the Chinese Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs had revised its cotton import target for the year ending Sept 30 by 18%. Note that the US is not the only country to have benefited from this with Brazil too being mentioned.

However, over the last few days, the news coming from China has not been as upbeat and prices have stalled below the 60-cent mark. According to AgriLife Extension while the Chinese have been rampant in purchasing cotton, it looks as though they are building reserves rather than spinning this into yarn. This would inevitably mean that the pace of purchases will likely dim over the next few weeks as stock levels reach their limit. In fact China has already started stalling on soybean and pork purchases as per a report that emerged a couple of days back. This fall in momentum could likely be seen in cotton soon, particularly as US-China relations are currently on a rather sticky wicket and either party could renege on their commitments. In fact my good friend Mr. Sizemore postulates that this may already be happening.

Conclusion

As highlighted above, I see no major fundamental economic reason for cotton prices to rebound significantly. Yes, as consumer confidence returns and economies reopen, we could see some of the pent-up demand return, but as mentioned previously, this is still unlikely to help stall the increase in surplus stocks of cotton for 2020/2021E. Export-related news might give investors opportunities to play for trading-related bounces, but even that looks slightly dicey at the moment. One X factor could be weather-related disruptions, but attempting to time this and position accordingly is an exercise in futility. Despite all these lingering headwinds, if you are still interested in considering this commodity - perhaps on account of relatively decent risk/reward - you may consider the iPath Series B Bloomberg Cotton Subindex Total Return (BAL) which tracks an index of cotton futures contracts ranging from 1 to 5 months' maturity. This way you gain some exposure to cotton prices without having to deal with the direct leverage risk that comes with investing directly in cotton futures (Do note that there are no direct pure-play cotton listed stocks in the US that I could potentially recommend).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This writing is for informational purposes only and Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC undertakes no obligation to update this article even if the opinions expressed change. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. It also does not offer to provide advisory or other services in any jurisdiction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.