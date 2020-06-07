It has been approximately a year and a half since we have done a deep dive on this name with multiple 'shots on goal'

Equities continued to move ahead this week. Investors seem more and more confident that the massive and unprecedented stimulus provided by both Congress and the Federal Reserve will make this a very deep but temporary contraction. The May Jobs Report Friday added to that belief

Today, we circle back on a name we have not looked at in some time. This concern has come up in comments in other articles in the last month or so, so today we revisit this 'Tier 4' biotech concern and 'Busted IPO'.

Company Overview:

Marker Therapeutics (MRKR) is a Houston, Texas-based clinical-stage immuno-oncology company that was formed when TapImmune merged with privately-held Marker Therapeutics in late 2018. The company specializes in crafting unique T cell-based immunotherapies and novel peptide-based vaccines for treating hematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company’s lead product candidates were developed using Marker’s proprietary MultiTAA T cell technology, which uses selective expansion of non-engineered, tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor-associated antigens, tumor targets, and then destroys tumor cells expressing those targets. The T cells are programmed to recognize multiple tumor targets, which means broad-spectrum anti-tumor activity.

Marker Therapeutics doesn’t genetically engineer their T cells, which when compared to other engineered approaches offers the advantages of being significantly cheaper, easier to manufacture, and less toxic. The company’s pipeline is comprised of three programs: MultiTAA, TPIV200, and TPIV100. The drugs are being tested on a wide variety of oncology indications. Marker Therapeutics has a market capitalization of roughly $105 million and trades for around $2.25 a share.

Pipeline:

Source: Company Presentation

MultiTAA:

MultiTAA platform is a novel, non-genetically modified cell therapy approach that selectively expands tumor-specific T cells from a patient's blood capable of recognizing a broad range of tumor antigens. The company’s unique manufacturing process selectively expands a range of naturally occurring, often extremely rare, tumor-specific T cells present in patients’ blood that can recognize unique epitopes of up to five different tumor-associated antigens. MultiTAA is designed to be administered in an outpatient setting. The company is currently conducting 5 MultiTAA trials.

In February of 2020, Marker announced an updated study protocol for their Phase 2 clinical trial of MultiTAA T cell therapy in post-allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplant patients with acute myeloid leukemia in both the adjuvant and active disease setting. With the amended trial design in place, the FDA has permitted the trial to continue with the safety lead-in. Marker expects to complete enrollment of the first three patients and to submit the information required by the FDA to lift a partial clinical hold in the second half of 2020. Marker stated that they don’t believe the partial clinical hold will significantly impact site/patient enrollment.

Source: Company Presentation

In late April, the company announced that the FDA granted Orphan Drug Designation to MT-401, a multi-tumor-associated antigen-specific T cell drug aimed at treating AML following an allogenic stem cell transplant.

TPIV200:

TPIV200 is a vaccine comprised of five peptide antigens, which trigger an immune response. It is derived from folate receptor alpha, which is found in high levels on tumor cells. The therapeutic is being tested in triple-negative breast cancer and ovarian cancer. The drug has been granted orphan drug and fast track designation for treatment of ovarian cancer. 4 clinical trials are ongoing. Based on an unblinded review of interim results from the trial conducted by the Data Safety Monitoring Board, Marker decided to discontinue their Phase 2 platinum-sensitive advanced ovarian cancer trial. It wasn’t a safety issue, but rather the trial didn’t meet the threshold for probability of clinical benefit.

As of September 2019, based on a preliminary analysis from the Phase 2 triple negative breast cancer trial, 31 patients out of the 34 enrolled in the trial have shown a meaningful immune response to vaccine treatment.

Source: Company Presentation

TPIV100/110:

TPIV100/110 is a vaccine that consists of 4 peptide epitopes derived from the HER2 protein. To enhance immunity, the peptides are admixed with the adjuvant GM-CSF. The drug is intended to treat HER2/neu+ breast cancer. Ideally, the vaccine would prevent future invasive breast cancer among patients who are diagnosed with DCIS. The company has a trial that is enrolling and another that is planned. Both trials have the Mayo clinic and the Department of Defense as collaborators/sponsors.

Analyst Commentary and Balance Sheet:

The company ended the first quarter with just over $40 million in cash and marketable securities on the balance sheet. On March 2nd, Marker inked a stock purchase deal with Aspire Capital Fund for the purchase of up to $30 million of common stock over a 30-month period. Marker believes that their current financial position combined with the deal with Aspire gives them a financial runway that will fund its operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements into the second quarter of 2021

The company is sparsely followed on Wall Street with only only three analyst firms chiming in on the name so far in 2020. Oppenheimer maintain its Buy rating and $10 price target on MRKR earlier this week. Early in the year, Roth Capital reissued its Buy rating and $8 price target on Marker. Finally, on May 12th, Piper Sandler downgraded this stock to a Neutral from Overweight and placed a price target of $2.50 on the shares.

Verdict:

Marker continues to have intriguing technology and multiple 'shots on goal'. However, the company has had a couple of trial disappointments since we last visited it late in 2018. While there has been no insider selling, insiders are not purchasing the stock either. With the shares selling at one-third their levels of this summer, this is hardly encouraging. Given that, until Marker successfully gets further down their development path, we are going to pass on making any investment recommendation on this name.

