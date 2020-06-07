64 Reliable Stocks Raise Dividends 40 Years Or More: The June Update

$5k invested in the lowest-priced five of ten top-yield 40+ year reliable dividend dogs showed 23.31% LESS net gain than from $5k invested in all ten. Bigger higher-priced reliable stocks led the 40+ yearly boosted dividend pack again this month.

These 64 select dividend stocks ranged 0.80% to 8.25% in annual yield and ranged -16.31% to 38.03% in annual price target upsides per brokers surveyed 6/4/20.

Drip Investing lists over 800 stocks monthly that annually increased dividends for five years or more. These 64 stocks hiked for 40 years and over came from their Champions list posted May 29.

Foreword

This article is based on the monthly lists of Champions, Contenders and Challengers (CCC) posted on dripinvesting.org and maintained by Justin Law.

Any collection of stocks is more clearly understood when subjected to yield-based (dog catcher) analysis; these CCC lists are perfect for the dogcatcher process. Here is the May 29 data for 64 longest annually increasing dividend stocks in the Champion-documented collection from updated data from YCharts as of June 4.

The Ides of March plunge of the stock market took its toll these Champion prices. However, none as yet has suspended or reduced dividend payouts. In fact, the drop in prices of 8 of the top 40 (listed by yield) reliable 40 year+ boosters made the possibility of owning productive dividend shares from this collection more viable for first-time investors in May.

In June, however, after ADM and NFG prices recovered to near their jumping off points, only these six remain as "good buys" as of 6/4/20 and they lived up to the dogcatcher ideal of having their annual dividends from a $1k investment exceed their single share price: BEN, USBI, TDS, UVV, LEG, MO. To learn which of these remaining six are 'safer' dividend dogs, click here in the next few days and read The Dividend Dogcatcher marketplace follow-up 'safer' 40 year+ dividend boosted summary.

See the Afterword at the end of this article for a list of the 64 stocks in their order of longevity raising dividends. The shortest is 40 years; the longest is 65.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Analysts Estimated 11.75% To 40.2% Net Gains For Ten Top 40+ Yr Dividend-Hiking Dogs To June 2021

Three of ten top-reliable 40 year+ dividend-hiking stocks by yield were among the top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. (They are tinted gray in the chart below.) Thus, the yield-based forecast for these May dogs was graded by Wall St. Wizards as 30% accurate.

Source: YCharts.com

Projections were based on estimated dividends from $1,000 invested in each of the highest yielding stocks plus their aggregate one-year analyst median target prices, as reported by YCharts. Note: One-year target prices by lone analysts were not applied. Ten probable profit-generating trades projected to June 4, 2021 were:

Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (TDS) was projected to net $401.97, based on the median of target price estimates from six analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 11% more than the market as a whole.

Altria Group Inc. (MO) was projected to net $258.38 based on the median of target price estimates from seventeen analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 57% under the market as a whole.

Black Hills Corp. (BKH) was projected to net $218.28, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from eight analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 67% under the market as a whole.

Medtronic PLC (MDT) was projected to net $165.57, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from twenty-eight analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 32% under the market as a whole.

National Fuel Gas Co. (NFG) was projected to net $140.09, based on the median of target estimates from seven analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 35% less than the market as a whole.

Cincinnati Financial Corp. (CINF) was projected to net $136.49, based on dividends, plus median target price estimates from seven analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 50% less than the market as a whole.

Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) was projected to net $134.06, based on dividends, plus a median of the target price estimates from twenty-three analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 18% over the market as a whole.

PepsiCo Inc. (PEP) was projected to net $124.16, based on dividends, plus median target price estimates from twenty analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 41% less than the market as a whole.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co. (ADM) was projected to net $121.26, based on a median of target price estimates from thirteen analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 5% less than the market as a whole.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) was projected to net $117.48 based on dividends, plus the median of target estimates from twenty-one brokers, less transaction fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 30% less than the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 18.17% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten stocks. These gain estimates were subject to average risk 29% less than the market as a whole.

Actionable Conclusion (11): (Bear Alert) Analysts Predicted Four Top 40+ Yr Dividend-Hiking Dogs To Show 3.9% To 11.32% Losses To June 4, 2021

The probable losing trades revealed by Y-Charts to 2021 were:

Source: YCharts.com

V.F. Corp. (VFC) projected a loss of $39.14 based on dividend and a median of the target price estimates from twenty-nine analysts including broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 9% less than the market as a whole.

Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN) projected a loss of $93.86 based on its dividend and the median of target price estimates from fourteen analysts including broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 26% greater than the market as a whole.

Leggett & Platt Inc. (LEG) projected a loss of $98.65 based on its dividend and the median of target price estimates from six analysts including broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 54% greater than the market as a whole.

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) projected a loss of $113.23 based on its dividend and the median of target price estimates from twenty-two analysts including broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 16% more than the market as a whole.

The average net loss in dividend and price was 8.62% on $4k invested as $1k in each of these four 40 Yr+ dividend-hiked stocks. This loss estimate was subject to average risk/volatility 22% greater than the market as a whole.

Source: consumerreports.org

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".

50 Reliable 40 Yr+ Dividend Stocks Per June Target Gains

Source: YCharts.com

50 Reliable 40 Yr+ Dividend Stocks Per June Yield

Source: YCharts.com

Actionable Conclusions (11-20): 10 Top Reliable 40 Yr+ Dividend Stocks By Yield

Top ten reliable 40 yr+ dividend stocks represented seven of eleven Morningstar sectors. First and second places were claimed by two consumer defensive sector representatives, Altria Group Inc. [1], and Universal Corp. (UVV) [2].

Three financial services representatives placed third, fourth and tenth: Franklin Resources Inc. [3], United Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:UBSI) [4], and Cincinnati Financial Corp. [10]. One consumer cyclical sector representative placed fifth, Leggett & Platt Inc. [5].

Single sector representatives closed out the balance of the list: One real estate sector representative placed sixth, Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) [6]; then, one healthcare representative placed seventh, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA) [7]; the eighth place went to a utilities representative, Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED) [8]; finally, an energy stock occupied ninth place: National Fuel Gas Co. [9], to complete the reliable 40 yr+ dividend stocks top ten by yield for June.

Actionable Conclusions: (21-30) Top Ten Reliable 40Yr+ Dividend Dogs Showed 16.26%-72.80% Upsides While (31) Nine Lowly -1.38% to 13.39% Downsiders Emerged In June

Source: YCharts.com

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provide a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield metrics, analyst median target price estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Analysts Forecast A 23.31% Disadvantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced Of Top Ten Reliable 40 Yr+ Dividend Stocks To June 2021

Ten top reliable 40 yr+ dividend dogs were culled by yield for this update. Yield (dividend / price) results provided by YCharts did the ranking.

Source: YCharts.com

As noted above, top ten reliable 40 yr+ dividend dogs screened 6/4/20 showing the highest dividend yields represented seven of eleven in the Morningstar sector scheme.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Predicted 5 Lowest-Priced Of The Top Ten Highest-Yield Reliable 40 Yr+ Dividend Dogs (32) Delivering 5.34% Vs. (33) 6.96% Net Gains by All Ten Come June 2021

Source: YCharts.com

$5,000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten reliable 40 yr+ dividend kennel by yield were predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 23.31% LESS gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The fourth lowest priced selection, Altria Group Inc., was projected to deliver the best net gain of 25.84%

Source: YCharts.com

The five lowest-priced top-yield reliable 40 yr+ dividend dogs as of June 4 were: Franklin Resources Inc.; United Bankshares Inc.; Leggett & Platt Inc.; Altria Group Inc.; National Fuel Gas Co., with prices ranging from $21.59 to $42.64.

Five higher-priced Kiplinger top yield most reliable retirement dividend dogs as of May 6 were: Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.; Universal Corp.; Cincinnati Financial Corp.; Consolidated Edison Inc.; Federal Realty Investment Trust, whose prices ranged from $44.20 to $95.78.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

Afterword

Reliable 40 Yr+ Dividend Dogs by Number of Annual Dividend Increases (High to Low)

Here is the list of the 64 stocks in their order of longevity raising dividends. The shortest is 40 years; the longest is 65.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.indexarb.com; YCharts.com; finance.yahoo.com; analyst mean target price by Thomson/First Call in YahooFinance. Dog photo: consumerreports.org

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.