With the recent move higher, my feeling is that market is quite upbeat here, which means I am happy to cut the majority of my position here after a 70% move higher.

I was compelled to the company given the earnings power and significant net cash position, as first-quarter losses took a beating on this to some extent.

Vera Bradley has seen it share price more than double from recent lows amidst some optimism about the COVID-19 crisis.

Halfway March I looked at Vera Bradley (VRA) as I concluded that shares looked compelling, despite the coronavirus worries as the timing of the article more or less coincided with the lows of the market during this entire episode.

That optimism was a little to soon at $4.75 per share as shares hit a low of $3 and change in the weeks thereafter, but subsequently have seen a solid recovery, now trading at $7 and change. This dramatic move and the fact that the company has burned quite a lot of cash during the quarter means that I am happy to take profits on the majority of my position, as market enthusiasm has been quite strong in recent weeks.

The Thesis, an Update

In March, I concluded that the 2019 results, which were released during the COVID-19 crisis, did not land well with investors, although it was hard to disentangle the share price reaction of the shares in response to the results and the developments taking place at the time.

The company generated $495 million in sales in 2019, a near 20% increase compared to the year before, largely driven by the acquisition of Pura Vida. Adjusted for that deal, the company reported very modest sales growth at 3% and change.

For the year, the company reported net earnings of $0.47 per share and adjusted earnings of $0.82 per share, with the discrepancy to an important extent driven by stock-based compensation. At the time, I pegged realistic earnings at around $0.60 per share, as shares traded at $4.75 per share halfway March. On top of this low multiple, a great deal of the appeal in my eyes came from a strong balance sheet, with net cash of $74 million being equivalent to around $2.15 per share based on a share count of 34 million shares. This valued operating assets at $2.60 per share, essentially at 5 times realistic earnings seen in 2019.

At the same time, I noted that the 2020 outlook, which called for sales between $555 and $585 million, no longer was a realistic guidance, as the same applies for the $1 earnings per share guidance.

The ultimate appeal would depend on the duration and deepness of the crisis, yet I liked the very strong balance sheet in combination with still solid earnings. Unlike a good deal of other apparel/retail plays, this company could thrive online as well, as the strong balance sheet was a real distinguishing factor, making me upbeat at $4.75 per share.

I even averaged down to levels in the low $4s during March. From that level, we have seen an 80% recovery, with shares up more than double from the lows in April, although the entire market has recovered 50% as well.

First Quarter Is Normally Soft, Now Very Important

Early June, Vera Bradley reported much anticipated first-quarter results. With all stores closed from the 19th of March, approximately for half of the quarter which ended on May 2, we knew the outlook was very rough. The company took other measures such as furloughing staff, cutting (executive) compensation, managing inventory, cutting capital spending, etc.

The company gradually started opening a few stores on the 5th of May and expects to be fully open by the end of June. With approximately 40% of the store base open by late May, revenues are dramatic of course, yet it is somewhat promising to see that sales of the stores which are open run at 75% of last year’s levels, and that is even based on reducing opening hours. Promising is that ahead of the crisis, the e-commerce operations already were responsible for a third of sales, and since then sales have boomed, having increased the portion of e-commerce sales to overall sales.

The company reported first-quarter sales of $69.3 million, "just" a 24% decline, as of course included in these number is the purchase of Pura Vida. Adjusted for that acquisition, sales would have been down 47%.

The company reported a net loss of little over $15 million, of which a third is explained by one-time charges mostly related to the crisis. That in itself is quite promising as the company reported a modest $2 million loss in the first quarter of 2019, typically because it is a seasonally weaker quarter.

Ending 2019 with net cash around $74 million, this picture has changed dramatically to a net cash position of about $25 million, due to losses reported and cash flow issues (inventories up, income taxes paid, among others). With a share count of 33 million, this works down to a net cash position just around $0.75 per share.

With shares up to $7 and change, and up 60-70% over my average purchase price, I am a bit in doubt. The net cash position has been cut by two-thirds and more losses might follow in the second quarter, perhaps wiping out this net cash position altogether. On the other hand, Pura Vida is doing alright and is really benefiting the entire company, as the market cap stand just around $200 million here on an enterprise basis, even afters shares have doubled.

Feeling that the market in its entirely has seen a great run, and having seen such impressive returns in short period of time, while real challenges remain at hand, I am happy to take profits on the vast majority of my position here.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VRA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Cut position by 75% recently