Big Oil, Big Problems: Climate Change Agenda Is Here To Stay

Could anyone predict a mere ten years ago the problem for oil would be finding a way to store out rather than use it? Despite the recovery in oil prices, it is difficult to paint an optimistic picture about the fundamental prospects of energy, such as Exxon Mobil (XOM), Chevron (CVX), Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B) and BP (BP). Both upstream and downstream earnings are going to be incredibly weak in Q2 and Q3 as transportation demand halted in many parts of the world throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Whilst we can expect a recovery in 2021, the impact on balance sheet gearing is going to be significant. Management teams have already substantially cut dividends and will find it increasingly hard to defend distribution policies as the incremental ability to lower capital expenditure and costs have been largely exhausted.

On the demand side, it is unlikely earnings and valuation models factor in structural changes in the demand for business travel and working-from-home. Persistent weaknesses in demand will pressure profits and free cash flows which is likely to lead to weaker balance sheets as gearing is expected to continue to rise quarter over quarter.

Traditional Valuation Metrics are Flawed

Energy securities have risen by 65% from the market bottom in mid-March. By contrast, the S&P 500 has recovered by 34%. The sector trades on 7.0x 2022 earnings with a price strip in the upper $40 range. Some energy investors may view this as an attractive valuation. However, in order to compensate for the existential risks facing the sector, fair value may be much lower, perhaps around 3-3.5x EBITDA and a 15% free cash flow yield.

Value funds are highly exposed to the energy sector. On a price-to-book basis, the sector has never been cheaper. Especially against the market and on an EV/EBITDA basis, the sector screens as incredibly cheap. The problem is that these quantitative signals are misleading for a sector becoming increasingly capital intensive and one that has transitioned from growth to stagnation. The next phase is likely to be one of terminal decline. In this phase, the market may come to appreciate that the book values are simply wrong as it becomes apparent companies will be left with stranded assets as substitute products draw away demand.

The Case against the Energy Majors

As the chart by Alix Partners below demonstrates, the return on capital across the energy complex has been horrendous since the onset of the Great Financial Crisis in 2008.

Fundamentally, energy production is a commodity business and intensely competitive. It is one where supply is plentiful and demand is uncertain. OPEC is a damaged entity and the core of OPEC will be keen to defend its market share more robustly in coming years.

On the supply side, the rapid development of technological substitutions has undermined the traditional energy sector. Mass adoption of solar and wind at utility-scale allied with improvements in battery storage are industry game-changers. Moreover, regulation is turning against Big Energy. There is increased awareness by policymakers of the destruction to the planet by fossil fuel which is driving regulatory pressure.

Political and ESG Forces are Mounting

The European Union is targeting a 40% reduction in carbon emissions by 2030. The European ‘Green Deal’ forms part of a potential solution to help the economy recover with an acceleration in investment towards electrification. Whilst the United States has been slower to agree on a coherent green energy policy, Joe Biden has written extensively about his views on climate. The conclusion is unequivocal: hydrocarbons are singularly vulnerable. Implementing such a view would appease his voter base. In this climate policy, Biden sets the target for the United States to reach net–zero emission no later than 2050. This would be implemented through aggressive methane pollution limits for new and existing oil and gas operations. The plan would hit US oil and gas majors particularly hard given Chevron and Exxon Mobil are the largest non-state emitters of carbon dioxide.

Should the Democrats also eliminate the sanctions on Iran, we could see an additional 2 million barrels per day of Iranian oil on the market. Such a move can be achieved with an executive order and does not require approval from Congress.

Summary

ESG investing is a trend which is not going away. In Europe, there is broad-based consensus support for a move towards sustainable growth models. The push towards a renewable-based and circular economy, with recycling at the helm alongside the development of hydrogen and electric vehicles is irreversible. Germany and France are currently both considering measures to support their domestic auto industries and proposed measures are likely to accelerate the shift to electric mobility.

Warren Buffett once said that during periods of industry transformation, it is much easier to pick out the losers from the winners. When cars were first introduced, the obvious decision would have been to short the horse and buggy whip. Traditional energy investors beware. The decarbonisation agenda is here to stay.

