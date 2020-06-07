The stock is dirty cheap, and it now provides investors with an interesting opportunity to bet on a stable business, with high margins and a solid moat.

However, the incumbent management seems to have a clear strategy to deleverage the financial position of this telecommunication giant and increase the shareholders' returns in the years to come.

The tale of Telecom Italia SpA (OTC:TI) resembles a soap opera rather than a typical business story.

In 1997, the company underwent a privatization process through a leveraged buyout, which burdened its balance sheet with a great deal of debt. This also fueled the eternal debates around the monopoly owned by a private company, considering that, among various assets, the state regulators sold the copper backbone, which dramatically limited the chances of true competition between telecommunication operators in Italy for decades. All of the past managements never really addressed the company's problems, but now the situation is changing with non-Italian shareholders trying to finally turn the firm around. Yet, throughout all of its troubled history, TI has always held a big spot in the Italian public opinion.

However, despite a declining business and a difficult environment, due to a high number of competitors, the Italian Telco has little downside in my opinion, given the extremely depressed level its shares are now traded at: please look the chart below.

Telecom Italia 5Y SP chart

Source: Yahoo Finance

A brief comparison with the main European competitors will better explain what I mean:

Companies EV/EBITDA P/B P/FCF Debt/Equity Deutsche Telekom (OTCQX:DTEGF) 5.24 2.1 10.2 1.71 Telefonica (NYSE:TEF) 1.42 1.63 4.4 2.41 Vodafone (NASDAQ:VOD) 5.6 0.63 5 1.02 Orange (NYSE:ORAN) 1.7 0.85 20.3 0.96 BT (OTCPK:BTGOF) 5 0.77 5.2 1.12 Average 3.8 1.2 9 1.44 Telecom Italia 4.4 0.33 3.13 1.2

Source: Author's elaboration

Now, don't get me wrong: the poor valuation is certainly justified by decades of inadequate management execution and a lack of a serious strategy to deleverage the balance sheet, to the point that it seems the market has thrown the towel on this.

Definitely, the debt level is still too high, but not too much higher than the ones of other main telecommunication operators worldwide.

Firms with large cash flows like utility companies may own a justified higher debt level.

In fact, the debt/EBITDA ratio is not unreasonable, standing at around 3.3, according to the last available reports, while the average debt maturity is over eight years and the average carried interest is about 4%. These numbers are speaking of a problem which is admittedly challenging, but certainly addressable, especially in a general environment of low or negative interest rates, which will allow the firm to renegotiate its debt at better conditions and save money to finance the deleveraging, in a sort of virtuous cycle. Currently, the company is committed to reducing its net financial debt through a rationalization of its offer and a more disciplined commercial strategy, which will hopefully enhance the cash generation.

Possible Catalysts

It's mandatory to start with Inwit [MILAN:INW] (OTC:IFSUF), the telecom tower company which TI spun off in 2015.

Last March, TI merged it with Vodafone towers in order to create the second largest tower operator in Europe. The two companies will retain a stake of about one third each, while the rest is owned by retail investors. Through this operation, TI plans to reduce its debt by €650M and by even more if it succeeds in negotiating with Ardian Infrastructure, which has shown interest to acquire a minority stake in the holding company that keeps TI's shares in Inwit.

Other important developments to mention are the partnership with Google Cloud (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) to launch joint services to Italian companies and the deal with Disney+ (NYSE:DIS) for the exclusive distribution of its contents in Italy.

In Brazil, there exists an opportunity to finally acquire the Oi mobile business.

Then, here is the most interesting catalyst, in my view: TI is negotiating the sale of a minority stake of its Italian secondary network, the connections between cabinets and buildings, which is a quasi-monopoly. The preferred bidder is the infrastructure fund KKR, which could pay up to €7.5B for a 40% participation. KKR could also play the role of strategic partner for the development of TI's ultra-broadband business through the joint venture with Open Fiber (participated by the Italian utility company Enel SpA (OTCPK:ESOCF) and the public fund Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) in order to create a single ultra-fast broadband player in Italy. CDP, which is a minority shareholder of TI too, is somehow sponsoring this partnership.

Last but not least, there is a plan for another spin-off and IPO of TI's 23 data centers, which could be valued at around €1B.

All these projects are by themselves the best testimony to the importance of TI in the Italian digital market. Maybe it is not owning a monopoly yet, like it did in the past, but, at the very least, we can give the firm credit for a wide moat in the Italian Telco business.

Takeaway for Investors

In a nutshell, Telecom Italia's problems seem addressable in the medium term, and therefore do not justify the dirty cheap price the stock is traded at. Consider that if you have access to the Italian stock market, you can buy the preferred shares (Telecom Italia Risparmio [MILAN:TITR]), which pay a juicy 8% dividend with a payout ratio of just 25%. You should check if your broker enables you to access the Milan stock exchange, as they are listed just on this market. It's worth mentioning that the preferred shares are subjected to conversion into the ordinary ones [MILAN:TIT], so there is an inner risk of an unfavorable conversion ratio (for example 1:1) in the future. In any case, at the moment, the spread between the two share classes is less than 3% and it is more than justified by the dividend's spread.

If the company's management executes its strategy properly, it will be possible to see TI trading at a much higher level in the medium term, let's say closer to the average P/B of its European counterparts. This implies an upside of 300%!

The main risks here are conversely related to the inability to execute the projected deleverage of the balance sheet and, in general, to competition challenges in both the mobile and the broadband segment, which will force the company to consistently invest in infrastructures as well as marketing initiatives.

However, at the current prices, investors have a unique opportunity to get a cheap exposure towards a crucial utility sector, which is quite resilient to many potential negative catalysts, as demonstrated by the recent pandemic crisis.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long Telecom Italia through its preferred shares quoted on Milan SE: Telecom Italia Risparmio (TITR)