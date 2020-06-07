We are bullish on silver and related junior miners which should have more upside compared to the commodity price and large-cap counterparts based on their high-beta dynamic.

The SILJ junior silver miners ETF has been volatile, down about 10% in 2020, but still up significantly over the past year with strong momentum from lows in March.

The ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSE:SILJ) tracks a basket of small-cap precious metal mining stocks with significant exposure to silver. In the junior mining space, there are several established players with world-class operations along with more speculative exploratory phase companies with limited or no current production. The attraction of the fund is that in a bullish environment for silver, junior miners stand to benefit the most, leveraged to a higher commodity price. While silver has been volatile this year, we think the fundamentals are positive and the macro outlook can drive continued upside momentum this year. We are very bullish on the SILJ ETF and see any dip as a buying opportunity.

(Source: finviz.com)

SILJ Background

The SILJ ETF includes 31 underlying holdings in a relatively concentrated portfolio with the top 10 stocks representing 75% of the fund. Within the portfolio, there is a variety of companies with different exposures including those as a pure-play on the silver while others also produce other metals like gold or copper for example. The other dynamic is that the companies in the fund operate in different jurisdictions with regions like the U.S. and Canada typically commanding a premium compared to other markets with higher regulatory or legal risks.

The largest holding of the fund with a 15% weighting is Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS) which has a market cap of $5.8 billion. The company with operations in Canada and Latin America mined about 26 million ounces of silver over the past year. At the other end, Mirasol Resources LTD (OTCPK:OTCPK:MRZLF) is the smallest holding with a 0.20% weighting in SILJ and has a market cap of just $16 million. Mirasol along with other nano-cap miners in the fund only have exploratory drilling rights with no current production. These are often the most speculative type of precious metal stocks as they rely on several assumptions to value their resource potential.

(Source: ETFMG)

What SILJ does well is provide targeted exposure to a group of miners that are not widely held, and often underfollowed which can move together with themes in the industry. The focus on small-cap junior miners in particular has higher risk as some of these companies have weaker fundamentals that typically adds to volatility. In an environment of rising silver prices, junior miners as a high-beta industry segment can benefit from improved sentiment. Inversely, in a scenario of declining silver prices, SILV can have more downside with the underlying holdings more driven by the metals pricing outlook.

SILJ Performance

Along with the broader financial market, it has been an exceptionally volatile year for the price of silver and the silver miners ETF. SILJ currently at $11.20 per share is down about down 9% year to date, but that performance includes an extreme trading range at a low of $4.84 to a recent high of $12.67. Overall, the trend has been bullish over the past year and we highlight that the SILJ ETF has outperformed both the iShares Silver Trust ETF (SLV) that is meant to track the returns of silver, along with the large and mid-cap focused Global X Silver Miners ETF (SIL). Indeed, SILJ is up by 49% over the past year compared to 42% for SIL, and a more modest 17% increase in the iShares Silver Trust. The returns here confirm our view that SILJ in a bullish environment.

Data by YCharts

The chart below tracks the returns of the SILJ underlying holdings. There is a wide range of returns but some big winners among the top stocks. With data through June 4, the aforementioned Pan American Silver (PAAS) is up 17% year to date while Yamana Gold Inc (AUY), and SilverCrest Miners (SILV) are both up over 30% in 2020.

(Source: data by YCharts/ table by BOOX Research)

The biggest gainer among junior miners this year has been Mandalay Resources Corp (OTCPK:OTCQB:MNDJF) which has climbed 80%. Mandalay with a market cap of $136 million reported a 39% y/y revenue increase in the last quarter driven by a new gold producing mine coming on line in. Seperately, the company has exploratory silver mines in Chile, which explains its inclusion in the fund. Trevali Mining Corp (OTCQX:OTCQX:TREVF) is the biggest loser in the fund down by 70% pressured by disappointing weaker than expected output and a mining stoppage. The key point here is that while all the miners are exposed to similar market trends, company-specific developments are also equally important.

Silver Market Update

This year has been defined by several balancing factors representing both bullish and bearish theme for silver. One on hand, the deep global economic slowdown based on the COVID-19 pandemic has pressured demand for silver across areas like industrial users along with jewelry and silverware. The industry group "World Silver Council' estimates a 3% decline in total demand driven by a 7% drop in industrial categories. Separately demand for jewelry and silverware are also expected to be lower. On the other hand, the total supply of silver is seen falling by 4% with lower mine production this year. By this measure, the expected market surplus is narrowing compared to 2019 to 14.7 million ounces or about 1.5% of total demand, the lowest since a deficit in 2015.

(Source: World Silver Council)

More favorably are the trends in net physical investment demand that includes areas like silver coinage and bullion. Forecasted demand this year of 215.8 million ounces represents an increase of 16% compared to 186.1 million ounces in 2019. Separately, inflows into exchange traded products shows a record of 120 million ounces this year, up 47% compared from 2019. These include inflows into funds that invest in physical silver like the Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSE:SLV). The result is that the market balance including the exchange-traded products is for a deficit of 105.3 million ounces, the widest since 2015.

Indeed, the investment trends for silver are positive given the macro outlook. The global COVID-19 pandemic has led to an unprecedented slowdown of economic activity affecting all regions of the world. The response by policymakers through stimulus measures and quantitative easing has driven interest rates to record lows. Precious metals including silver gold are seen as a safe haven asset and store of value against macro uncertainties.

Analysis and Forward-Looking Commentary

The latest development this week was the better than expected payrolls data for U.S. employment which suggested the economy is beginning to recover from the worst stage of the pandemic. SILJ has pulled back about 10% from its high reached at the end of May following trends of the broader selloff in precious metals and related miners.

We think this current dip in silver and the SILJ is a buying opportunity as the fundamental factors that can drive precious metals higher remain in place. First, even as the economies restart around the world moving past the lockdown stages of the pandemic, the real economic damage has already been done. There is significant uncertainty about the strength of the recovery over the next year and the risks are still tilted to the downside. The potential for lingering and higher than expected unemployment with some job losses being permanent could force policymakers for even more aggressive stimulus measures and dovish monetary policy. As long as silver and gold prices remain bid, mining stocks benefit from a positive operating environment with increasing cash flows and improving earnings.

The beauty about the precious metals trade is that there is also a bullish case in a scenario where economic growth improves faster than expected. While not our base case, if a global growth renaissance takes hold, inflationary pressures could quickly become a reality with the flood of cheap money worldwide. Silver and gold along with the broader commodity complex would be supported as an inflation hedge. Silver in particular would also benefit based on its industrial demand aspect.

(Source: StockCharts.com)

Risks to watch include the potential for another market liquidity event and financial contagion, which could result in renewed volatility as was observed back in March. A macro setup of both improving growth expectations and low inflation would likely limit the demand for silver and precious metals as a safe have asset. To the downside, we are looking at the ~$9.50 level as a strong level of support that should hold to maintain positive sentiment. Monitoring points for the SILJ ETF include company specific developments among the top holdings with a focus on production levels.

Verdict

We are very bullish on silver, gold and precious metal miners. We have a year-end price target on Silver at $20 per ounce, and expect the junior miners to outperform both the commodity price of silver and large cap counterparts given their high beta dynamic. SILJ is currently trading above both its 200-day and 50-day moving average. A breakout above $12.50 in the ETF should add to bullish momentum.

Are you interested to learn how this idea can fit within a diversified portfolio? With the Core-Satellite Dossier marketplace service, we sort through +4,000 ETFs/CEFs along with +16,000 U.S. stocks / ADRs to find the best trade ideas. Click here for a two-week free trial and explore our content.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SILJ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.