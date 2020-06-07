The Art Of Not Selling

Summary

Great long-term investing is 1% buying, 99% waiting.

The power of compounding can only be achieved by holding a security for years if not decades.

The mistakes that will most impact your performance are likely to be decisions to sell too soon.

Being passively active via a "coffee can" portfolio approach focused on quality can create tremendous alpha.

One of the most powerful concepts in portfolio management is to let your winners run. Simple, yet very difficult to execute.