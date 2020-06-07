At least 50% of the fund's bank debtinvestments are publicly rated investment grade, or if unrated, are scored asinvestment grade by Angel Oak's proprietary in-house credit-quality assessmentmodel.

FINS is a busted IPO. The fund's inception date was one year ago, and the discount may have widened due to tax loss selling from the original buyers.

The fund currently trades at a 11.3% discount and is expected to terminate in May, 2031.

The Angel Oak Financial strategies Term Trust (FINS) had an inception date of May 29, 2019. As a closed-end fund approaches its one year anniversary, it is often the case that a majority of the shareholder base holds the fund with an unrealized short term capital loss. There is a strong incentive to sell the fund before one year is up. After one year, it would turn into a long term capital loss which is less valuable for tax purposes.

A smaller number of shareholders has acquired FINS after the inception date, so this tax longer selling may last awhile longer, but I believe that the bulk of this tax-related selling is completed.

(Data below is sourced from the Angel Oak Capital website unless otherwise stated.)

The primary objective of the fund is to seek current income, with a secondary objective of total return. Some investment highlights of the fund are:

Accesses the niche community bank debt sector.

Focus is on high quality credit with at least 50% publicly rated investment grade, or if unrated, scored as investment grade by Angel Oak's proprietary BankSURF credit-quality assessment model.

Angel Oak has extensive resources and is one of the largest and most active investors in the community bank debt sector. Since mid-2014, the firm has participated in over 200 new issuance deals, investing over $2 billion in financial services debt. The firm utilizes a strategic sourcing advantage through an extensive network of 70 regional and national broker-dealer relationships.

The Fund has a fairly low portfolio effective duration of 3.60 years, which makes it a good defensive holding in case we start to see a rising interest rate environment.

The Adviser uses a team approach comprised of various sector specialists. The four portfolio managers are:

Sreeni Prabhi, Co-CEO, Group CIO, 22 years investment experience.

Navid Abghari, Portfolio Manager, 15 Years investment experience.

Johannes Palsson, Portfolio Manager, 23 Years investment experience

Cheryl Pate, CFA, Portfolio Manager, 14 Years investment experience

On April 3, 2020, Cheryl Pate was interviewed by Chuck Jaffe on the NAVigator web site co-sponsored by the Active Investment Company Alliance and Chuck Jaffe's Money Life. I highly recommend listening to the Podcast of the interview to get a better idea how the fund is being managed. Here is a link to a pdf file of the transcript:

FINS is currently trading at a discount to NAV of -11.33% compared to the 6 month average discount of –3.75%. (Source: cefconnect)

The longer term Z-scores for FINS are now negative, which means the discount is well above average for these time periods. The 1-month Z-score is zero, mainly because discounts briefly widened below -20% during the mid-March panic selling period.

1 month Z-Score= 0.0

3 month Z-score= -0.3

6 month Z-score= -1.0

1 year Z-score = -1.7

( Source: cefanalyzer )

Portfolio Statistics (as of March 31, 2020)

Effective Duration= 3.6 years

Standard Deviation = 9.6

Sharpe Ratio= -0.6

Average Coupon= 5.87%

Average Bond price= 103.55

Distributions

FINS has been paying monthly distributions since inception. The monthly distribution varies month to month. The distribution amount had been fairly steady but dropped quite a bit in April. So far, all of the distributions have been income with no capital gains or return of capital.

Distribution Ex-Date Payment Date Amount 07/11/2019 07/26/2019 $0.1172 08/15/2019 08/30/2019 $0.1171 09/13/2019 09/30/2019 $0.1181 10/16/2019 10/31/2019 $0.1178 11/14/2019 11/29/2019 $0.1177 12/16/2019 12/31/2019 $0.1177 01/16/2020 01/31/2020 $0.1097 02/13/2020 02/28/2020 $0.1112 03/16/2020 03/31/2020 $0.1116 04/15/2020 04/30/2020 $0.1013 05/14/2020 05/29/2020 $0.1010

The NAV curve for FINS had been relatively flat since inception but dropped pretty sharply in March along with most closed-end funds. But on a relative basis, its NAV fell less than most of its peers, and has been stable since then. The market share price has dropped much more, largely because the discount has widened by nine percent from -2% at the end of February to the current -11.3%.

Unless you are in a lower tax bracket, I generally recommend holding FINS in a tax deferred retirement account. The recent distributions have been investment income (not qualified income) with no capital gains or return of capital.

Portfolio Sector Breakdown (as of 03/31/2020)

Portfolio Credit Quality (as of March 31, 2020)

*Credit quality is determined by public credit ratings, typically issued by Kroll Bond Rating Agency or Egan Jones who are the two most prevalent credit rating agencies for small cap financial debt securities.

Top Portfolio Holdings (as of 03/31/2020)

FINS: One Year Discount History

Institutional Ownership (as of March 31, 2020)

Institutional investors only own about 13% of the shares outstanding. Saba Capital Management acquired a smaller new position of 35,000 shares most likely for investment purposes and not to become activists. Most of the larger institutional holders are advisory firms like UBS and LPL Financial. Because FINS will be terminating in 2031, I believe it is unlikely that FINS will be targeted by any activist investors in the near future.

Upcoming Merger With Vivaldi Opportunities Fund (NYSE:VAM)

On May 26, 2020, shareholders of Vivaldi Opportunities Fund (VAM) approved a fund merger with FINS. Shareholders of FINS also approved the issuance of new shares to acquire VAM. The closing of the transaction is expected to be close of business June 5, 2020.

On June 8, 2020, the shareholders of VAM will hold newly issued common shares of FINS, issued at FINS NAV as of close of business on June 5, 2020, with the same value as their VAM shares, with any fractional shares to be paid out in cash.

(FINS) Angel Oak Financial strategies Income Term Trust

Total Investment Exposure= $294 MM

Total Common Assets= $213 MM

Annual Distribution Rate= 7.41%

Dividend Frequency= Monthly

Current Monthly Distribution= $0.101 per share ($1.212 annually)

Baseline Expense ratio= 1.43% (omits interest expense)

Discount to NAV= -11.33%

6 month Avg. Discount= -3.75%

Leverage= 28%

Average 3 Mos. Daily Trading Volume= 55,000 shares

Average 3 Mos. Daily $ Volume= $900,000

Sources: cefconnect, Yahoo Finance

The Covid 19 pandemic is certainly a challenge for most financial institutions. But I believe the community bank sub-sector may benefit more than the large mega banks from multiple programs that directly support small businesses who are the intended borrowing base of community banks.

Community banks are popular with Congress, and in many ways are the backbone of the financial system. The government is flooding that system with large amounts of stimulus. Community banks will be major facilitators that distribute and coordinate this stimulus effort with smaller businesses. There have already begun to be massive inflows of deposits; a huge increase in government-guaranteed loans through the Small Business Administration (SBA); and, above all, fee income.

The CARES Act (Corona Virus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act) is probably the largest of these programs. A core component of the CARES Act is the provision of about $660 billion to guarantee loans to small businesses. This Paycheck Protection Program is like an expanded version of the SBA. Other benefits include use of current losses to recapture taxes paid over the past five years, the ability to immediately write off improvement of facilities rather than amortize the cost, and the ability to defer payment of Social Security taxes.

FINS trades around 55,000 shares a day. But care must be taken when executing orders since the bid-asked spread is often ten cents or higher. I would recommend only using limit orders of smaller size. To accumulate a larger position, you could break up larger orders into multiple small orders. Now that most brokers offer zero commissions, this is not a major problem.

When there is a closed-end fund merger, you can sometimes get an edge by buying the fund being acquired as a cheaper "backdoor" way to buy into the combined fund. But as of now, this strategy would not work well since VAM trades at a 10% discount, while FINS trades at an 11% discount. But if you want to buy some FINS, it may pay to keep an eye on VAM in a watch list, in case there is a sudden increase in its discount over the next few days.

