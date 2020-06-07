When we last covered Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) we took the contrarian position that the bank had to be bought, regardless of how bad 2020 earnings got. With Q1-2020 earnings out and more data coming in from the economy, we decided to take a look and see how the thesis was shaping up.

Q1-2020

The GS model is rather unique in that it is extremely non reliant on traditional banking metrics like yield curve and consumer health for the bulk of its profits. We saw that in Q1-2020 where Goldman generated solid profits. At the center of that success was the relative booking of provisions for credit losses.

Provision for credit losses was $937 million for the first quarter of 2020, compared with $224 million for the first quarter of 2019 and $336 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. The increase compared with the first quarter of 2019 was primarily due to significantly higher provisions related to corporate loans as a result of continued pressure in the energy sector and the impact of COVID-19 on the broader economic environment.

Banks look ahead to where their losses are going to be and take provisions well in advance of actual losses. This stems from an accounting rule that took effect in late December 2019 requiring banks to recognize potential losses faster. Now the lenders have to predict how a deteriorating economy will spark defaults even before borrowers stop paying. While the write-off may seem bad, the key element here is how impacted Goldman was relative to some of the other banks. While Goldman's provisions almost tripled from Q4-2019 to Q1-2020, they were small in relation to consumer centric banks like Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) which reported a more than 6 fold increase.

Source: Bloomberg

While it may be a cliché, defense really does win championships and in case of banks, the ability to lose the least during a downturn is what creates returns for investors. While WFC's net income was down 89%, Goldman's did far better and dropped 46%.

Source: Goldman Sachs

Investment Banking Tailwinds

Goldman's investment banking side performed solidly in the quarter with equity driving the front end of the quarter and debt helping out post COVID-19 turmoil.

Moving to underwriting, equity underwriting net revenues of $378 million were flat versus the fourth quarter and up 44% versus a slow period for IPOs in the first quarter of last year. For the quarter, we ranked number two globally in equity underwriting, with $12 billion in volume across 80 transactions, as we executed a number of key IPOs during the first two months of the quarter. Additionally, following the market pullback, we helped a number of clients raise capital in the convertible market through public and private transactions. Notably, we led a number of high-profile-type issuances for a variety of companies, including Wayfair and Twitter. Turning to debt underwriting, net revenues were $583 million, down 3% versus the fourth quarter and up 21% from a year ago. Activity this quarter reflected growth in asset-backed and leverage finance activity. Our franchise remains well positioned as evidenced by our Number 4 global debt underwriting league table ranking and our ability to provide clients access to the investment grade and below investment grade markets, even through the challenging environment in March. As David mentioned, in the last two full weeks of March, we saw record U.S. dollar investment grade issuance with over $170 billion of activity.

Source: Q1 Earnings Call Transcript

We expect a strong showing for this to continue in Q2-2020 as equity and debt raises continue to be strong.

Capital Return

Goldman suspended its buyback, which makes sense in light of the current situation.

This quarter, we returned a total of $2.4 billion of capital to shareholders through share repurchases notably at the beginning of the quarter and common stock dividends. Our basic share count ended the quarter at another record low of 356 million shares. As you will recall, Goldman Sachs and members of the Financial Services Forum voluntarily decided to temporarily suspend buybacks through the second quarter of 2020. This pause allows us to continue to deploy our resources to support our clients in the context of the current operating environment. We remain committed to allocating capital to accretive high return opportunities and when not deployed returning excess to shareholders. As it relates to our dividend, given our continued earnings generation and solid capital position, we feel comfortable maintaining our dividend.

Source: Q1 Earnings Call Transcript

As long as the bank is not forced to issue dilutive equity, it will come out on top even in the current situation. Earnings and book value remain adequate to support the dividend and Goldman thus enjoys the lowest danger level rating on our proprietary Kenny Loggins Scale, even in this climate.

A low danger rating implies a less than 15% probability of a dividend cut in the next 12 months.

Valuation

Earnings estimates for Goldman have come down substantially from 90 days back. Source: Yahoo finance

There is still a wide dispersion in estimates as recovery trajectories vary. We think a second set of downgrades is possible as global COVID-19 cases are still moving up and weakness may drag into Q3-2020. Of course earnings have never been our favorite metric to value banks as they make you bearish at the bottom and bullish at tops. We prefer price to tangible book instead and this has moved up substantially since we last wrote on it.

Data by YCharts

The current valuation has moved from "substantial undervaluation" to "fair". We consider 1.0X tangible book as fair in this macro environment where substantial headwinds remain for financial stocks.

Conclusion

Goldman has outperformed the indices since our recommendation and has done better than almost all its peers since then.





It no longer represents a compelling value in our opinion. We are downgrading it to a "hold" as once again the equity has outperformed our shorter term expectations. If financial markets deteriorate though, this is going to be one stock we will be keeping a close eye on to pick up again.

