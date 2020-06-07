Liquidity appears to be fine for now, with $71 million in cash on hand at last report and significant credit facility borrowing capacity remaining.

Q2 2020 comps were -30% up to May 23, an improvement from -45% in the last week of March.

Lumber Liquidators (rebranded as LL Flooring) (LL) was doing quite well before COVID-19 forced some of its stores to close and significantly impacted its business. Its Q1 2020 results were trending towards the high end of full-year expectations for both comparable store sales and operating margins.

I would say that Lumber Liquidators' performance would have put it on track to reach $15 to $20 again if it wasn't for the impact of COVID-19. It appears now that $10 to $15 may be a more reasonable range. The unemployment rate is doing better than feared, but there is still likely to be significant lasting damage to the economy.

Q1 2020 Results

Lumber Liquidators was on track to deliver excellent Q1 2020 results before the impact of COVID-19 hit. It mentioned that comparable store sales were up +4% up until March 21, 2020 and ended up at -0.9% due to the -45% comps during the last week of March.

Lumber Liquidators' gross margin performance was also quite strong, as its gross margin percentage increased to 39.3% in Q1 2020 from 35.2% in Q1 2019. The improvement was due to a combination of "margin enhancement efforts, tariff exclusions and supply chain efficiency" as well as beneficial product mix and reduced discounting. The improved gross margins helped Lumber Liquidators achieve 3.6% adjusted operating margins for the quarter.

Before withdrawing 2020 guidance due to COVID-19, Lumber Liquidators expected positive low single-digit comps in 2020, along with 2.7% to 3.5% adjusted operating margins. It appears that it was trending toward the high-end of expectations for both comparable store sales and operating margins until late March.

Impact Of COVID-19

Lumber Liquidators had around 13% of its stores closed for a period of time due to COVID-19, but around 98% of its stores are open in some format or another now (with 60% of its stores fully operational).

The impact of the virus resulted in -45% comps during the last week of March, and this has improved to around -30% in Q2 2020 (up until May 23). It mentioned that gross margin improvement and lower expenses are helping to partially offset the impact of lower sales on profitability.

At the end of Q1 2020, Lumber Liquidators had $22 million in cash on hand and $64 million in credit facility debt. As of May 21, it mentioned that it had $71 million in cash on hand and $101 million in credit facility borrowings. Lumber Liquidators appears able to manage its debt and liquidity well during this time, as the amount of its credit facility borrowings less cash has actually come down since the end of Q1 2020 (it mentioned deferring $20 million in payables). The impact of the CARES Act and the reimbursement related to the tariff exclusion ruling should also help Lumber Liquidators get through this period.

Remaining Risks

While Lumber Liquidators' business was doing well prior to COVID-19, it is currently uncertain how its business will be affected in the long-run. Total flooring sales fell 18% from 2008 to 2009 (and 34% from 2006 to 2009) with the recession then, although that was also triggered by the housing market crash. There may be less of an impact on flooring sales this time, since the housing market is not at the center of the economic disruption.

There are also both risks and opportunities with the tariff situation. The tariff exemptions considerably helped Lumber Liquidators' margins, and points to its operating margins becoming quite strong if the tariffs are removed completely. However, the relationship between the US and China is strained, so there is a risk that the remaining tariffs continue indefinitely and that the current tariff exclusions expire.

Conclusion

Lumber Liquidators had performed quite well in Q1 2020 up until the COVID-19 crisis hit. It was tracking to do near the high end of guidance for comparable store sales and operating margins. Lumber Liquidators' comparable store sales are now down -30% in Q2 2020 so far, although it appears able to manage its liquidity to get through this crisis well.

The potential for a longer-lasting impact reduces Lumber Liquidators' potential upside., though. Modeling its 2021 comps at around -5% its 2019 levels and its operating margins at around 3.0% (reflecting reduced store productivity) puts its value at around $10 to $15 instead of the potential $15 to $20 range from before the crisis.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.