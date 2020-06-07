Image source

The brutal selloff that gripped financial markets earlier this year took with it some interesting names. Certainly, some companies’ business models have been upended, and deserve to have share prices that reflect that. However, some of the moves down that have been produced have caused me to scratch my head in wonderment. Such is the case with utility AES Corp. (AES), which is still about a third below its pre-crash share price, and from what I can tell, for no good reason. Given a very cheap valuation and strong 4% yield, I think AES is a strong buy today.

A recession-resistant business with upside

Generally, utilities are regarded as safe investments due to their highly predictable earnings and cash flow. These stocks tend to pay attractive amounts of cash to shareholders, and hold up well during times of economic turmoil.

From where I’m sitting, AES fits that bill nicely, which makes it quite confusing that the stock ever hit $8 back in March, and further, why it is only $14 today.

Source: Investor presentation

AES updated investors in May – after the scope of the crisis was widely known – and gave us the above. The company sees a modest impact on EPS this year, but no impact on free cash flow. In addition, there is no impact longer term, as you’d expect given how AES derives its revenue.

AES continues to invest for the future and look for ways to generate maximum free cash flow, both of which are unchanged because of the crisis.

As I mentioned, part of the appeal of utilities is that their revenue and earnings are quite stable in most cases. As we can see below, AES also hits the mark there.

Source: Investor presentation

The company generates 70% of its pre-tax contribution, its version of operating income, from contracts that have contracted periods of greater than four years. The balance is split between contracts under four years and utilities. The point being that with almost all of its operating income under long-term contract, there is simply no reason to expect a crisis – especially a short-term one – to damage the company’s long-term prospects. Average remaining contract life is 14 years at this point, so a two- or three-month blip on the radar is borderline meaningless as far as AES is concerned.

“But wait”, says the skeptical investor, “aren’t you worried about the company’s customers’ ability to pay?” That’s a valid concern, but as we can see below, that isn’t an issue, either.

Source: Investor presentation

The company’s receivable balance and days of sales outstanding are both essentially flat with recent periods, implying there has been no impact on that front, either.

Given this, we have a company with the vast majority of its operating income being derived from years-long contracts, the company’s customers are in good shape and paying on time, as normal, and guidance suggests there is zero long-term impact to earnings and FCF. Why would shares see a one-third discount to pre-crash valuations? The answer is simple in that it shouldn’t.

Investing for the future

Apart from the situation today making no sense in terms of the pounding the shares have taken, AES is setup for rather strong future growth.

Source: Investor presentation

The company is focused on building out a world-class renewables business, adding capacity of two to three GW per year. In addition, it is investing in developing countries’ infrastructure to provide the next generation of power needs outside the US. All of this adds up to mix shift away from coal and into renewable sources of power, which are not only good for the environment, but for AES’ revenue and earnings as well. Higher capacity means better revenue and earnings growth prospects, and AES reckons it can generate 7% to 9% annual growth in EPS and FCF through 2022. That’s good growth for any company, but in particular, a utility.

This year’s growth will be more muted and, specifically, may not actually occur at all.

Source: Investor presentation

AES revised guidance in May to include small impacts from COVID-19, as well as some additional headwinds. However, the midpoint of guidance at $1.37 is essentially equal with last year’s actual EPS of $1.36, so this is hardly a disaster. And as I mentioned, AES reiterated its long-term goal of 7% to 9% annual growth.

Importantly, this growth is translating directly to FCF expansion as well, as we can see below.

Source: Investor presentation

Interestingly, even with earnings taking somewhat of a hit this year from previously projected growth, FCF appears to be alive and well, with the midpoint of guidance at $750 million still $24 million higher than last year. With FCF growth of 7% to 9%, AES stands poised to not only continue to invest how it sees fit for the future of renewables, but to return cash to shareholders as well.

AES believes it can generate $3.4 billion of discretionary cash between now and 2022, and over half of it is allocated for future growth initiatives.

Source: Investor presentation

Note that the dividend is already accounted for at $1.2 billion, while growth projects are another $1.9 billion. The company plans to reduce debt slightly, and there is $165 million left over that is unallocated. This could be used to fund additional growth, raise the dividend, buy back stock, or further reduce debt. With any of those choices, shareholders benefit directly or indirectly, and AES’s strong cash generation is a big positive for the stock.

The bottom line

With AES’s business virtually unscathed by this crisis, the current valuation is simply inexplicable.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Shares trade at just 10.3 times this year’s earnings and 9.3 times 2021 estimates. For a utility with high-single-digit long-term growth, very strong FCF conversion, and the willingness and ability to not only invest for the future, but return cash to shareholders, that’s a bargain.

AES has a long growth runway in front of it in renewables and away from coal, and with free cash flow covering its growth investments, the company won’t need to boost leverage to get there.

With a current yield of 4%, and a very reasonable valuation, AES is the total package when it comes to shareholder returns. The stock traded for $21 before the crash on expectations of earnings very similar to what is expected today, implying there is upside to 14 or 15 times earnings from 10 today. That sort of upside potential, combined with a strong yield that is twice that of the broader market, makes AES an unequivocal buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in AES over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.