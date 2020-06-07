Central Bank Week In Review For 6/1-6/5

The Bank of Canada kept rates low while also noting that, so far, the damage appears to be less than projected.

The Reserve Bank of Australia kept rates at 25 basis points but noted that growth may pick up a bit faster than anticipated.

All central banks face the same situation: domestic economies, which were shut down to stop the spread of the coronavirus, are now in a deep recession. Central banks are steadying credit markets, lowering rates, and taking extraordinary action to support economic growth. The possibility of short-term deflation is more of a threat than inflation.

Last week, three major central banks issued new policies.

The RBA maintained rates at 25 basis points and will keep its bond-buying program operational. Here is its description of the Australian economy emphasis added:

"The Australian economy is going through a very difficult period and is experiencing the biggest economic contraction since the 1930s. In April, total hours worked declined by an unprecedented 9 per cent and more than 600,000 people lost their jobs, with many more people working zero hours. Household spending weakened very considerably and investment plans are being deferred or cancelled."

However, it may bounce-back faster than thought (emphasis added):

"Notwithstanding these developments, it is possible that the depth of the downturn will be less than earlier expected. The rate of new infections has declined significantly and some restrictions have been eased earlier than was previously thought likely. And there are signs that hours worked stabilised in early May, after the earlier very sharp decline. There has also been a pick-up in some forms of consumer spending."

The general assumption among most analysts and bankers was for domestic economies to be shut down for the entire second quarter. Recent reopenings have accelerated that timetable. We'll also start to see the effects of how domestic programs mitigated economic damage. The RBA's statement implies that the upcoming economic releases will be somewhat better than expected.

The Bank of Canada also kept rates at 25 basis points. Like Australia, the Canadian economy appears to have avoided the more severe projections (emphasis added):

"In Canada, the pandemic has led to historic losses in output and jobs. Still, the Canadian economy appears to have avoided the most severe scenario presented in the Bank’s April Monetary Policy Report (MPR). The level of real GDP in the first quarter was 2.1 percent lower than in the fourth quarter of 2019. This GDP reading is in the middle of the Bank’s April monitoring range and reflects the combined impact of falling oil prices and widespread shutdowns. The level of real GDP in the second quarter will likely show a further decline of 10-20 percent, as continued shutdowns and sharply lower investment in the energy sector take a further toll on output. Decisive and targeted fiscal actions, combined with lower interest rates, are buffering the impact of the shutdown on disposable income and helping to lay the foundation for economic recovery. While the outlook for the second half of 2020 and beyond remains heavily clouded, the Bank expects the economy to resume growth in the third quarter."

Like other banks, the Bank of Canada is also supporting its domestic credit markets (emphasis added):

"The Bank’s programs to improve market function are having their intended effect. After significant strains in March, short-term funding conditions have improved. Therefore, the Bank is reducing the frequency of its term repo operations to once per week, and its program to purchase bankers’ acceptances to bi-weekly operations. The Bank stands ready to adjust these programs if market conditions warrant. Meanwhile, its other programs to purchase federal, provincial, and corporate debt are continuing at their present frequency and scope."

Most developed market credit markets seized in early to mid-March, forcing banks to operate as lenders of last resort. All did so, which quickly lowered stress. These actions have set the table for economic recovery.

The ECB also maintained rates at 25 BP while also announcing additional programs. The head ECB economist explained there were two reasons why the ECB was implementing additional stimulus.

"Two factors called for further policy action yesterday. First, without a sufficient policy response, the pandemic-related negative shock to the inflation path poses a threat to medium-term price stability. As indicated above, financial conditions for the euro area as a whole are significantly tighter today compared with the pre-pandemic period, whereas the outlook for economic activity and inflation calls for easier financial conditions. Second, while conditions in financial markets have stabilised substantially since the PEPP announcement, the situation remains fragile. This fragility underlines the continued need for the central bank to be flexible and exercise a market stabilisation function to the extent necessary."

The blog post contained charts showing both tighter financial conditions and higher deflationary pressures resulting from the shutdowns.

Don't be surprised to see additional policy announcements with similar supporting documentation in the coming months.

There is little current coincidental data from any of the above regions showing the depth of the current economic damage.

Expect central banks to maintain these policies for the remainder of the year.

