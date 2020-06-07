Stocks Soar, Detecting A Recovery Ahead Of Everyone. Resistance Is Futile

We may be entering the capitulatory phase of a rally, where euphoria can set in -- Please, before you hit the buy button ask yourself if you can afford to lose your investment. If the answer is no, reduce risk.

The market has smashed through every resistance line in front of it. The chart has had a series of seemingly formidable barriers that should have taken weeks of grinding to break through to new highs. Yet the seemingly inexplicable power of this rally made them look as ineffectual as the Maginot Line during WWII. As the S&P 500 rose ever steeper, I and many others searched high and low for an explanation. The market action led some respected thought leaders to aver that the indexes are being distorted by retail investors bereft of casinos and sports gambling. That they have bought stocks with such abandon and profligacy as to irrationally bid up the indexes to unsustainable levels.

The “V” recovery is real

Now we have proof, finally, and proving once again the great predictive power of stock market action. Market participants generally are speculating on the one question; will their trade make money. Since the market goes up 86% of the time, most participants have learned to be optimistic. The market makes no moralistic judgments, it is merely the collective wisdom of individuals risking their hard-earned cash. As American citizens suffer through paroxysms of fear, anger, and mass communal action over an initially unknowable foe like the pandemic and an epidemic of mistreatment of black men we, unfortunately, know all too well. First in mass social isolation to flatten the curve, then in righteous anger with loud protest, and a few bad apples taking the low road of looting and violence. Yet during this interregnum period of civil discord, the market soars at a ballistic angle of historic proportions, how can this be so?

The Market didn't crash out of sympathy for the sick and dying, nor did it soar in support of injustice

The market crashed for the fact that Wuhan Fever as it was first dubbed, was unknowable. That meant that the worst dimensions of a civilization stopping plague needed to be discounted from stock value.

Then in a very short while even though the facts were twisted, confused and even withheld the market sussed out its arc of destruction cold-bloodedly but effectively. The rebound began way before the zenith in the number of daily infected and dead. Market participants collectively determined that the infection would naturally blow over, the sheltering in place will shortly end, and the bipartisan action of the President and legislators has provided sufficient succor to the economy so that it can rebuild. It did this way before any individual mortal could. Should participants make a value judgment of the authoritarian nature of the politicians who seemingly relished their new power and are even now are loath to let up? Should it have displayed empathy over the collective anguish that all America felt when we saw a white police officer casually and cruelly snuff the life out of a defenseless black man? All citizens now can not deny that black men are treated differently and inhumanely by elements in the justice system. Yet the market vaults higher. This is because it is focused monomaniacally on the current value of the future earning stream on shares of stocks. It doesn't care about politics or human suffering or injustice. The sooner you accept that the sooner you will be successful in stock trading and investing.

Can we surmount the most formidable rampart and reach all-time highs?

Even more to the point, is that we are now poised to assault what should the most vertiginous resistance line, last February's all-time high on the S&P500 and we are already at all-time-highs for the Nasdaq-100. At each level that the charts showed as lines of resistance, I have asked the rhetorical question, the last time we reached this height the economy was so much better than it is today. How can we go further? Today we are in the depths of the recession, and even as the government has taken extraordinary action and the individual States are reopening in stages surely we are over-valued already. Surely this is the level that market participants will decide to rest. Yet we leap ever higher and now as I said we are poised to break to all-time highs. Let me try even as my own inclination to be contrary and make some sense of this latest leap. In spite of the fact that likely 40% of small businesses will never come back and 40 Million Americans are out of work, there are some positives for stocks. The hero of the bull narrative to my mind is Thomas Lee of Fundstrat who has been an unabashed bull throughout the last few months and from what I remember from the start of the market rebound.

Here is a quote from CNBC.com from several weeks ago “Tom Lee, founder and head of research at Fundstrat Global Advisors, thinks stocks that benefited from the economy reopening have more room to run even after skyrocketing from their March lows.

“The ‘epicenter’ groups, which are about 25% of the S&P 500 market cap, and are the most cyclically sensitive, they could be more than 60% of the gains we get in the next few months,” Lee told CNBC’s “Halftime Report” on Friday. “I would still be adding to the epicenter” names.”

Lee said further that “the rebound would be driven by more efficient and leaner companies that improved their operating leverage during the coronavirus pandemic, as well as an economic reopening, fiscal stimulus, and low-interest rates, which would reduce the cost of capital for companies looking to raise debt.

This Friday he said

"Credit is healing, and historically markets after crashes their rebound is symmetric. Meaning that as steeply as they go down they go up. He also said that they likely go to new highs by July, Again he reiterated that the epicenter names:" Airlines, resorts, cruise lines, casinos, energy, industrials” should continue higher, Lee reconfirmed “our target for the S&P 500 was 3450, but with the upside surprise in employment, we could likely be higher than that.

Friday’s unemployment number for May was a game-changer

By now you all have read the results of the shockingly positive unemployment number for May. Instead of losing 8.3 million jobs the economy actually added 2.5 million jobs. It was also a lot better than the 20.7 million jobs lost in April. I caution you that numbers like this can wobble so there is no guarantee that June numbers reported in July will be 10 million higher than expected. Right now it is clear that the worm has turned, and that these numbers were measured from May 15, and likely to continue to improve even with the protests. There are other positives to consider:

A large part of enterprise activity continued unaffected as the majority of our economy is services oriented. The consumer has been sheltering in place and not spending, expect a tidal wave of spending as the economy opens up. Big-ticket items like cars and are selling much stronger than the prior month, and even motor homes are flying out the door. We have all seen the crowds coming back to Vegas this week, and airlines adding more and more flights. The economy is resuscitating. What about stocks, aren’t they fully valued at this point? My gut says yes, but Tom Lee feels that the epicenter stocks and cyclical sectors are still undervalued. He even put forward the notion that gasoline consumption will soar, and that the price of oil will surprise to the upside. Mr. Lee has bee right all along, and my prediction for a more timid action by the market has been wrong. I want to be clear, I believed in the rebound, just the rate of ascent has completely shocked me.

This leaves me uneasy once again

I’ll be honest, Friday’s rally seemed capitulatory, and this coming week we might see paroxysms of buying panic as FoMo sets in. At some point, and I have been proven wrong at 2780, 2940, 3050, and 3130, that this market must at least level off. It must have at least a few down days of 3% to 5% for its own good. At least to pull in the irrational exuberance and the most egregious risk-taking. You all have seen the oil stocks fly on Friday -- Chesapeake (CHK) up 76.51%, Callon Petroleum (CPE) up 67.76%, Whiting (WLL) up 62.45%, even larger names Continental Resources (CLR) up 20%, Occidental Petroleum (OXY) up 33.7%. I have been burned too many times with the EnP names, both short and long, that I will stay out of this one. Perhaps the more nimble among you will fair well. However it’s not just oil, there are so many penny stocks that have leaped 30%-40% even 100% over the last 2 weeks, this is a sign of euphoria. As I said, it can go on for another week, or day, or perhaps the stock futures will be negative tonight, at some point, it has to come in. Never forget, trees don’t grow to the sky and neither to stocks. Make sure not to be “All in”, and if you are going to make a bet on a low priced stock, ask yourself whether you would be okay with losing the entire amount you are risking. If not, lower your purchase.

I hope you are all enjoying as temperate a day as we are here in NYC. I hope that we can heal our divisions, and realize we are one nation, indivisible with liberty and justice for all.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.