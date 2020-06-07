Image source

Specialty retailers have been among the hardest-hit companies during the COVID-19 crisis, and in particular, those that aren't able to easily translate their customer experience digitally. This has happened to a wide variety of businesses, with one example being apparel retailer Tailored Brands (TLRD). The company owns four different clothing brands, including Men's Wearhouse, JoS. A. Bank, K&G Fashion, and Moores, which is a Canadian menswear retailer.

The company's shares price is a mere shadow of its former self even after doubling off the panic low set earlier this year. While I'm not necessarily bullish longer-term on Tailored Brands, I think it has more than ample resources to weather this crisis and return to some state of normalized earnings. Given that, it is worth a look as a rebound candidate.

Assessing the damage

The first thing we must do in a crisis environment is to ensure the company in question can survive. This is the most basic of questions, but it has become relevant for a wide variety of firms in the past three months. Tailored Brands has been trying to remake itself for years, and judging by the stock price chart above, it isn't a stretch to say it hasn't been working. However, I think there is enough evidence to say that at $1.84, Tailored Brands offers significant value.

We'll begin with revenue, which can be seen below in millions of dollars for the past three years, as well as estimates for this year and next year. Year-over-year change is depicted for ease of comparison as well.

The company has had some difficulties in staying relevant with modern consumers in the past, which was true of Men's Wearhouse and JoS A. Bank when they were still separate entities as well. Tailor shops are a bit of an old-world relic for many consumers given that the prevalence of needing to wear a suit to work has diminished greatly over time. Tailored Brands doesn't just sell suits, but it is obviously highly leveraged to suits with its Men's Wearhouse and JoS. A. Bank brands.

Revenue has declined for years, and this year, a decline of about one-quarter is expected, to $2.2 billion. I actually don't think that is bearish enough as the company's stores were completely closed for almost three months, and while most or all of them should be open at this point, there are some other considerations.

First, we don't know yet if foot traffic will return as normal to malls and specialty retailers. The threat of COVID-19 is quite real for many consumers, and they may be unwilling to go out, even if they are legally allowed to do so at this point.

Secondly, with working from home being widespread, even the dwindling number of professions that still require formal dress may not be enough to stoke demand, at least at this point. Therefore, I think we'll see something like a 30% decline in revenue for this year.

However, I also think we'll see a rebound into next year as things begin to normalize and people are expected to go back into the office. This is the wildcard for Tailored Brands; how much of a return to normal will we see with people going back into the office and therefore needing to buy suits and other business dress again. No one can answer that at this point, but I think the uncertainty has created an opportunity for enterprising investors.

The balance sheet and margins are looking up

The other critical thing to assess for Tailored Brands or indeed any beleaguered stock in this environment is whether or not it has the cash to do things like capex and shareholder returns. Tailored Brands obviously has about a million things to worry about these days apart from returning cash to shareholders, but I do think there some reasons for optimism otherwise.

First, let's take a look at two metrics below that I think tell us a lot about where Tailored Brands is on its journey. We have earnings before interest and taxes, or EBIT, and interest expense. All of these values are in millions of dollars and are provided for the past three years, as well as estimates for this year and next.

EBIT has declined significantly in recent years as revenue has fallen and taken margins with it. This year, analysts are calling for $49 million in EBIT with $57 million in interest expense, which implies that earnings will be negative before taxes. The damage looks to be slight, but negative earnings are negative earnings.

The good news is that the rebound in revenue is slated to see margins higher as well, as you'd expect given reflating operating leverage, and should produce over $50 million in EBT next year. On a market capitalization of $90 million, that's a lot of money.

Tailored Brands is in this better position because it has spent its considerable free cash flow in recent years on reducing leverage, among other things. Below, we have the past five years of cash from operations and capex, the difference of which is equal to free cash flow. Again, these values are in millions of dollars.

Operating cash has come to $1.149 billion in the past five years combined, while capex was just $481 million, implying FCF of $668 million cumulatively during this period. The company returned a lot of cash via dividends during this time frame, but as we can see below, much of it was used to retire debt, which is certainly coming in handy these days.

Net debt was $1.3 billion in January of 2018, but ended this past January at $1.1 billion and should be closer to $900 million by the end of this fiscal year. That total is expected to continue to dwindle into fiscal 2022 as well. Reduced leverage is a very good thing for a variety of reasons, and while Tailored Brands is still extremely heavily leveraged, it is better off than it was, and that reduced interest expense is going to help it come out of this crisis more quickly than it otherwise would have.

The bottom line

Tailored Brands is certainly not without its risks. The work-from-home trend has become a tidal wave during the lockdown period, and while I believe people will go back to the office in some sort of normal state in the relatively near future, what that means exactly for Tailored Brands is yet to be seen. That's a risk, and a fairly large one.

The other risk for Tailored Brands is its enormous debt load that is many times the size of its market capitalization. If the situation sours further and/or is prolonged, Tailored Brands may have a hard time making debt payments. Given that it had $400 million in cash on the balance sheet earlier this year after raising some additional capital in response to the crisis, I don't see bankruptcy as a risk, at least not for some time. However, any company as heavily leveraged as Tailored Brands requires an additional risk premium.

On the plus side, even after doubling off the low, I think Tailored Brands is pricing in far more bad news than is really necessary at this point.

We'll almost certainly see a net loss this year, but estimates are for a very small loss, as seen above. If I'm right and revenue is somewhat worse this year than current expectations, the loss will worsen as well, but given the small numbers we're talking about - perhaps 20 cents per share or less - 2020 isn't going to sink Tailored Brands.

Looking out into next year, analysts have Tailored Brands hitting 85 cents in EPS, which is about half of the current share price. Obviously, no business should reasonably trade at 2 times earnings, so either the market believes that earnings will be catastrophically worse than 85 cents next year, or the stock is simply too cheap.

With the company having earned over a dollar per share last year, 85 cents seem reasonable on what should be a normalized year, or close to it. That means that at less than $2, Tailored Brands is pricing in some sort of apocalypse that I just don't see coming.

If you can stand the inherent risk of a highly leveraged specialty retailer, Tailored Brands looks like it could offer some pretty outstanding returns from here. Even if the rebound is to 5 times earnings, one can expect the share price to be in excess of $4 into next year, which is more than double from here. Tailored Brands, then, is a speculative buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in TLRD over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.