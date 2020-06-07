The leading diversified consumer health brand, pharmaceutical producer and medical device maker, all rolled into one simple investment is available at a fair quote in early June. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) remains a solid buy against an overvalued stock market, perhaps its strongest setup since February. In return for your money, you get a higher dividend yield and lower than market P/E on forward results. High profit margins and extensive global sales to offset the coming devaluations in the U.S. Dollar are also noteworthy. Putting all the ideas together, the company may offer the best “risk-adjusted” investment argument in all of health care right now.

Johnson & Johnson's product line is extensive. Its consumer segment markets baby care products under the Johnson’s brand. The company also sells a variety of over-the-counter health related items under the names Listerine, Aveeno, Clean & Clear, Neutrogena, Tylenol, Sudafed, Benadryl, Zyrtec, Motrin, Pepcid, Stayfree, Carefree, o.b., Band-Aid, Neosporin and hundreds of others. The pharmaceutical segment offers various therapeutics, including immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, pulmonary hypertension, and cardiovascular and metabolic disease drugs. The medical device segment manufactures orthopedic, general surgery, biosurgical, endomechanical, energy, electrophysiology, sterilization, disinfection, diabetes, contact lens and cataract laser surgery items.

Image Source: JNJ Pediatric Products

Johnson & Johnson is a company I have owned and recommended off and on since I started investing in 1986. The arguments for ownership have wavered between a hold and a buy nearly all the time. The enterprise is enormously profitable. $113,000 in reported 2019 after-tax income per employee is a top 2% reading for all businesses in corporate America. Its product revenue diversification and global footprint for exposure are honestly unmatched.

In addition, foreign sales converted to U.S. Dollars will benefit from any downward shift in our local currency’s international standing. Record U.S. business and government debts in June 2020 vs. revenues and income mean today’s record Federal Reserve effort to print paper money may become an ongoing situation. First to offset the coronavirus pandemic shutdown and second to keep America from sinking into a depression, each Dollar will eventually become worth less and turn stable foreign operations into higher Dollar reported propositions. Johnson & Johnson’s extensive overseas exposure, with 49% of sales outside the U.S., will become a real advantage in future years (assuming free trade does not disappear).

Another money printing positive for long-term investors, rising inflation rates (even with a potential stagflation economic backdrop) will help total revenues and profitability more than the average S&P 500 company, in my estimation. Demand tends to be steady for health care items, absent new competition, regardless of changes in the cost of living or size of economic expansion.

Image Source: Company Fact Sheet

Fundamental Valuation

Johnson & Johnson has generated strong and reliable profit margins and returns on equity/assets well above S&P 500 normal rates, for many decades. Below is a 10-year graph of its super-efficient operating performance. Difficult to replicate in any business field, you can review Johnson & Johnson’s 66.1% gross margin, 20.7% after-tax net profit margin, 28.7% return on equity, 11.1% return on total assets, and 15% cash flow to total assets calculated on the trailing 12-month period. All told, JNJ margins and returns are approaching double the profit rate of the average S&P 500 business.

Below is a 5-year comparison graph vs. peers and competitors of cash flow to total assets. JNJ's conglomerate diversity in products sold makes it a unique high-margin hybrid vs. a consumer staple only, or prescription drug only, or medical device only manufacturer.

Basic financial valuations are on the high end of its decade-long average, granted. Below you can review price valuations on trailing sales, cash flow, free cash flow and book value. The “cheapness” of shares may not be readily apparent, like you can draw after a major bear market decline or following a shorter-term negative news event.

However, relative to the S&P 500’s all-time high or near record valuation in June 2020 on trailing and forward expected results, Johnson & Johnson appears to be something of a bargain today. The 20x free cash flow number is particularly appealing during recession and economic uncertainty, when the S&P 500 is likely in the 20-25x range during calendar 2020. Historically, Johnson & Johnson has traded at a solid premium valuation of 20-50% to market multiples of income and free cash flow generation. Getting into the stock at a par or slight discount is next to a steal.

Below is a chart of Wall Street analyst earnings estimates for Johnson & Johnson. A smaller than S&P 500 average downtick in 2020 results is projected to be quickly followed by a rebound toward $9.87 in EPS by late 2022. Against risk-free interest rates for Treasury bonds under 1% as a rule less than five years in duration, a safe and conservative blue-chip asset providing an earnings yield of 5% this year, rising to 7% in 24-36 months is quite desirable.

The balance sheet is super-conservative and financially flexible like few others on Wall Street. The company generated $23 billion in cash flow the last 12 months and held $44 billion in current assets like cash vs. $94 billion in total debt and liabilities. The net $50 billion in long-term IOUs could theoretically be paid off in roughly two years if dividends, share buybacks and capital expenditures were zeroed out. This 2x ratio is incredibly liquid against the equivalent 5x or greater creation for the typical S&P 500 business.

Another bullish argument for new investment is the dividend story. The company has not just paid dividends, but HIGHER dividends for 58 consecutive years. You can count on two hands, other American businesses that have achieved a similar exemplary payout history. Below you can review a 5-year chart of Johnson & Johnson’s rising dividend payout and higher than normal 2.6% yield upfront. In contrast, the S&P 500 has a 1.9% trailing yield component projected by Wall Street to fall to 1.5% later in the year from dividend reductions associated with the coronavirus economic shutdown and recession.

Strong Technical Momentum

If you believe the stock market will rise over time from here, Johnson & Johnson may turn into a top bullish pick in the health care sector from its relatively low valuation and sound operating future. Don’t take my word for it. Investors of all stripes have been purchasing shares the last year. On the 1-year, 2-year and 5-year price charts below we can see a number of positive momentum formations in a variety of indicators. Strength in the Accumulation/Distribution Line (ADL), Negative Volume Index (NVI) and On Balance Volume (OBV) indicators are hard to ignore.

The ADL, marked with a green arrow, looks at buying and selling during the trading day. A rising number means the closing price each day is nearer the high trade of the session vs. the low print. The NVI was extremely strong in March/April on defensive buying during the heat of the coronavirus stay-at-home orders. Marked with a red arrow on the 1-year chart, NVI is essentially a measurement of buying and selling on low volume days only. In Johnson & Johnson’s case, capital was flowing into the stock on a daily basis, even the sessions without much specific company news. On the 2-year and 5-year charts I have circled in red the big unusual jump in the NVI. Lastly, the OBV is just starting to resume its regular uptrend witnessed for years. OBV measures price change multiplied by volume each day, then adds or subtracts the total from the previous session. Overall, 2020 accumulation trends are impressive and far better than the typical S&P 500 stock.

You can view below, Johnson & Johnson has been outperforming the peer blue-chip S&P 500 index since November. Today, the simple 200-day moving average (red line on the chart) of relative action could be set to support JNJ against general stock market price changes. If outperformance is to continue, and I think it will, the equity should begin to rise faster or fall less than the market again.

Final Thoughts

When any investor mentions blue-chip and medical company in the same breath, your first vision should be the Johnson & Johnson logo. Believe or not, the premier consumer brand giant in health care created just 17% of total sales from items found at your local pharmacy, retailer or grocery store in 2019. Pharmaceuticals represented the majority of revenues at 51% of the company total, while medical devices produced another 32%.

Margins and returns are terrific. The dividend yield is high. The company’s operations are about as recession-proof as you can find. Sales are well diversified, with overseas comparisons about to improve with a lower Dollar conversion vs. foreign currencies. The stock traditionally performs well during bear market phases. Price to earnings and free cash flow are at a lower valuation than the S&P 500. Plus, exceptional momentum buying trends in the stock are a part of the investment story. What’s not to like?

Holding Johnson & Johnson as a core long-term portfolio position makes plenty of sense. I am looking to repurchase a position on minor weakness, especially if it coincides with a similar percentage price drop in the overall stock market.

Thanks for reading. Please consider this article a first step in your research process. Consulting with a registered and experienced investment advisor suggested before making any trade.

