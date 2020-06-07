Sector ETF Week In Review For 6/1-6/5

Investors who are comfortable with additional risk should shift asset allocations to 25% SPY and 75% TLT. The 25/75 international portfolio is also attractive.

Let's start with this week's performance table for the core ETFs:

Equity markets have definitely caught a bid as traders bet that the worst is over economically. International markets were up at a strong 7.41%; the SPY also had a solid gain of nearly 5%. Composite bond fund ETFs were near unchanged. The big move this week occurred in the long-end of the treasury market, which was off about 4.5%. As I noted in the weekly market wrap, the treasury market has started to sell off which is a solid risk-on development.

The macro bond index ETFs (two on the left) have stabilized. The US ETF (left) has been a bit more "volatile," but that is a relative term as the chart's range is only two points. Notice that the equity ETFs (second from right and bottom) are in a clear rally; each has effectively broken out. Meanwhile, the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT), (upper right) has broken support and is now moving lower.

Next, let's look at the core portfolio's performance tables, starting with the US equity markets:

Data from Finviz.com; author's calculations. The first number in the left column is the SPY/VEU percentage, while the second number is the TLT/BNDX percentage. If you're more conservative, opt for the higher TLT/BNDX percentage portfolio. If you're aggressive, reverse the process.

During the March sell-off, an overallocation to TLT was a clear benefit. Now it's a drag on growth as the 25/75 portfolio is down in the shorter periods. The 50/50 allocation is treading water around 0% while the 75/25 allocation is participating in recent gains.

The international portfolio has the same performance pattern as the domestic. Note that international gains are larger, while international markets underperformed before the lockdown. But the global nature of the quarantine acted as a leveling event, resetting all markets to 0. International markets are now rising faster than their US counterparts.

The main hindrance to the "kitchen sink" portfolios is TLT which is now selling off.

The first pair of columns (blue and orange) shows the 25/75 portfolio; the second pair (grey and yellow) shows the 50/50; the third pair (light blue and green) shows the 75/25. The last column of each series (the dark blue) is the 25x4 portfolio. The first column of each pair shows the SPY/TLT combination's performance; the second pair shows the VEU/BNDX combination's performance.

There's some very interesting data above.

The conservative US portfolio (25/75 allocation) is now underperforming in the shorter time frames. The international portfolio (yellow and green) is outperforming the US in the shorter time frames.

Next, let's look at this week's sector performance table:

This is a clear risk-on table. Once again, energy is in the top three. Financials are benefitting from a widening yield curve while industrials are rallying in anticipation of a strong economic rebound. Notice that defensive sectors are at the bottom of the list. These ETFs are still moving higher, but to a far lesser degree than the more aggressive areas.

Let's take a look at the top three performing sectors for the main time frames:

Week Month Quarter 1/2 year Year 1st XLE XLE XLY XLK XLK 2nd XLF XLF XLK XLY XLC 3rd XLI XLI XLB XLC XLV

There are three ETFs on the buy list: Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLK), Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLC), and Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLE). However, neither the technology nor communication services ETFs have appeared in the top performers for the week or month time frames for several weeks. They're still moving higher, but financials and industrials have definitely caught a stronger bid. So, I'm taking XLK and XLC off the buy list (remember: no one ever went broke taking a profit) and replacing them with the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI) and the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF).

Finally, let's turn to the international ETFs:

For the second week in a row, Latin America has led the international markets higher. They were followed by Australia and India - which are part of China's economic orbit. Emerging markets also caught a bid.

China is still on the recommended list; the latest Markit Economics PMIs show the economy continues to come out of lockdown. Despite recent gains, I'm not a fan of emerging markets. There's been a strong capital outflow from these countries. Combine this with the possibility of debt issues and weak domestic systems, and you have an uncomfortably high probability for shock events. Instead, All-Asia ex-Japan (AAXJ) and Europe (IEV) would be attractive now. The former clearly benefits from China's restart while the latter is now coming out of lockdown with a strong commitment from a very stable central bank and new-found harmony between France and Germany.

