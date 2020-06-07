The Thesis

In spite of recent uptick in the share price, Barclays (BCS) is trading well below fair value.

The Investment Bank (IB) is firing on all cylinders and impairments have probably hit a trough in Q1'2020.

The outlook for Q2 looks exceptionally strong for the IB and recent stabilisation in macroeconomic conditions bodes well for the consumer loan loss provisions.

The bank is likely to accrue capital in second half of 2020 and as it enters 2021, would be in a position to reinstate dividends and a buyback programme. Given that it trades at 0.4x tangible book, a buyback programme will be massively accretive and compelling ("buy a dollar for 40 cents" bargain).

Background

The most important data point for Banks in times of crisis, is the capital ratio - specifically, the common tier 1 (CET1) ratio.

The key risk is that outsized loan losses overwhelm the earnings power of the franchise and deplete capital. This can lead to a viscous cycle manifesting in questions being poised on capital adequacy of the bank which can quite quickly lead to a dilutive equity raise.

At the outset of the current crisis as wide uncertainties prevail, Mr. Market (out of abundant caution) shoots first and then asks some questions.

Barclays share price fell to ~80 pence per share (~$3.80 for ADR) and at 0.25x book value. This kind of valuation, suggests that most (if not all) of the bad news are already priced in. No other way to rationalise it. This is the markets way of dealing with great uncertainty but it also presents a once in a generation opportunity for punters with a higher risk appetite (e.g. options trading strategies).

The best way to highlight the valuation point, though, is to view it through a capital trajectory lens.

Capital Position

Let us begin with understanding Barclays capital requirements as of end Q1'2020.

As of the end of Q1'2020, BCS CET1 ratio is 13.1 percent compared with a management target of 13.5 percent and Mandatory Distributable Amount (MDA) of 11.5 percent. The latter kicks in to trigger automatic mandatory restrictions on the bank's ability to pay dividends and/or buybacks. Currently, of course, it is very much a moot point as the Bank of England (BOE) already forced all UK banks to stop paying dividends.

Irrespective of MDA, if BCS capital ratios continue to dip - pressure will inevitably build to shore up its capital base. No banking CEO would want to be in a position when the markets begin to question a bank's capital adequacy.

However, this is precisely what was factored in the stock price during the end of March/early April - the fear of recapitalisation. Clearly, the BoE decision to cancel dividends days before payment date (after ex-div date!) certainly didn't help markets' confidence.

Review of Q1 capital position

Barclays CET1 ratio fell from 13.8 percent to 13.1 percent quarter-on-quarter.

Let us consider the key moving parts:

On the capital accretive side, there were two main items; cancellation of dividend and pre-provision earnings (in total 135 basis points in the green).

Items that reduced the capital ratios, predominantly included booked impairments and additional RWA due to client activity in the Markets division as well as additional lending provided to clients. During Q1, there was relentless appetite for liquidity by Corporates leading to drawing down of revolvers and cashing in on prior lending commitments. BCS stepped up to support the economy but invariably such activity results in material capital consumption, placing further pressure on BCS capital ratio.

Outlook for Q2

The (unjustified) fear still prevailing in the market is that the Q2 capital trajectory will resemble a similar (or worse) pattern to Q1. As such, BCS will continue to operate well-below its 13.5 percent target and start flirting with triggering MDA.

Fortunately, I think the probability of such scenario is low. I believe that BCS capital ratios will reverse direction in the second half. The key drivers will be lower impairments charges, strong earnings from the IB and lower RWA utilisation by clients as the capital markets fully opened for business in Q2 - in other words, clients tapped the bond market for cheaper and more abundant liquidity.

Impairments

BCS booked a total incremental ~GBP1.8 billion provisions in respect of Covid-19.

Under the recent IFRS 9 accounting standards, banks are required to front-load expected credit losses by incorporating macroeconomic forecasts to proprietary loss models. IFRS 9 tends to be pro-cyclical as loan losses gets recognised much earlier compared to an incurred loss model. There is also effectively a doubling up effect as cash losses gets book but then as recovery is forecasted the original provision gets written back. The pro-cyclicality essentially means that at the early stage of the crisis, loan losses are amplified but then impairments get reversed later on. It is a timing issue that many investors do not fully understand.

The slide above highlights the key assumptions in the models. Naturally, the most important factor is the unemployment rate which is pegged at 8 percent for UK and 17 percent for U.S. (expected worse point).

These appear to be relatively conservative assumptions to take based on recent unemployment figures published in the U.S. showing an unemployment rate of 13.3 percent.

In the corporate space, oil price assumptions included a 50% probability of a ~$20 price throughout 2020. In light of recent rises in the price of oil, this also looks to be conservative.

Whilst there may be other single name credit impairments to account for - on the whole, where we sit today, it appears that the Q2 incremental impairment numbers should be materially lower than Q1 (albeit as mentioned before, one should be aware of the doubling effect of cash losses).

Investment Banking

Barclays IB has delivered an exceptional top-line performance in Q1 outshining all of the U.S. large banks.

Markets division being up over 70 percent year-on-year in constant dollars and FICC up 98 percent. During the earnings call, management noted that April was also delivered a very strong start to Q2. Recent updates from the large U.S. banks suggest that trend continued in May as well. JPMorgan's (JPM) Daniel Pinto, noted that expectations are for year-on-year growth of 50% in the Markets division in Q2 and within that FICC has outperformed equities by a large margin.

This bodes well for BCS - especially so, as its Markets business is heavily slanted to FICC.

RWA utilisation by corporates should reduce

Since the Fed's intervention late March, the capital markets were wide-open for debt issuances. March to May period, has shown record debt issuances by both investment grade and high-yield names. This means that corporates do not longer need banks' balance sheets for liquidity (more expensive form of liquidity) and in turn, that translates to lower RWA and capital requirements for banks (as was the case in Q1 for BCS).

Bottom Line

BCS has been trading at lower valuation to U.S. peers even when adjusting for relative returns on tangible equity. A key reason for the difference is that U.S. banks, for many years, have returned almost 100 per cent of their earnings to shareholders in the form of dividends and buybacks. BCS, unfortunately, for various reasons was not able to replicate the capital return story.

Having said that, coming out of this crisis - BCS is likely to come out in a very strong capital position and sustainable earnings which should enable both a progressive dividend but more importantly a large buyback programme.

I believe the green shoots will begin to show in the Q2 results as Covid-19 related impairments likely troughed in Q1 and the IB hits another one out of the park.

Whilst there are still headwinds near-term including a hard Brexit and spectre of negative rates in the UK - once the capital return narrative is firmly established, BCS valuation should quickly approach 1.0x tangible book.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BCS, JPM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.