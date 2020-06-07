Income Lab Ideas: Closed-End Fund Sector Performance YTD

2020 is turning out to be quite the volatile year, a type of volatility we have not seen since 2008.

Written by Nick Ackerman, co-produced by Stanford Chemist

There is no doubt, this has been a wild year. The COVID-19 panic had induced quite a volatile market heading into March. This was after such a strong start to a year with the broader markets hitting all-time highs on February 19th. The reports were coming out from around the globe that this pandemic was starting and coming. However, it wasn't taken seriously by the markets until the European and U.S. economies began to get shut down. Only then did the markets really start to take notice and started its downward spiraling. The real surprise for the end of the longest bull market in history was probably the absolute magnificent rebound we have seen since the March 23rd low in the markets.

With that being said, I certainly don't think we are out of the woods yet. However, I wanted to take a minute to pause - to reflect on some of the performance we have been seeing in the closed-end fund world on a year to date basis.

(Source)

CEF Sector Performances

Below is a table with data provided from cefa.com, sorting the Lipper Classifications and the corresponding market returns on a YTD basis. I would have preferred a NAV YTD performance sort; however, this wasn't available. I believe, in general, that this is still a worthy representation. The general performances in market prices are in line with what we would expect NAV performances to be overall. For greater context, this screen was compiled on May 11th. The table represents 30 separate categories. Although, we can clearly see that the top of the chart is littered with various Municipal debt funds. This isn't any surprise as this year, so far, investors seem to be clamoring for anything 'safe.' Additionally, the table lists the number of funds in each category where the performance was derived. We will be taking the information and extrapolating some of the underlying performances from the worst and the best sectors.

It is also important to note that the number of funds includes interval funds as well. These are a type of CEF that are not usually publicly traded. That's why it will seem like there are more funds than the CEF world actually has. It can also mess with data which we will discuss for the real estate sector below.

Classification Lipper Average (Market) Numberof Funds Corp Debt BBB Rated Fds -0.97% 6 Gen & Ins Unleveraged -3.07% 7 Intmdt Muni Debt Funds -3.23% 6 CA Muni Debt Funds -3.61% 16 Oth States Muni Debt Fds -3.65% 17 PA Muni Debt Funds -3.79% 4 Corp Debt BBB Leveraged -4.02% 7 NY Muni Debt Funds -4.99% 18 NJ Muni Debt Funds -5.85% 4 Gen & Ins Leveraged ** -6.56% 65 Hi Yld Muni Debt Funds -7.77% 12 Convertible Sec Funds -9.31% 13 Sector Equity Funds ** -9.65% 28 Real Estate Funds -10.52% 44 Opt Arbitrage/Opt Strat -11.61% 30 High Yield Funds -12.15% 9 General Bond Funds ** -12.58% 58 Global Income Funds -13.54% 18 US Mortgage Funds -14.35% 9 Loan Participation Funds ** -14.66% 61 Global Funds -14.84% 25 Income & Pref Stock Fds ** -14.91% 37 High Yield Fds Leveraged ** -15.04% 41 Developed Market Funds -15.29% 11 Diversified Equity Fds -17.26% 26 Emerging Markets Funds -19.24% 16 Utility Funds -20.10% 10 Emg Mkts HC Debt Funds -20.25% 7 Natural Resources Funds -37.74% 10 Energy MLP Funds -56.82% 23

(Source - Data from cefa.com)

Besides the top sectors being littered with Muni funds - the rear is finished off with energy and natural resource funds. This isn't really a surprise either. We also see emerging markets not faring too well for the year - since their lack of stability turns investors away.

Data Limitations And The 'Bad' Performers

I wanted to jump into the 'bad' performers first. It will help explain below why there are some limitations to the data from cefa. Though I still believe the table provides valuable information regardless.

One area that might be a surprise is the utility fund category. This is for two reasons - first of all, cefa's data incorporates funds that are a mixture of utility and infrastructure funds. Which, I feel is actually appropriate. However, what it does lead to are funds with exposure to energy-related names. For a second reason, utilities just haven't performed all that well this year when they are supposed to act defensively. This has come as quite a surprise, but it could also be explained by utilities being relatively overvalued heading into the year anyway. In which case, many of the underlying funds that the data put into this category had performed really well for several years.

The funds that are included in the utility space can be seen below.

Fund Name Total Net Assets* Year To DateNAV Return Year To DateRank by NAV Blackrock Utl, Inf & Pwr (BUI) $331.50 -13.171% 19 Cohen & Steers Infrastrc (UTF) $2,743.10 -18.975% 37 DNP Select Income Fund (DNP) $2,635.90 -17.321% 28 Duff & Phelps U&I Inc (DPG) $442.30 -28.733% 91 Gabelli Glbl Util & Inc (GLU) $147.90 -23.796% 73 Gabelli Utility Trust (GUT) $317.90 -18.998% 46 Macquarie Gl Infrstrc TR (MGU) $255.10 -27.812% 82 Macquarie/FTGI/Utl D&I (MFD) $78.80 -19.654% 55 Reaves Utility Income (UTG) $1,449.00 -20.179% 64 Wells Fargo Ut & Hi Inc (ERH) $104.40 -12.335% 10

(Source - Data from cefa.com)

This category does include several of my favorites and personal holdings; BUI UTF, MGU and UTG. I do anticipate continuing to hold these funds even if they have some energy exposure. MGU does have quite a bit of energy exposure, which is reflected in its very negative 27.81% NAV decline this year.

Utilities becoming quite stretched in value has a lot to do with the environment even before this latest crisis too. The Fed has cut rates back down to 0%. However, even before that, the Fed was struggling to raise rates anyway. This even caused a selloff in late 2018 as the Fed seemed set to continue raising rates.

Data by YCharts

Before that, rates were at 0% since the GFC. That means investors were bidding up these safer types of assets with strong cash flows. This wasn't limited to utilities though, even REITs began getting bid up. However, they do have something to fear for an economy that is shut down. As people are out of jobs and the economy shifts how it works - this will put significant pressure on rents being paid or not. Though that doesn't mean every REIT will be impacted the same, that should be noted.

Data by YCharts

For the ETF comparisons, we can take a look at the Select Sector Real Estate (XLRE) and Utilities SPDR (XLU) in relation to the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY). These do differ from the Lipper Categories that cefa displays though. For CEFA we see the utility funds down 20.10% YTD. For the real estate funds, they show a decline of 10.52%, which can be compared with XLRE's drop of 14.13% YTD.

We already explained why there could be differences in utilities. However, this is where the interval funds can come in to distort the data. Most of the funds that are reported as real estate funds are interval funds, this is notable in the real estate categories case. The problem with this is that several of these funds aren't showing terrible performance for the year. This is then even distorted more by the fact that they have multiple classes of shares of funds. For example, some Bluerock funds are really messing with the data which can be seen below:

(Source - cefa.com)

With that being said, we do see the funds that we would typically expect on this screen too; the Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund (RQI) and Cohen & Steers REIT & Preferred & Income Fund (RNP). It also even includes the globally-focused REIT funds of the Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (AWP) and CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund (IGR). So, the typical CEFs that you would expect are still listed. However, if the interval funds were removed, we would see the performance on a YTD basis much closer to the bottom. Which is closer to what we would anticipate.

With the limitations presented, we can move on to some of the top-performing funds now!

The 'Good' Performers

According to this screen, the "corporate debt BBB rated funds" are leading the pack. The two top funds of the six included and that have a positive YTD performance are MFS Government Markets Income Trust (MGF) and MFS Intermediate Income Trust (MIN).

If you take a look at their holdings too, it really isn't any surprise on why MGF would be leading the pack.

(Source - MGF Website)

These are all securities that are backed by the U.S. Government. Additionally, MIN's positions are in the same safe positions.

(Source - MIN Website)

All ten of the top ten are U.S. Treasury notes. These are being supported by the Fed purchasing them as well as the U.S. Government backing them. These are the safest types of investments that an investor can take. So it really isn't a surprise that they should perform very well in this environment.

Data by YCharts

The one area I would caution on these funds is the fact that they pay out like any other CEF. They have yields of 7.45% for MGF and 8.86% for MIN. The underlying positions certainly can't cover that over the longer-term. Though, the appreciation in the underlying positions in the latest COVID-19 induced selloff has certainly paid off. In the end, the NAVs' of both funds will continue to dwindle. Eventually, the funds will have to do something to sort this out. It might include a reverse split - which isn't necessarily terrible - just worth noting. Both funds do have an inception date of pre-1990. That type of longevity should count for something as they have been doing this for a long time.

Ultimately, over time both funds have lower and lower payouts as well. Again, not terrible but just worth noting.

Data by YCharts

If an investor is expecting continued rough seas ahead for the market, then there probably isn't a better place to invest in the CEF world than MIN and MGF.

PAI and IGI are also apart of this classification. We have touched on those funds in the past for places on capital preservation. They didn't hold up all that well even in this latest crash. I would say though, that they have rebounded tremendously and are not down nearly as much as relatively speaking. I believe they still fit the capital preservation objective, all things considering. The more suitable capital preservation structure would be in the form of an ETF though. In my opinion, then an investor would not have to worry about premium and discounts.

Fund Name Total Net Assets* Year To DateNAV Return Year To DateRank by NAV Insight Select Income (INSI) $219.70 -3.455% 58 Invesco Bond Fund (VBF) $227.30 -2.399% 43 MFS Govt Markets Inc Tr (MGF) $158.10 5.275% 15 MFS Intermediate Income (MIN) $462.70 2.885% 29 Western Asset Inv Gr Inc (PAI) $139.00 -5.332% 86 Westn Asst IG Def Opp Tr (IGI) $219.20 -4.836% 72

(Source - Data from cefa.com)

The 'Ugly' Performers

These are the energy plays and natural resources sectors. Which, are primarily the same and can be lumped into the commodities space. Primarily though all of these funds listed in the bottom two categories hold significant exposure to energy. We have seen these are the funds that are down 30% all the way to 80%+. The worst performing listed is actually Duff & Phelps MLP Midstream Energy Fund (DSE). The fund is actually up for liquidation after the NAV dropping 86.28%! Which we saw two funds from Nuveen do just that, they liquidated and distributed out what was left to shareholders of the NAV. I left JMF and JMLP in the table below just for reference on how poor their NAVs fared.

In this sector, we also had reverse splits from Tortoise and suspensions of distributions. This wasn't even the case in 2014/2015 when we had the oil crash. This has to do with a lot of the underlying components also suspending their distributions too. If the CEF doesn't have the incoming cash to distribute, then they can't pass essentially anything on to shareholders either. Though even in these notices of suspending distributions - they highlight that they will have DCF coming in. So it is a bit surprising that they chose to suspend completely.

You know these funds are having a bad time when they choose to suspend dividends completely. One of the main reasons to invest in a CEF is larger than usual distributions that they can generate due to their structure! The other reason worth investing in CEFs is the steep discounts.

Fund Name Total Net Assets* Year To DateNAV Return Year To DateRank by NAV ClearBridge Engy Mds Opp (EMO) $212.70 -69.016% 63 ClearBridge MLP&Mdstm TR (CTR) $126.50 -66.190% 55 ClearBridge MLP&Mdstrm (CEM) $291.30 -66.350% 59 Cntr Cst Brookfld MLP&EI (CEN) $61.20 -78.005% 80 Cohen & Steers MLP Inc&E (MIE) $162.40 -64.723% 50 Cushing Energy Income (SRF) $13.00 -31.581% 13 Cushing MLP & Infra TR (SRV) $39.00 -45.295% 30 Duff & Phelps MLP&MS Egy (DSE) $14.40 -86.283% 96 Fiduciary/Clay Enrgy Inf (FMO) $82.00 -72.523% 71 First Trust MLP Ener&Inc (FEI) $328.50 -38.732% 17 First Trust NwOpps MLP&E (FPL) $136.30 -43.127% 25 Goldman Sachs MLP IncOpp (GMZ) $78.80 -71.951% 67 Goldman Sachs MLP&En Ren (GER) $83.20 -76.659% 75 Guggenheim Energy&Income $39.70 -21.796% 9 Kayne Anderson MLP/Midst (KYN) -- -54.578% 46 Kayne Anderson Mstr/Engy (KMF) -- -52.297% 38 Neuberger MLP & Enrgy In (NML) $202.60 -53.490% 42 Nuveen AC Engy MLP Opps (JMLP) $15.20 -79.297% 84 Nuveen Engy MLP Tot Rtn (JMF) $59.30 -81.364% 92 PIMCO E&T Credit Opps Fd (NRGX) $291.50 -48.456% 34 Salient Midstream & MLP (SMM) $95.20 -41.060% 21 Tortoise Energy Inf Corp (TYG) $303.20 16.294% 5 Tortoise Midstream Enrgy (NTG) $146.40 -80.449% 88

It really is no surprise either as these funds were almost all leveraged funds too. This leverage can cut both ways for a fund - it can be a boom in good times, but a tremendous bust in bad.

Conclusion

The performance of most investments this year definitely hasn't gone as planned. Several areas of the market did even worse than expected. This was primarily the energy-related investments that got hit with double bad news when the COVID-19 was dinging demand - then Saudi Arabia and Russia started an oil price war. Even now as production cuts have been agreed on, there is still tremendous pressure on the price of these funds and anything that touch the energy space. The demand factor and storage capacities are front and center still. I believe it will take a long while for this to be sorted out. Even after the last oil price crash it wasn't really sorted out from the selloffs in the space in 2014 and 2015.

(Source)

The bankruptcies and suspensions of distributions are still coming through, that's why I believe this area is uninvestable for new money for a while. Unless you are an extremely aggressive investor, in that case, it could certainly be worth the risk.

Overall though, I would still consider a diversified fund holding all the various sectors that you can. Yes, it is true that the latest selloff 'proved' that being diversified doesn't help - it really never does in a selloff that is as accelerated as we witnessed. However, being diversified is seeing some sectors come back much more strongly than others - think healthcare and the tech space! Those sectors are doing remarkably well.

It is also worth considering that the average CEF discount is now extremely deep.

(Source - cefa)

If you remember back to throughout 2019 and the beginning of 2020, it was nearly impossible to find a good quality fund at anything but a premium. If it wasn't at a premium it certainly was at an extremely narrow discount - at least for the funds that I would consider top quality and solid funds.

If you're looking for safety still, MGF and MIN could be good places to look. However, over the longer-term, these funds can't sustain the current level of distributions. They aren't trying to hide this or anything though as they adjust their distributions as needed. If you are also concerned about the safety and not wanting volatility, then investing in ETFs can work as well. With an ETF you don't have to be concerned with the funds going between discounts and premiums as radically. Additionally, many ETFs don't utilize leverage so an investor's volatility should be reduced by that as well.

Ultimately, I know we will get through this period of panic and reach new all-time highs at some point. It is only a matter of when for a long-term investor!

Disclosure: I am/we are long BUI, KMF, MGU, RNP, RQI, UTF, UTG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article was originally released to members of the CEF/ETF Income Laboratory on May 11th, 2020.