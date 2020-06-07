Source

Occidental Petroleum Corporation's (NYSE:OXY) stock has gained 75% since my first article that was published on March 11. At the time, I believed the decision to invest or not in Occidental shares should be based on the answer to one important question: can Occidental remain solvent until oil prices recover? My answer to this question was in the affirmative, which was the reason behind my investment in this troubled oil company. Oil prices have recovered sooner than I thought, and Occidental remained solvent, of course. The macroeconomic and geopolitical outlook for crude oil is much better than what it used to be a couple of months ago. More on this later. Going against the grain, I have decided to sell my entire stake in Occidental because of two reasons: the lack of margin of safety at the current prices and my expectation for Occidental to deliver industry-lagging performance.

The improving outlook

The two-month-long lockdown in China ended in April, and since then, the demand for oil has picked up steadily. On May 19, Business Insider reported that demand for oil in China is now inching closer to the levels seen in the last year. The oil consumption in China was reported at 13.7 million barrels per day in December, and China is currently consuming around 13 million barrels a day. This recovery has taken some prominent oil analysts by surprise as well and is an indication that global business activities might return to normalcy much sooner than some analysts believe. In addition to the resumption of manufacturing activities, the demand for oil was driven by the increased consumption of gasoline and diesel as commuters have ditched public transportation in favor of self-driving to work as a precautionary measure to curb the spread of the virus. Things are likely to be similar in the United States and Europe as both these regions take measures to ease mobility restrictions.

OPEC+ is getting its act together and this is good news for the industry as well. On June 6, the oil cartel decided to extend the production cuts totaling 9.6 million barrels per day by one month. The committee decided to meet every month to assess the dynamics driving the oil industry to determine the need for further cuts or to increase production eventually. Saudi Arabia and Russia, in my opinion, will do everything they can to avoid another supply glut as both of these nations plus all the other oil-producing nations in the Middle East are on pace to reporting massive current account deficits this year.

Source: Eikon

There are more good news coming from the airline industry as well. The demand for jet fuel fell off a cliff as countries across the world closed their borders for travelers. However, important regions, including China and the Middle East, are once again gearing up to welcome visitors, and domestic travel in the United States is also picking up. The second half of this year, therefore, is poised to become much better than the first for the energy industry.

This is what makes me err on the side of caution

Occidental is doing what needs to be done. The company has slashed its CapEx budget, cut the quarterly dividend to near-zero levels, decided to pay the preferred dividends to Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B) in stock rather than cash, and the management has agreed to take pay cuts. All these measures have been taken in a bid to preserve much-needed cash, which, undoubtedly, is the right way forward. What is also right is the decision to abandon the plan to sell its African assets as the market is not favorable. Here's Vicki Hollub on this subject during the first-quarter earnings call.

"Turning to divestitures. We did not disclose any additional material transactions in the first quarter as travel restrictions and the falling commodity prices have severely disrupted the market for asset sales. While we remain committed to closing divestitures over time, we will not sacrifice value to close transactions quickly."

So far, so good. But, Occidental's troubles are far from over. The company is expected to honor multi-billion dollar debt maturities in the next few months, and it seems like no support will come from asset sales. According to the most recent 10-Q form filed by the company, Occidental has $6.4 billion of debt maturing in 2021, out of which $2.4 billion are due in the first quarter of the next year. The company expects the zero-coupon bonds due 2036 to be redeemed by bondholders in the coming October which would require a payment of $922 million as well. At the end of the March quarter, Occidental had $2 billion in cash and $5 billion under a revolving credit facility, which pins the liquidity at $7 billion. In case the company fails to divest its assets any time soon, the company would not be able to survive with this amount of liquidity as the company plans to expend between $2.4 billion and $2.6 billion in capital expenditures this year. The obvious solution, therefore, would be to dilute common shareholders even further by issuing new equity and to take on more debt. This is not favorable for existing investors and the market sentiment will take a dramatic U-turn once the company embarks on another capital raising initiative.

This outlook for further deterioration of the financial position is one of the primary reasons behind my decision to book the profits.

Second, I believe Occidental will be in an uphill battle to become cash-flow neutral for the best part of this year while other energy companies ramp up their spending to secure future growth. Answering a question by an analyst regarding the 5% annual growth expectation in the post-Anadarko acquisition era, Vicki Hollub said:

"As you know and as you mentioned, we had a 5% growth plan going forward. But what our near-term priority is, is to protect our cash flow, so preserve cash and generate then growth in our cash. But the way we'll do it, we have plans for the near term. We have plans for cash flow neutrality, breakeven and eventually a low-growth plan. But for the next few months and into maybe the end of this year and through the recovery, our focus is going to be on base production management."

If you ask me, I'd say the company is doing the right thing by lowering growth expectations and focusing more on improving the balance sheet position. But, as a growth investor, this is hardly the type of company I would want to invest in unless otherwise shares are trading at a steep discount to their intrinsic value estimate. This was the case three months ago, but not anymore.

Third, the OPEC+ is on the correct path as I highlighted earlier. However, geopolitical tensions among cartel members are far from over. A few member countries have failed to comply with the production cuts, and if this continues in the next month, tensions could arise between members once again.

Source: Bloomberg

In the first case of a reported disagreement among OPEC+ members, oil prices will fall and Occidental's stock won't be spared either. I am not ruling out the possibility of this risk materializing, which is also a reason for me to distance myself from Occidental for the time being.

Fourth, even though the demand for crude oil is picking up, the inventory levels are still elevated. According to data released by the Energy Information Administration on June 3, inventory levels in the United States are still at elevated levels despite declining by 2.1 million barrels in the last week of May.

Source: EIA

This oil pile-up needs to be worked through in the next few months for oil prices to stabilize and remain above $40 a barrel.

Rystad Energy head of oil market research Bjornar Tonhaugen recently told The New York Times:

"May, it seems, is a month when traders can finally sit back more comfortably for a moment and take a breath. But we warn that the second half of the year will not be met with precrisis oil prices again, as the gigantic oil stock overhang must first be worked down."

Next, I believe Occidental would be cautious in hiking dividends once again just as soon as they start hitting revenue and earnings targets. The company has a long history of rewarding investors but Vicki Hollub and Co. have come under immense scrutiny for how they decided to cut dividends. The dividend cuts might have been unavoidable, but company executives continued to reiterate their commitment to not reducing shareholder distributions just before delivering the dreaded news. This was not taken lightly by many investors, and some of the investors I talk to have decided to never consider investing in Occidental as a result of trust issues with the management. Taking these and Carl Icahn's expected influence into consideration, I believe Occidental will first try to improve its balance sheet and will consider a hike to quarterly dividends only after getting the house in order. This could be more than 18 months away.

Last but not least, I am not ruling out the possibility of a second wave of COVID-19 infections as well. Because I'm not an expert in life sciences, I prefer to go by the comments of Dr. Anthony Fauci and the World Health Organization to remain cautious about the possibility of such a catastrophic event. Being cautious about energy companies, particularly the ones that are carrying unsustainable debt levels, seems to be the right strategy for me.

Takeaway

Occidental Petroleum's stock has delivered in just 3 months what I thought it would in 12 months. I can't blame the company management for wanting to strengthen its balance sheet and to cut back on spending to preserve cash to be in a position to honor its debt repayments. At the same time, I do not plan to keep my investment capital tied to a company that is likely to lag the industry in the coming 12 months because of the constraints outlined in this article. I will, however, continue to monitor Occidental closely to evaluate whether I need to make changes to my stance. The risk-reward profile, right now, is not favorable for investors.

