The Retiree's Dividend Portfolio - John's April Update: The Impact Of Dividend Cuts

John's income held up well for April but we expect to see more negative impact from additional dividend cuts during the month of May.

Dividend Cuts And Suspension/Elimination

There were only two companies that suspended dividend payments during the month of April. Apple Hospitality (APLE) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that operates hotels in 87 markets across the United States. According to the most recent earnings call, occupancies began to drop significantly and management made the tough decision to make significant cuts to staffing levels and various services (food and beverage) which were helpful in limiting the impact to earnings for the quarter.

Cost cuts were made across the board including executive management and the Board of Directors all voluntarily reducing their compensation for 2020. Overall corporate expenses for 2020 are expected to be reduced by 25%. Although pay reductions tend to be largely symbolic I think it is extremely important for a company like APLE to take these kinds of actions, especially when they suspended the dividend (which is one of the primary reasons why an investor would hold shares of this particular stock).

Some investors' have a strict policy of selling shares of companies that cut or eliminate their dividend and while I do not follow that philosophy (I do take it into consideration but I do not follow it as a hard-and-fast rule) APLE is a stock that I am more than willing to make the exception for. Anyone who has listened to the earnings call should be able to understand why the dividend was suspended and that this suspension is only temporary until the company sees reasonable improvement in occupancy. Occupancy hit its lowest levels of 16% at the end of March and remained level through the middle of April. Since then, occupancy is increased to 24% (for the portfolio as a whole) and daily occupancy rates have started to push into the upper 20% boundary range.

As of May 9th, APLE's portfolio is seeing evidence of recovery with the following figures:

40% of properties have occupancy rates of 25% or greater.

15% of properties have an occupancy rate of 50% or greater.

APLE's portfolio is well-positioned to recover with only one property that was closed (due to government order) and now reopened. Baird analyst Michael Bellisario has added APLE as his top pick in the hotel REIT space

The second company that did not pay a dividend during the month of April was Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT). I am much more bullish on APLE that I am on CLDT because APLE's rooms appear to be more marketable and operate in areas that I expect will see demand grow more quickly.

CLDT reported some positive news on 6/2/2020 when it announced that occupancy over the last week had increased to 39%. This is a welcome increase after seeing occupancy decline to 24% for the month of April.

Client Background

This is an actual portfolio with actual shares being traded.

John retired on January 1, 2018.

My relationship with John goes back several years and I began helping him manage his own investments after seeing the astronomical fees they were incurring from their financial advisor.

I am not a financial advisor and I do not charge John (or his wife Jane) for my services. The only thing I asked is that they allow me to write anonymously about their investment journey.

John retired comfortably with a modest social security income and no debt.

Here are some important characteristics regarding John's portfolio:

Capital appreciation is the least important characteristic of this portfolio. This doesn't mean we don't care about it (because all investors do to some degree), but it does mean that we are less concerned about the day-to-day fluctuations of stock prices. I do trade stocks in the retirement portfolio on a more regular basis because the gains are sheltered from taxes. The number of trades that take place on any given month depends on market volatility and whether or not a stock has reached the price target that I have set for it. Trades are not executed in an attempt to lock in "quick profits" and readers should also understand that John and Jane do not compensate me for anything I do.

Dividend And Distribution Increases

A total of four companies paid increased dividends/distributions or a special dividend during the month of April in John's Retirement account and includes the following:

Bank OZK (OZK)

Realty Income (O)

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD)

WP Carey (WPC)

I have already covered Realty Income, TD Bank, and WP Carey in the previous articles linked above so I will not provide a news update for these companies. I will still provide a summary of the dividend increase.

Bank OZK - The Q1-2020 earnings announcement was pretty dismal but the primary driver of the earnings miss was driven by a $117.7 million provision for credit losses. This increased the total allowance for credit losses (ACL) resulting in a Q1-2020 total of $316.4 million. OZK has also seen a fairly significant drop in its net interest margin (NYSE:NIM) over the last year as it fell from 4.53% in Q1-2019 and was at 3.96% as of Q1-2020. OZK's NIM has contracted faster FDIC institutions and this is primarily due to high exposure to variable interest rate loans. Although there is a lot to be disappointed about, OZK is being prudent about its exposure to higher-risk loans and is taking the steps necessary to protect itself. Additionally, 65% of all variable-rate loans and unfunded commitments were at the floor rate as of March 31, 2020. As we see loan rates fall we are also seeing deposit rates do the same but it is important to remember that these are going to lag interest rates by months or even years if referring to certificates of deposit. The takeaway investors should have is that I expect we won't see any significant improvement in OZK's NIM for quite some time but that the worst is over for OZK as most loans are at or near their floor rate. The only uncertainty that remains is whether or not OZK will experience significant losses (specifically on the RESG portion of its portfolio). At this point, I see OZK as a speculative buy and we will likely add to the current position if shares drop below $20/share. It should also be noted that book value has reached $31.57/share and tangible book value is up to $26.30/share. This means that shares are currently trading for less than book value and tangible book value.

The dividend was increased from $.25/share per quarter to $.26/share per quarter. This represents an increase of 3.8% and a new full-year payout of $1.04/share compared with the previous $1.00/share. This results in a current yield of 4.80% based on a share price of $22.49.

Realty Income - The dividend was increased from $.2325/share per month to $.233/share per month. This represents an increase of .2% and a new full-year payout of $2.796/share compared with the previous $2.79/share. This results in a current yield of 5.06% based on a share price of $55.31.

Toronto-Dominion Bank - The dividend was increased from $.74 CAD/share per quarter to $.79 CAD/share per quarter. This represents an increase of 6.8% and a new full-year payout of $3.16/ CAD share compared with the previous $2.96/ CAD share. This results in a current yield of 5.26% based on a share price of $60.05 CAD ($44.98/share USD).

WP Carey - The dividend was increased from $1.038/share per quarter to $1.040/share per quarter. This represents an increase of .2% and a new full-year payout of $4.16/share compared with the previous $4.152/share. This results in a current yield of 6.94% based on a share price of $59.91.

Retirement Account Positions

There are currently 25 different positions in John's Roth IRA and 31 different positions in John's Traditional IRA. While this may seem like a lot, it is important to remember that some of these stocks cross over in both accounts and are also held in the Taxable portfolio.

Traditional IRA - The following stocks were added to the Traditional IRA during the month of April.

Valero Energy (VLO) - 20 Shares @ $49.99/share.

Main Street Capital (MAIN) - 50 Shares @ $26.66/share.

Regions Financial (RF) - 50 Shares @ $11.01/share.

VLO - 20 Shares @ $51.90/share.

RPT Realty Preferred Series D (RPT.PD) - 100 Shares @ $30.34/share.

There were no shares sold in the Traditional IRA for the month of April.

We used the opportunity to build into a lower cost position in VLO so we can sell off some of the more expensive shares when shares get back into the $80/share price range. The addition of RPT Realty was a strong addition to the portfolio with a well-covered dividend that is unlikely to be suspended or cut (and is being sold at a massive discount to the face value of $50/share.

Roth IRA - The following stocks were added to the Roth IRA during the month of April.

Cohen and Steers Infrastructure CEF (UTF) - 20 Shares @ $20.53/share.

VEREIT (VER) - 75 Shares @ $4.66/share.

There were no shares sold in the Roth IRA for the month of April.

We continue to add to the UTF position when possible and shares have recovered nicely over the last month. VER is more of a speculative play and I think it should continue to perform well after he decided to cut its dividend by 44%. There are concerns regarding its portfolio (specifically around restaurants) but with the reduced burden on its dividend, I see a lot of opportunity for VER to continue the turnaround that it started to make several years ago.

April Income Tracker - 2019 Vs. 2020

The following images are intended to provide readers with a better understanding of what John's Traditional and Roth IRA accounts look like. John's Gain/Loss numbers are based on prices from June 2nd at the market close. (Sorry for the delay on this article as I have been working some long nights rebuilding my deck and siding my home in addition to my normal day job!)

SNLH = Stocks No Longer Held - Dividends in this row represent dividends collected on stocks that are no longer held in that portfolio. We still count the dividend income even though it is non-recurring.

On the lists provided below, it is important to know that not all stocks on that list were owned at that point in time (2019 tables represent what holdings were still held at the end of 2019). All of the stocks you see were acquired over the course of a year. All images below were created by me under the company Consistent Dividend Investor, LLC.

Here is a graphical illustration of the dividends received on a monthly basis for the Traditional and Roth IRAs.

Based on the current knowledge I have regarding dividend payments and share count, the following tables are a basic prediction of the income we expect the Traditional IRA and Roth IRA to generate in FY-2020 compared with the actual results from 2019.

Below is an expanded table that shows the full dividend history since inception for both the Traditional IRA and Roth IRA.

I have included line graphs that better represent the trends associated with John's monthly dividend income generated by his retirement accounts. As year three begins, we should continue to see a more stable pattern that comes from the deposit of regular dividend income. The images below represent the Traditional IRA and Roth IRA, respectively.

Here is a table to show how the account balances stack up year-over-year (I previously used a graph but believe the table is more informative).

Lastly, on the topic of transparency, I like to show readers the actual gain/loss associated with each position in the portfolio because it is important to consider that in order to become a proper dividend investor, it is necessary to learn how to live with volatility. The market value and cost basis below is accurate as of the market close on June 2nd, 2020.

Here is the Unrealized Gain/Loss associated with John's Traditional IRA.

Here is the Unrealized Gain/Loss associated with John's Roth IRA.

In John's March article I developed a graph that does a good job of comparing dividend income changes by month on a year-over-year basis. I believe that these graphs will continue to help explain the portfolio, especially as we get into years four and five as this will show a better trend because of the increased number of data points.

Conclusion

John's accounts have seen steady improvement over the last few months but his large number of REIT holdings were impacted due to the temporary suspension of dividends. John's account has only recently experienced the negative impact of these dividend changes and it will continue to get worse over the next few months as several of the more recent cuts begin to reflect in his account.

In John's Traditional and Roth IRAs, he is currently long the following mentioned in this article: Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE), BB&T (BBT), Bank of America Preferred Series L (BML.PL), BP (BP), Brixmor Property Group (BRX), Canadian Utilities (OTCPK:CDUAF), Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT), CVS Health Corporation (CVS), Chevron (CVX), CyrusOne (CONE), Dominion Energy (D), Digital Realty Preferred Series J (DLR.PJ), Duke Energy (DUK), Eaton Vance (EV), Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Advantage Fund (EAFAX), EPR Properties (EPR), EPR Properties Preferred Series G (EPR.PG), General Dynamics (GD), Healthcare Trust of America (HTA), Iron Mountain (IRM), JPMorgan Chase (JPM), Kimco Preferred Series L (KIM.PL), Kinder Morgan (KMI), Kite Realty Group (KRG), Las Vegas Sands (LVS), LTC Properties (LTC), Main Street Capital (MAIN), Altria (MO), Realty Income (O), Owens & Minor (OMI), Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY), Bank OZK (OZK), PacWest Bancorp (PACW), PepsiCo (PEP), Park Hotels & Resorts (PK), PIMCO Income Fund Class A (PONAX), Regions Financial (RF), RPT Realty Preferred Series D (RPT.PD), South California Edison Preferred Series D (SCE.PD), STAG Industrial (STAG), AT&T (T), Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD), T. Rowe Price (TROW), Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund (UTF), Valero (VLO), VEREIT (VER), Valley National Bancorp (VLY), Umpqua Holdings (UMPQ), Ventas (VTR), Walgreens (WBA), WestRock (WRK), and W. P. Carey (WPC).

Disclosure: I am/we are long APLE, CONE, EPR, GD, KMI, MAIN, OZK, T, VLO, WRK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article reflects my own personal views and I am not giving any specific or general advice. All advice that is given is done so without prejudice and it is highly recommended that you do your own research. This article was written on my own and does not reflect the views or opinions of my employer. It should also be noted that Umpqua is now my previous employer as I recently took a job with a local credit union. I am still personally long UMPQ stock and will not take questions about Umpqua for the next several months.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.