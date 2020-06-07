I have been illuminated by my recent application of reverse engineered discounted cash flow (RE-DCF) models. The idea is that instead of estimating inputs for revenue growth, changes in margin, capex, etc. to come up with a present value of all future cash flows, we start with a known value, the stock price. Then we adjust the inputs until the present value of all future cash flows matches where shares are trading. This way, we can get a picture of what the market expects the company to achieve to justify said stock price. If the cash flows needed to warrant the stock price seem reasonably achievable, then it may make a good investment. On the other hand, if the needed cash flows seem well out of reach, shares are overpriced. My intent with today's article is to run this reverse engineered DCF model to determine what market participants think about the cash flow Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) can generate under two different scenarios: A) Viewing SPG in its current condition, and B) if its arranged merger with Taubman (NYSE:TCO) is consummated. To conclude, I will also use a dividend discount model to estimate intrinsic value and see how it compares to the RE-DCF. I will then explain how these results have influenced my recent buying and selling activity around SPG.

RE-DCF

At Friday's close, SPG was trading at around $90 per share. Here is my worksheet where I fiddled with things until approximately $90 came out:

*Data by author, with help from Google

An explanation of the inputs, or what the market expects SPG to achieve to price it at $90:

- Revenue grows by 4.5% every year for the next 10 years. This is more than how much its revenue has grown annually in the last 10 years, which was 4.25%. This is extremely generous, given how larger numbers are harder to compound at the same rate of return. Notice particularly that in this model, revenue does not decline this coming year. Given how SPG malls were shut from approximately March 19 to at least May 4th, and the staggered rate of re-openings, giving it 4.5% worth of revenue growth is wildly optimistic.

- FFO margins start out where full-year 2019 left off, at about 64.5%. For context, the average annual FFO margin over the past five years was 62.4%. Again, generous to assume that margins stay level with the prior year in light of the COVID shutdowns. Every year then-after, margins expand by half a percentage point, all the way up to 69.5% in 2030. Its highest FFO margin in the past five years was 66.4%.

- CAPEX stays level at 13.5% of sales. This is assuming that SPG pulls back on capital spending compared to its historical annual rate, which averaged 14.33% of sales.

- FCF growth in perpetuity rate of 3%.

- Discount rate is 10%, representing the long-term average return of the stock market. Here I am assuming that people want a rate of return that can at least keep pace with the market generally, so requiring a rate of return of 10% makes sense.

Now, with all these remarkably generous inputs, intrinsic value sits at about $89.50. Again, the goal was to fiddle with inputs until ~$90 came out as intrinsic value. In other words, the inputs above (or something similar to them) is what the market is expecting SPG to achieve in the coming years in order to justify the current stock price. Can SPG generate that kind of cash? I doubt it. I really doubt it. It would have to accelerate performance well above and beyond what it has achieved historically. With all the retailers that were struggling prior to COVID, and the exacerbation of the problem with all the shutdowns, expecting SPG to knock it out of the park in the next 10 years is beyond overly optimistic.

TCO

But what if we add in Taubman? The two companies have agreed to merge, so let's do the same exercise but adding TCO revenue to the equation. Again, a spreadsheet:

The only things I changed here was that I added TCO 2019 revenue to what will be 2020 revenue for the combined entity and added TCO cash and debt to their appropriate allocations for the calculations at the bottom. $3.2 billion comes out of cash to pay TCO stockholders at the agreed upon price of $52.50, and TCO cash and debt get added to SPG balance sheet. Know also that TCO has inferior FFO margins, 50% for 2018 and 46% for 2019, so the combined company would pull SPG margins down, but I left margins alone just to prove the point. With the combined results, intrinsic value is actually LESS, at about $84.50 a share. Why? The high purchase price reducing SPG's cash, and TCO had a lot of debt that SPG will have to assume. TCO will also reduce its cash before the merger by redeeming all its preferred shares, per the merger at $25 per share, taking $362.5 million away from its cash. Less cash and more debt is a toxic cocktail when it comes to DCF analysis. But what about synergies and accretion and any other buzzwords that come with corporate mergers? Well, the numbers don't lie. The TCO acquisition will increase SPG's FFO by 8%. That's great, right? Not when it will increase SPG's debt by 14%. Net, the merger has a negative effect on DCF to the tune of $5 worth of intrinsic value. We will see if SPG can dump a secret sauce on TCO assets that will boost their performance considerably.

Dividend Discount Model

Our other strategy will be to calculate the present value of all future dividend payments. This strategy has particular application for REITs, as they pay out 90% of their taxable income as dividends. Owing REITs is a proxy for owning actual real estate, so the investment is for income primarily and appreciation secondarily.

As an initial reference point, let's assume that SPG doesn't cut its dividend. The forward rate would be $8.40 every year. Let's also assume that it is able to grow the dividend at 8.23% annually for the next five years, which has been its historical annual average dividend raise over the past five years. The dividend then grows terminally at 2%, in line with estimations for annual economic growth. In that scenario, shares are worth $138 today. Interestingly, that is near where shares were trading before the COVID shutdowns happened. In my opinion, this is the best of all possible scenarios. No dividend cut and an 8.23% dividend growth in the next five years would be a feat to achieve. But it gives us a reference point.

Let's tone it down a little bit to be a bit more realistic. SPG paid out only 68% of its 2019 FFO in dividends. In the most recent quarter, 75% of its FFO was paid out in dividends. So it got slightly worse, but it still has lots of wiggle room for the dividend to be fully covered by FFO. In the most recent conference call, SPG CEO also committed to NOT suspend the dividend or cut it by more than 50%. So we know that investors will get at least $4.20 in dividends this year, but given the above concerning FFO payout ratios, I think it will be better than that.

If this year would have roughly estimated last year, it would have generated about $1.00 in FFO per share every month ($12.04 total), or $0.033 daily. It was entirely shut down for about 46 days. That's $1.51 of FFO gone. Given the rate of its staggered re-openings, the economic environment generally, the particular struggles of retail, and pressure from some mall closures as a result of recent protests and riots, I think it is reasonable to assume that it will lose at least another dollar or so in FFO per share, or $2.50 total. With $9.50 left in 2020 FFO per share, the company can still cover an $8.40 dividend. Given this, let's say only a moderate dividend cut happens, just enough to give it some breathing room: a reduction of ~10% down to $1.90 quarterly. At a $7.60 dividend in the next 12 months, the chart below shows SPG's intrinsic value at various growth rates in the next five years, accompanied by a terminal growth of 2%:

Growth Rate 5% 6% 7% Intrinsic Value $110 $115 $120

So with the dividend discount model and given a 10% dividend cut, SPG would only have to grow its dividend by 5% annually in each of the next five years in order to warrant a $110 stock price today. Shares are currently trading 18% below $110, offering a decent margin of safety in this scenario.

Finally, I compiled a chart that shows the intrinsic value of SPG given various values for the dividend combined with dividend growth. The first row is the potential dividend growth rate, and the first column is the potential value of next year's dividend. All values are assuming a 10% required rate of return. Reading over and down, the intersection shows intrinsic value (calculations based on the Gordon Growth Model, where the growth rate occurs in perpetuity):

1% 2% 3% 4% 5% 6% 7% 8% 9% $4.20 $46 $52 $60 $70 $84 $105 $140 $210 $420 $5 $55 $62 $71 $83 $100 $125 $166 $250 $500 $6 $66 $75 $85 $100 $120 $150 $200 $300 $600 $6.40 $71 $80 $91 $106 $128 $160 $213 $320 $640 $6.80 $75 $85 $97 $113 $136 $170 $226 $340 $680 $7.20 $80 $90 $102 $120 $144 $180 $240 $360 $720 $7.60 $84 $95 $108 $126 $152 $190 $253 $380 $760 $8 $89 $100 $114 $133 $160 $200 $266 $400 $800 $8.40 $93 $105 $120 $140 $168 $210 $280 $420 $840

*Data calculated by Google Sheets

For example, if SPG doesn't cut its dividend and it stays at $8.40, it would only have to raise the dividend by 1% annually in order to justify a $93 stock price, or around where shares are trading today. On the other hand, if it cuts the dividend in half, then the dividend would have to be raised by about 5.5% every year for the rest of forever to justify a ~$90 share price. I can't stress enough that this model assumes a growth rate in perpetuity, or every year stretching into eternity. Yes, 5% dividend growth sounds super easy to achieve in context of what it has done in the past 10 years, but 5% growth every year for forever would be tremendously challenging to do.

Here is the real pickle that SPG is in when it comes to what to do with the dividend, and the pickle we are in when it comes to valuing SPG by the dividend: The less it cuts the dividend now, the slower the rate of forward dividend growth will be. This naturally affects dividend growth investors. If it cuts the dividend a lot, then the value of next year's dividend will be lower, affecting people's current income. Both of these things lower intrinsic value. For SPG, the right thing to do is cut the dividend as much as possible in order to shore up its finances for this uncertain environment. This is especially true if it still intends on forking out $3.5 billion for TCO. So what is best for it in the short and long term is cut the dividend as much as possible. This just makes business sense. Ultimately, being safe and conservative now will be best for investors too, but few of them will like it.

You will have to determine for yourself if you agree with my parameters for how much the dividend will actually be reduced by and how much it can grow then-after. Hopefully I gave you some plot points off of which you can make your own judgments. Ultimately, the above chart might be more useful once the company announce its dividend before the end of this month, as it committed to do in the conference call. We can see then how much it cut things by, and get a feel for the growth rate then-after. Please feel free to come back to this chart at that time to get an idea of intrinsic value based on what it does and says.

Conclusion

My required rate of return is at least 12% annually after taxes, higher than the 10% I presumed throughout this article. I bought SPG several times at levels between $46 and $60. I sold at $70 on June 3rd. From my average cost basis, I made a 20% return in a few months' time. My justification for selling was as follows: after crunching numbers, particularly the reverse engineered discounted cash flow analysis since I am a total return kind of guy, and after surveying the economic environment generally and shopping centers specifically, I concluded that SPG would not be able to generate the cash flows needed to justify a $70 stock price. That is why I sold. Am I sad that I didn't get the massive appreciation that happened literally days after I sold? Of course I am. Do I feel tremendous regret? Not really. My decision was data driven, AND I cashed in on a return that vastly exceeded my 12% annual requirement. I can walk away relatively happy.

In spite of what market participants are doing and assuming, I still don't think SPG is going to be able to generate cash flows that will justify this $90 stock price. I truly think folks are being irrationally exuberant. Down at $45 and $60, they were being irrationally fearful. The wild swings in sentiment can be avoided by sticking to data. My data says that SPG is a great deal between $45 and $60. Anything above $70 erodes the margin of safety. Anything above $90 is speculating, fingers crossed that SPG will thrive in both the near and long term. After a few quarters and some uncertainty clears up, I will adjust those values up or down. For now, SPG stays on the watch-list.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TCO, TCO.PJ, TCO.PK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.