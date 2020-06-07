COVID-19 has had an impact on the company throughout the first two quarters.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG) is a leader in the minimally invasive surgical care space. They are also a leader in robotic-assisted procedures, where they specialize in developing equipment for surgeons to use. The COVID-19 pandemic has had a negative impact on some of their products, where customers using the products have decided to defer their decisions on future purchases. Because of this, I believe the stock is currently trading at a fair value and I currently have a HOLD recommendation on it. I believe there will be a better entry point for investors to compile a position in ISRG, but I do not believe there is enough upside potential at the moment.

Background

According to the company’s annual 10-K:

"The Company is focused on innovating to enable physicians and healthcare providers to improve the quality of and access to minimally invasive care. We believe that minimally invasive care is life-enhancing care. Intuitive brings more than two decades of leadership in robotic-assisted surgical technology and solutions to its offerings. While surgery and acute interventions have improved significantly in the past decades, there remains a significant need for better outcomes and decreased variability of these outcomes across care teams."

Company Overview

While ISRG reports revenue based on geographic location, they only have one operating segment. According to the company’s most recent 10-K, “Management uses one measurement of profitability and does not segregate its business for internal reporting. As of December 31, 2019, and 2018, 85% and 88% of long-lived assets were in the United States, respectively. Revenue is attributed to a geographic region based on the location of the end customer”.

ISRG Products

ISRG offers their line of da Vinci Surgical Systems, which is the company’s platform for robotic-assisted surgery. Their systems include four generations of da Vinci systems. These systems include the fourth-generation da Vinci X, da Vinci Xi, and da Vinci SP Surgical System, third-generation da Vinci Si Surgical System, second-generation da Vinci S Surgical System, and the first generation da Vinci Standard Surgical System.

Each of their systems provides surgeons with helpful tools and accessories to be used during surgery. The first use of the systems is a “surgeon’s console”. According to the company’s 10-K:

"The da Vinci Surgical System allows surgeons to operate while comfortably seated at an ergonomic console viewing a 3D image of the surgical field. The surgeon’s fingers grasp instrument controls below the display with the surgeon’s hands naturally positioned relative to his or her eyes. Using electronic hardware, software, algorithms, and mechanics, our technology translates the surgeon’s hand movements into precise and corresponding real-time micro-movements of the da Vinci instruments positioned inside the patient."

Another interesting feature the systems provide is a 3DHD vision system. This visual aid allows surgeons to magnify the field of view without needing to adjust the camera position. This allows for minimal interference between the camera and instruments used in the surgery. The final interesting feature in the systems is the da Vinci Skills Simulator. This simulator gives surgeons a chance to practice their skills and get familiar with the system. Interestingly, the system also gives the surgeon a quantitative score, based on their performance of specified testable features.

*Revenue breakdown of systems by geographic region from the company’s most recent 10-K.

Competition/Market Share

According to the company’s 10-K statement, “we face competition in the forms of existing open surgery, conventional MIS [Minimally Invasive Surgery], drug therapies, radiation treatment, and emerging interventional surgical approaches”. The company competes in a highly competitive landscape, although they are seen as a leader. The company’s success depends on a multitude of factors, but some of the largest factors include continuing to innovate, quality and reliability of the systems, and strengthening their efforts on educating hospitals and surgeons on the advantages of robotically assisted MIS surgeries. There has been a rise in the development of these technologies. Companies such as Medtronic (MDT), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), and Titan Medical (TMDI)(among others) have been developing robotic MIS technologies. This could hurt ISRG’s revenue moving forward if the new technology is adopted by hospitals and surgeons.

COVID-19 Impact

ISRG’s business has been significantly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the company’s most recent 10-Q:

"… we saw a substantial reduction in da Vinci procedures in China and, by early February 2020, procedures per week in China had declined by approximately 90%... As the COVID-19 pandemic spread to Western Europe and the U.S., we experienced a significant decline in da Vinci procedures in the last half of March 2020. Procedures per week in the U.S., which represented approximately 72% of our procedure volume in 2019, declined approximately 65% compared with the weekly procedure rate experienced earlier in the first quarter of 2020."

Some customers have also begun deferring their decisions to purchase systems until the pandemic subsides. This has and will continue to have a significant impact on the company’s revenue. With some countries and states allowing elective surgeries again, investors will be able to determine the complete impact the pandemic has had thus far in terms of system use and system revenue.

Valuation

I have created many different models and examined different metrics to try to value ISRG effectively. The models I have built include a Comps Analysis, a Ratio Analysis (used to analyze ROE, ROA, Payout Ratio, etc.), Full-Projection Model, DCF Model, Sensitivity Analysis, and a Beta Calculation of ISRG to GSPC. All of these models help me determine a fair intrinsic value for the company. Based on all of my models, the intrinsic value for ISRG is right around where they are currently trading. Currently (at the time of writing this article), the company is trading at $578.24. I believe this is the high-end of where shares could trade. I currently have a HOLD recommendation on the stock based on all of my analysis below.

Comps Analysis

For my Comps Analysis, I chose to compare ISRG to Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) and Danaher Corp. (NYSE:DHR). DHR is the best competitor for ISRG because of similar businesses the two companies compete in. VAR is a much smaller company than ISRG and DHR, but I wanted to see how a smaller player in this space trades. I saw it necessary to compare ISRG to both of these companies to get a better picture of how the company is currently positioned. Below is my model:

*Created by the author using data gathered from respective company’s 10-Q statements.

Based on the above model, I believe ISRG is trading at a small premium relative to DHR, their biggest competitor. The overall industry P/E (Medical Instruments and Supplies) is 41x. Currently, at a P/E of 50.89, based on my valuation, ISRG is overvalued. If the company were to be fairly valued with the overall industry of 41x, the company would see shares around $474. This price is too low in my opinion, given the company’s market-leading position in MIS. More on this in my “Final Price Target Recommendation” section.

Ratio Analysis

The Ratio Analysis model I built allows me to better understand trends the company may be seeing over the last few years. The specific numbers I want to analyze by building this model are ROS, ROE, ROA, Payout Ratio, and Dividend Yield. Below is my model:

*Created by the author using data obtained from 10-K statements.

This model is specifically built to analyze ISRG from 2017-2019. I use this model to look for patterns or trends in the company’s data. After analyzing these metrics, the company has been performing relatively consistently in the past few years. A few key points, however, include the company’s ROE and dividend payout metrics. First, regarding the company’s ROE, they have a higher ROE relative to the overall industry, which is roughly 10.75. This could mean that ISRG is more profitable. Regarding the dividend metrics, it is important to note: “we have never declared or paid any cash dividends on our common stock and intend to retain earnings for use in the operation and expansion of our business,” the company states in 10-K statement.

Full-Projection Model and DCF

For the projection model I built out, I project the company’s three financial statements for the next five years. This model allows me to have a better understanding of growth trends and margins moving forward. Below is my model:

*Created by the author using data obtained from the company’s 10-K statements.

My projection model allows me to build out my DCF model. I use the projections in this model to build out the DCF model which leads me to an intrinsic value for the company. Below is the model I created:

*Created by the author using data gathered from Full-Projection Model.

Based on this model, the intrinsic value for ISRG is around $311. This signifies a downside risk of an incredible 47% from current trading levels of $587.24. It is important to note that I use multiple models to come to a fair intrinsic value for the company, so this is just one of three of intrinsic values calculated. However, I believe that this number is significantly too low, and I do not see trading levels getting this low.

Sensitivity Analysis

*Created by the author analyzing different growth rates and WACC’s from the DCF model.

The above sensitivity analysis analyzes how a change in WACC and terminal growth rate affect my DCF model’s intrinsic value calculation. I have determined a fair-trading range for the company to fall in the green highlighted boxes (which is $300-$650), while the red highlighted boxes signify negative stock prices, which should not be used in any further calculation. The average price target I determined from this model is $472.88, which still signifies a downside potential of 19%.

Final Price Target Recommendation

Using all of the data I have obtained and analyzed, below is my model for determining an intrinsic value for ISRG:

*Created by the author showing how final price recommendation was achieved.

The above chart pulls intrinsic values which I have calculated from my DCF model, an average of the Sensitivity Analysis model, and a fair P/E multiples value. I then give each value a respective weight that I believe is appropriate to take into account for the final price. These percentages are determined by examining how effective the model is at determining, what I believe to be, a fair value for the company.

For the P/E multiples model, I used a P/E of 45x, which priced ISRG shares at $520.34. I chose this P/E because the overall industry P/E is 41x, and given the company’s market-leading position, I wanted to still give them some kind of premium price. My sensitivity analysis has priced shares at $472.88 and my DCF prices shares at $311.23. Given all of my models thus far, there is significant downside potential given the current trading level.

Risks to Consider

When considering investments in a portfolio, it is always smart to analyze the risks associated with the investment. First, because the company operates globally, they are subject to international labor laws and international governmental regulation. So, while not only being exposed to these risks in the United States, ISRG is exposed to governmental policy change uncertainty abroad, which they must consistently monitor. With more companies getting into the robotic MIS surgery system space, there will be more products available to consumers. This means that ISRG could be affected if there are better products in terms of ease of use, reliability, or overall user experience. ISRG will need to continually monitor this situation moving forward to ensure they remain a leader in this space.

To show how ISRG’s stock tends to move with the overall market, I have built a Beta model below. I use this model to analyze how risky and/or volatile the company is compared to the overall market.

*Both of the above charts were created by the author analyzing monthly returns for ISRG and GSPC.

The beta of the overall market is considered to be 1.00, so with ISRG having a beta of 1.03, they are considered to be relatively just as volatile as the overall market. I would not classify ISRG as a risky investment, based on the beta I have calculated and the previous risks I have already discussed.

Potential Investment Strategies for Profit

Given my HOLD recommendation on this stock and the significant downside potential, I wanted to briefly discuss my position and how an investor could potentially still profit given an investment in ISRG. I did not want to have a SELL recommendation on the stock because I believe that implies people should short the stock. In my opinion, I typically do not have SELL recommendations on companies that are fundamentally strong, such as ISRG. Being a fundamentally strong company means the company is a leader in their industry and there are not many significant risks to the company. In my experience thus far, remaining neutral could save an investor from the underlying risks and costs of shorting stocks.

That being said, an options strategy could allow an investor to potentially profit from a decline in stock price, while not risking too much capital. Very simply an investor could buy put options on ISRG, betting that the stock price will decline in the near future. After a decline in stock price, an investor could take profits from the put options and use it for a long position at a more reasonable entry price.

Conclusion

In conclusion, I’d like to emphasize my current HOLD rating on ISRG. Although the company is fundamentally strong, I believe there will be better entry points in the near future and will update my models as needed to reflect those entry points. Based on my models signifying downside potential at this time, I cannot fully get behind this company at current trading levels. I like the company, but I believe I will like them more when they are priced around $500 a share where I can get upside out of an investment. Also, COVID-19 will continue to have an impact on the company, and moving into Q3 and Q4, investors will see just how much their business was affected.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.