ADP Jobs Report - The Employment Rot Is Pretty Much Over

The unemployment numbers themselves also show hiring going on. At worst we'd say that the employment slump has reached bottom, at best that it's all uphill from here.

Sure, we'd not be happy in normal times with a number of over 2 million lots in a month but that's a tenth of what it was the month before.

The ADP jobs report shows us that the hemorrhage of jobs losses in the US labour market is pretty much over.

Our basic task

As we've been agreeing this past couple of months there's absolutely no doubt that we're in the middle of a horror of a recession. There's even talk - unsubstantiated as yet and drawn from a very small subset of indicators - that the total fall in GDP could be 50%.

Yet that's not the important question. Rather, how long is this all going to last is. The economy pretty much stops on a Friday night to pick up again on the Monday morning. If we lost 50% of GDP for a year then we' be stuck at the bottom of a very deep economic well. Somewhere between those two periods of time is what is actually going to happen and also it's somewhere between those two lengths of time that matters. For what worries over and above the loss of output - and therefore incomes - from the loss of GDP itself is how much damage gets done to our ability to produce GDP when we all go back to work?

The long term effect of the lockdown and the coronavirus is not going to be whatever the losses of the closedown itself are. Over time what matters is, rather, how much our ability to get back to normal deteriorates as a result of that. A reasonable and useful start at a guess about that being that the shorter the period the less the long term damage to economic potential.

ADP employment numbers

The ADP employment numbers are a pretty good - but not perfect - heads up on the monthly numbers we get from the official sources. One source of the imperfection is that ADP is measuring exactly and only what they say on the tin - the number of people employed. In our current case this understates the damage. Well, probably it does, opinion is still divided on that.

However, the numbers from ADP are rather cheering:

Private sector employment decreased by 2,760,000 jobs from April to May according to the May ADP National Employment Report®. The report utilizes data through the 12th of the month.

Or:

(ADP employment numbers from Moody's Analytics)

As we can see the two numbers, ADP and official, closely track each other. The important point here being that that last round of unemployment, the 20 million and more from last month, is not leading to another round of such job losses this month.

That is, the losses seem to be restricted, more or less, to those directly affected by the lockdown and we're not then getting successive losses from a collapse in demand as people curtail their spending and so on.

This being logical enough as the various stimulus programs have meant that personal income hasn't actually fallen as yet. Indeed, it has risen at historically unprecedented rates. Whether we just say that's lucky, or that policy is working (given my view of politics I prefer the first explanation) we can still be relieved at the outcome. We're not, yet at least, spiralling down into ever more unemployment, each twist being caused by the one above.

It gets better though

We do have more recent information than this though. Note that the ADP numbers are up until the 12th. We have something from later than that from the official unemployment count.

The advance seasonally adjusted insured unemployment rate was 14.5 percent for the week ending May 16, a decrease of 2.6 percentage points from the previous week's revised rate.

The best explanation of this is that people are already working around the lockdown restrictions. That at least some work is starting again with people being able to deal with restrictions on social distancing and so on.

It's even possible - and this is no more than surmise - to say that last month's massive losses on the ADP report have been slowing down and then reversing, the net figure we're being given only a function of the cut off date for data collection.

This isn't all though

There's one final piece we've got to add in here. Which is that from the official unemployment numbers we're seeing some number - about 6 million at the last count - going directly from employment to out of the labor force. This isn't something that the ADP report deals with, it measures only those losing employment. And those outside the labor force are those it will be most difficult to get back into work if they ever do come back at all.

Overall

The number losing their jobs has slowed down considerably - it's 10% of what it was - according to the ADP report. The unemployment number, by the official count, is actually falling when we look at a slightly different time period. This all being complicated by the manner in which those who leave the labor force are representative of permanent - or nearly perhaps - damage to future potential growth rather than a cyclical problem we can overcome.

It's reasonable to say that this is as bad as it's going to get. And if we believe the unemployment, as opposed to job loss, numbers it might already be improving again.

My view

I think this is as bad as it gets. I think the GDP numbers are going to be horrendous but they're always backwards looking. By definition, they're what happened and we get them perhaps a month after events. These employment and unemployment numbers are a little more time relevant - especially the continuing unemployment claims.

The investor view

An entirely reasonable - and it happens to be my view as well - view of what's happening out there is that this is as bad as it gets. Also, that recovery will be swift once imposed restrictions are lifted. In terms of what we as investors should be doing, well, the markets seem to have much the same view. As I write they're up in the US and Europe. On the grounds that however bad the slump is going to be it's going to be short.

We as investors then, we should be looking for the bargains that are still out there, Big, old and boring dividend paying companies available at very tempting yields. Sock them away for the long term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.