AVEO Oncology (AVEO) recently reported their Q1 and provided an update on their operations, which triggered a surge in the share price. The company has submitted their NDA to the FDA for Tivozanib (FOTIVDA) in relapsed or refractory renal cell carcinoma “R/R RCC” and was ready to present their overall survival analysis from their Phase III TIVO-3 Trial of Tivozanib in RCC at ASCO. This was the data that was going to be a make or break moment for the stock due to the company’s agreement with the FDA for the company to withdraw its NDA if their final analysis yields an OS HR above 1.00. Thankfully, the OS HR ratio was lower than 1.00, and as a result, I expect to see the share price stabilize as investors regain their confidence that Tivozanib will be approved for R/R RCC in the United States. Unfortunately, the Tivozanib’s PDUFA is scheduled for March 2021, which has forced me to determine whether to buy, sell, or hold my AVEO position.

Here I review the company’s recent ASCO presentation data and provide my opinion about its chances of approval. In addition, identify some key points from the company’s earnings report to support a bullish outlook. Finally, I take a look at the company’s current valuation to determine if I will buy, sell, or hold my position following the ASCO presentation.

ASCO Presentation

The TIVO-3 trial has been a long journey for both the company and AVEO shareholders. Every data readout turned-out to be a make or break for the stock and a binary event for Tivozanib. Despite Tivozanib’s ability to hit its primary endpoint of progression-free survival “PFS” and the secondary endpoint of overall response rate “ORR”, the company has had issues with getting the OS hazard ratio “HR” to drop below 1.00. It was fairly obvious that Tivozanib had outperformed sorafenib in several categories, but the FDA needed to get the OS HR under 1.00 to approve the candidate. Thankfully, the company reported an OS HR of 0.97, which was an improvement from the previously reported interim HR of 0.99. Now, the company will not have to retract their NDA submission and can prepare for a potential FDA Advisory Committee “AdCom”.

Figure 1: May OS HR (Source: AVEO)

My Thoughts On A Potential Approval

As an AVEO long, I am elated to see OS HR under 1.00 and I am ready to see Tivozanib get the thumbs up from the FDA. Will Tivozanib Be Approved? Obviously, we don’t know for sure whether Aveo will receive and CRL or not. However, I am feeling very confident that Aveo will get the thumbs up this time around. The TIVO-3 data established an encouraging risk/benefit profile for R/R RCC patients who have gone through multiple lines of therapy, including checkpoint inhibitors. I think it is safe to say that most of our attention goes to improving first-line therapies and new treatment options that can stop cancer right in its tracks. Unfortunately, we still haven’t found “the cure” for cancer that works for every patient, and many patients attempt multiple lines of therapy to prolong their time. Indeed, I am a big fan of improving earlier lines of therapy…but I think it is absolutely critical that patients and providers have as many options as possible when they are still willing to fight. Luckily, the TIVO-3 study data shows efficacy in PFS and limited dose reductions and discontinuations over sorafenib. Tivozanib is not a perfect oncology agent to be implemented as a monotherapy in earlier lines of therapy…but it may provide hope to an R/R RCC patient who has gone through checkpoint inhibitors, immunotherapies, chemotherapies and is still fighting despite previous failures. I am not an oncologist, but I have to imagine providers would like to offer a once-daily oral treatment option that could improve PFS and allow their R/R RCC patients to spend more time at home with their family. It may not work for everyone and it may not outperform every other RCC therapy out there, but it might be the only treatment left in the toolbox. I believe the need for additional treatment options and a lack of proven standard-of-care in this population are the leading reasons why the FDA should approve Tivozanib for R/R RCC.

Aveo Prepared For Launch?

It appears the company is preparing for a US commercial launch. Aveo has been building its commercial organization ahead of the potential launch. Aveo recently publicized that they filled key commercial and medical affairs leadership positions. In addition, Aveo ended Q1 with $33.6M in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities, which they believe is “sufficient to fund its planned operations” into Q2 of 2021.

Based on the information above, Aveo is looking to potentially go-it-alone in commercialization, which will require a significant amount of capital. The company does believe they have enough cash to handle their current and planned operations into Q2 of next year. However, we don’t know what their “planned operations” between now and Q2. Are they anticipating a launch during that time? I don’t expect that the $33.6M in cash and Tivozanib revenue from their partners will be able to fund a U.S. launch, day-to-day expenses, and pipeline activities. The company might be preparing for launch, but they are going to need to secure a salesforce and the capital to fund the company during this period. Perhaps Aveo is looking into non-dilutive funding or maybe there are considering a commercial partner. Still, investors need to consider the company’s financials and keep an eye out for the company’s U.S. commercial strategy before thinking the coast is clear.

Worthy Of A Buy?

The company hit an important milestone and is now able to look beyond TIVO-3 and start preparing for a potential launch. Unfortunately, the FDA has set the PDUFA date 10 months away, so the company won’t be recording any substantial revenue in 2020 and won’t have any potent catalyst until 2021. As a result, I don’t see a reason to rush in for a buy at this moment in time. On the other hand, I believe AVEO’s long-term outlook supports a speculative buy at these prices.

Looking at figure 2, we can see that The Street doesn’t expect Aveo to pull in a large amount of revenue in 2020. However, it looks as if some analysts are expecting Aveo to experience a strong bump in the coming years and could hit over $300M in 2029, which would be a forward price-to-sales 0.43. Considering the industry’s average price-to-sales is 5x, we can say AVEO is worthy of a speculative buy.

Figure 2: AVEO Revenue Estimates (Source: Seeking Alpha)

Will Aveo Hit Those Numbers? Indeed, we don’t know if Aveo will ever hit $300M, especially since Tivozanib is attempting to be the first third/fourth line R/R RCC product approved in the United States. According to Aveo, the 3rd line is estimated to be a $300M market opportunity (Figure 3), so we can say there is a possibility the company can hit that number.

Figure 3: Tivozanib U.S. Market Opportunity (Source: AVEO)

Is There Demand? According to Aveo’s market data (Figure 4), it appears that there is some demand for Tivozanib in the refractory arena and that some prescribers see Tivozanib’s profile to be superior to current options.

Figure 4: Tivozanib U.S. Market Survey (Source: AVEO)

Obviously, we can’t expect Tivozanib to capture the entire market, so the company is going to have to find additional sources of revenue. Indeed, the company does receive some revenue from their ex-U.S. partners, however, I believe Tivozanib’s potential to be used in combination with other agents in other indications and earlier lines of therapy will help them cross $300M in revenue. Remember, Tivozanib is an oral treatment, which will allow physicians to add it to current treatment regimens as an adjunct therapy. Admittedly, $300M isn’t going to make Aveo an oncology juggernaut but it should demand some respect from the market and encourage some investors to commit to the ticker.

What Would Be A Fair Value? Using the 2029 revenue estimate of $307M and the industry’s average price-to-sales of 5x, we would get a value of around $1.5B, or $95 per share. Again, this is a pie-in-the-sky assessment, but it does illustrate how AVEO could experience exponential growth in the coming years. As a result, I still see AVEO worthy of a speculative investment.

My Plan

AVEO was a short-term trade that turned into a long-term investment. The volatility around data readouts has provided me the opportunity to catch some “falling knives” and take advantage of implied volatility in some options. Now, I am considering to buy, sell, or just hold some AVEO shares. I am currently sitting on a half-sized position with a favorable cost average and still have several out-of-the-money call options to exercise or if the market wants to run her up ahead of the PDUFA date. Due to the unknown financial requirements for commercialization and 10-month wait for a PDUFA, I am going to hold off on adding to my position at this point in time. The market has repeatedly punished AVEO over the years and I don’t expect it to give the ticker a pass over the next 10 months. I am going to wait to see what the overall market is going to do over the next 3 months before committing any additional funds to the ticker.

For those looking to start or add to their position, I would wait for the ticker to establish a new trading range before clicking the buy button. The stock went from the $2.00 area to the $10.00 area in a couple of months, so there should be some residual volatility lingering in the stock that needs to be dealt with.

Figure 5: AVEO Daily (Source: Trendspider)

The share price has pulled in from its recent highs and is hovering above the 200-day moving average, which is where most of the trading volume has occurred since August of 2018 (Figure 5). So, it is possible the stock will establish a new trading range in the near future. Still, we are a long way from March 2021, so a plan of attack and some patience will be required for AVEO.

