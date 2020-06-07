One does not need to expect a fully synchronized recovery here, as SCHH is a market-cap weighted ETF, which assigns more weight to larger REITs that per definition have more robust financials.

SCHH is more exposed to sectors which have been completely destroyed - hotels, retail and office. Hence, it provides an opportunity to bet on a huge recovery as the valuations are cheap.

However, since the outbreak of COVID-19, SCHH has underperformed VNQ by ca. 15%. The key reason lies in different sector weightings.

SCHH is the second largest REIT ETF which primarily tracks U.S. equity REITs. Historically, SCHH has had close to 1 correlation with VNQ, which is the most popular REIT ETF.

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is the second largest REIT ETF in terms of the total assets under the indexations. SCHH seeks to track the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index by investing in the U.S. REITs on a weighted market cap basis. In SCHH's prospectus, there is a special clause which allows for maximum 10% investment in other securities which are not included in the benchmark.

Source: YCharts

If we compare the SCHH to the Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ), which is the largest and most popular REIT ETF out there, we can notice that the correlation between the two has been very tight. However, the outbreak of COVID-19 has caused a massive divergence, where SCHH has underperformed VNQ by ca. 15%.

The main reasons can be encapsulated in the following tables:

Source: Schwab funds (sector weightings for SCHH)

Source: Vanguard Group (sector weightings for SCHH)

SCHH is much more exposed to REIT sectors which have extremely suffered because of the virus and its consequences (e.g., strict social distancing measures).

The three main sectors which are experiencing serious body blows are hotels, retail and office. Most importantly, the virus has accelerated secular changes in regards to the remote work, more pronounced digitalization in our daily lives and different forms of travel.

Now, the total weighting of these three sectors differ between VNQ and SCHH - 20% and 27%, respectively.

In addition, SCHH has almost twice as big exposure to residential REITs, which have delivered somewhat mediocre results on a YTD basis - especially, if compared to industrials, self storage and infrastructure.

Lastly, it is important to notice that SCHH carries considerably lower number of underlying constituents if compared to VNQ. As of March 31, 2020, SCHH had 98 stocks in its basket, while for VNQ the number of stocks exceeded 180. So, SCHH has higher concentration risk and thus is more sensitive to some idiosyncratic risks.

Why SCHH is a good fit for hotel, retail and office REIT optimists?

All in all, SCHH provides a perfect opportunity for the ones who believe in an imminent recovery of the REIT sectors which currently are in pain.

The depressed valuations make it a relatively compelling entry point in these sectors. While hotels, retail and office have indeed moved up a bit since mid-March, the level of overall recovery is nowhere close to that of the other peers and the overall market. For instance, take a look at my recent article, "Hotel REITs: Opportunity Is Still There", where it is clearly visible that fundamentally hotel REITs are attractively valued.

Moreover, you do not have to bet on a fully synchronized recovery in these sectors as SCHH is a market cap weighted index. It automatically assigns much higher weights for the large-cap REITs which per definition have more robust financials to handle structural changes (e.g., larger portfolios/less concentration risk, more prime locations and better access to credit).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.