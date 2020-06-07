The economy was headed for trouble before COVID-19, and with it the prospects for growth investments seem, at first glance, unpromising.

In the context of the coronavirus pandemic, it may seem like one is going against the grain to look for growth stocks in the current market. Looking at a global behemoth like Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) as a prospective growth opportunity may seem even more counter-intuitive. And yet, even now, the growth potential for Amazon remains vast.

Despite its size and scale, online retail giant Amazon still has significant growth prospects. Image provided by the Chicago Tribune.

Looking at the growth potential of any stock in the current climate may seem an excessively contrarian stance to take. Even before COVID-19 impacted the global economy, there were warning signs that we were headed into recession. The U.S.-China trade war, rooted in mutual suspicion and resulting in tariffs that adversely impacted global business, was one such warning sign.

The uncertainty has also been aggravated by sources of economic instability worldwide. Globally, one can see this with the political unrest in Hong Kong, the Brexit mess in the U.K., the huge debt burden of the Italian economy, the Venezuelan crisis, the poor economic prospects of South Africa, the continuing reliance on short-term monetary fixes, the climate crisis - and so on.

The U.S. was not immune to these global trends, though the fact that it is a consumer economy and consumer sentiment was strong late last year gave the impression of American exceptionalism in this regard. The trade war with China, however, had negative effects on the U.S. too - U.S. production has declined significantly, and the number of farmers who filed for bankruptcy is more than double that of the number who filed during the Great Recession.

To add to all of this, the U.S. national debt shot past $22 trillion, a fact that the junior Senator for Georgia, David Perdue, stated should have set off "alarm bells." It is hardly surprising, then, that a 2019 CFO Global Business Outlook survey carried out by Duke University found 70% of CFO's anticipating a recession before the end of 2020. Bear in mind, all of these factors were in play before COVID-19 hit.

The coronavirus pandemic has masked all of these factors by bringing the entire global economy to a virtual standstill, and the resultant drop in demand for crude oil has dented the markets still further. And despite the short-term recovery that the market has experienced since, and the likelihood that the coronavirus pandemic itself is a short-term event, the impact it has had will be profound, and the odds favor a prolonged economic downturn. That is the view of the International Monetary Fund, which sees the global economy shrinking by 3% in 2020 - the worst downturn since the 1929 Great Depression.

Given this picture, it may seem fanciful to even entertain the idea of investing in a growth stock now. And seeing Amazon.com, Inc. as such a stock may strike one as odd at first glance. From the time it hit the market in May 1997, the firm has grown from an online bookstore trading at $18 per share - or $1.50 when stock splits are accounted for - to a technology giant trading at $2,472.41 per share at close of market on 06/02/2020.

Amazon.com, Inc. traded at $2,472.41 per share at close of market on 06/02/2020. Chart generated by FinViz.

Amazon's share price has not been immune to the general negative market sentiment that COVID-19 engendered - its 52-week low of $1,626.03 was hit on March 23, which has been (so far) been the low for the S&P 500 (SPY) in 2020.

The market low for 2020 was hit on 03/23/2020, 34% from its peak. Chart generated by CNBC.

Nevertheless, Amazon at present is the 22nd largest public company in the world, with a market capitalization of $1.212 trillion. The e-commerce and cloud computing giant's consistent profitability is clear from the revenue and net income figures it has reported over the past five years.

Year Revenue ($) Net Income ($) 2015 107.01 billion 596 million 2016 135.99 billion 2.37 billion 2017 177.87 billion 3.03 billion 2018 232.89 billion 10.07 billion 2019 280.52 billion 11.59 billion

Figures collated from annual reports available on Amazon.com's investor relations page.

In the current financial year, Amazon has remained profitable, as exemplified by its Q1 2020 results: revenue of $75.46 billion, net income of $2.54 billion. North American net sales constitute the bulk of revenue for Q1 2020 at $46.13 billion, with international net sales coming in at $19.11 billion and Amazon Web Services (or AWS, which provides on-demand computing power for other firms) coming in at $10.22 billion.

The need for on-demand computing power will only grow long-term, ensuring that AWS will continue to contribute gainfully to Amazon's revenues. And the e-commerce platform is not being hampered by COVID-19, as online shopping has increased 30% between mid-March and April compared to the same period last year.

In addition, Amazon is exceptionally well-capitalized to handle any potential curve balls that may be pitched during the COVID-19 outbreak. Its long-term debt of $63.74 billion is offset by a net worth of $65.27 billion, and its total current liabilities of $79.71 billion are offset by total current assets of $85.99 billion, cash-on-hand worth $27.48 billion, short-term investments worth $22.09 billion, and total accounts receivable of $17.55 billion. Amazon is thus one of those firms that not only has managed to stay profitable during COVID-19 thus far, but is also in a financially strong position to cope with any setbacks that the outbreak may yet inflict.

Now, anyone looking to Amazon as a prospective investment will not look to it as an income investment, as Amazon does not pay a dividend. It's hard to call Amazon a value investment either, given that it trades at a share price of $2,472.41 with a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.10. While that valuation is lower than the five-year average P/E of 222.74, it is not exactly cheap. By most metrics, in fact, Amazon is trading at a premium.

Metric Amazon Sub-Sector Index P/E 118.10 112.03 21.72 P/CF 30.12 35.93 12.93 P/B 18.36 14.03 2.92 P/S 4.04 5.19 2.01

Figures collated from FinViz, Morningstar, and TheStreet.

However, when one looks at Amazon's prospective growth, the case could be made that Amazon's valuation may well be justified. For starters, while Amazon is synonymous with online retail, and has the most valuable retail brand in the world (valued at $315.5 billion), it still has a growth runway ahead of it in the retail space. It was still behind Wal-Mart (WMT) in 2019 sales revenue (reporting $280.52 billion against Wal-Mart's $523.96 billion) and overall global retail sales for 2019 amounted to $26.29 trillion. The likelihood that Amazon's share of that market will increase in the years to come is almost impossible to doubt.

AWS is the other key area for growth in the years ahead. With many companies now looking to low-cost cloud computing to enable their personnel to work from home, AWS will benefit by providing such companies with this. As stated above, AWS reported $10.22 billion in sales for Q1 2020 - this was a 33% YoY increase, and there is no reason why this should decline going forward. Overall, the growth prospects of e-commerce and AWS account for Amazon's earnings-per-share growth over the next five years being projected at 34.00%.

In summary, Amazon cannot really be recommended as a value stock at a P/E of 113.10, nor can it be regarded as an income stock with no dividend. But as a growth stock, and one that has not seen its business adversely impacted by COVID-19, the prospects for its e-commerce and AWS businesses in the years ahead suggest that it can still deliver substantial capital appreciation for its shareholders going forward. And this will hold true regardless of whether COVID-19 affects the economy further, or any other factor - the resiliency of Amazon is all but guaranteed in light of its profitability and its superior financial position.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.