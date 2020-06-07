Why Amazon Is A Buy Amidst COVID-19
About: Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)
by: Cash-Centered Creep
Summary
The economy was headed for trouble before COVID-19, and with it the prospects for growth investments seem, at first glance, unpromising.
Amazon, despite its size and scale, still has a huge amount of growth potential in e-commerce and in AWS.
It is strictly a growth stock, not a value stock or an income stock.
In the context of the coronavirus pandemic, it may seem like one is going against the grain to look for growth stocks in the current market. Looking at a global behemoth like Amazon.com, Inc. (