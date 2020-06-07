Overview

Last October, we discussed the attractive opportunity for long-term tech and growth investors considering Dynatrace’s (NYSE:DT) transition into a SaaS player, highlighting the potential upside driven by the strong ARR growth and enterprise product-market fit. Since then, the share price has almost doubled to ~$37 per share, with the company ending the FY 2020 with an impressive ARR growth of 42% and 2,373 enterprise customers. In this note, we will take a closer look at the company’s unique go-to-market approach, which in our view remains a differentiating factor and a strong value proposition in the enterprise market.

Catalyst

Dynatrace leverages product bundling in its go-to-market approach, which has a great appeal for enterprise clients. In the evolving cloud monitoring space, where we see a wide selection of offerings in APM (Application Performance Management), Log Management, AIOps, Security, and DEM (Digital Experience Management), Dynatrace exclusively sells bundled solutions. For instance, a customer looking for an APM solution can purchase it as a standalone offering in Splunk (SPLK), while in Dynatrace, he/she can only purchase a bundled APM offering that includes APM, Log Monitoring, and AIOps solutions.

(source: ir.dynatrace.com)

Likewise, the company also sells bundled offerings for use cases such as Intelligence Infrastructure Monitoring, where it bundles Log Management and AIOps tools, and DEM and Business Analytics, where it bundles AIOps, Digital Experience, and Business Analytics tools together.

(source: ir.dynatrace)

The fact that enterprise-level cloud monitoring often requires a combination of two or three offerings to have a more holistic view of the problem has influenced this strategy. Driven by the combination of the company’s strong high-touch sales and product execution, the strategy has proven to be successful. The most recently launched Infrastructure Monitoring and Digital Experience Management bundled offerings have both been instant successes:

"In Q4, we announced expanded capabilities for both our infrastructure-only module and our digital experience module. Over the past year, we have gone from approximately 15% of our customers buying three or more modules from us to over 25%, and that's on a rapidly growing customer base. Our cross-selling muscles are getting stronger."

(source: company’s 10-K)

In general, the bundling approach allows a company to sell at a higher price, which often contributes to both growth and profitability. Indeed, Dynatrace’s profitability has been solid. As of FY 2020, it has an 83% gross margin and a 27% unlevered FCF margin. On the other hand, Dynatrace has some of the most solid ARR growth and net expansion rates among many similar opportunities we have seen. Over the last two years alone, Total ARR more than doubled to ~$572 million as of Q4 2020. Moreover, the company has done all these while maintaining a steady +120% net expansion rate, which is exceptional, considering the figure typically fluctuates quarterly on average in many other similar companies.

(source: ir.dynatrace.com)

The number of enterprise customers has also more than tripled from merely 733 to ~2,300 over the last two years. In the end, the overall track record demonstrates the solution’s high mission criticality, which we believe to be one of the key growth drivers in the enterprise setting.

Risk

Despite the solid long-term outlook, the fact that the company’s 15%-20% of ARR comes from the enterprise customers in the industries most impacted by the COVID-19 will also create a near-term uncertainty beyond Q4. However, Dynatrace’s mission criticality will reduce churn risk. Furthermore, in our view, enterprise businesses also tend to be more resilient than SMBs and mid-size businesses during a downturn.

Valuation

Dynatrace remains an attractive software opportunity with proven executions across product innovation and go-to-market strategies. The shift to the cloud has also increased the company’s relevance in the competitive cloud monitoring market. Furthermore, it also has all the capabilities and the right assets to compete and win in the market. At ~17x P/S today, the market is pricing Dynatrace similarly to other deep-moat enterprise category leaders like ServiceNow (NOW) or Alteryx (AYX), which now trade between ~18x and 20x P/S. We think that the price is fair, as we maintain our overweight rating on the stock.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.