FTSI Loses More Fleet

The fall in energy demand after COVID-19 has wrecked the already fragile hydraulic fracturing market in the U.S. onshore. Although the fracking activity in the natural gas-dominant wells has fared relatively well, the overall pricing has declined, causing the natural gas compression equipment and services providers like FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) to stay weak. As the company set fleet count even lower by the start of Q2, the fleet utilization is also expected to slump during the ongoing crisis.

FTSI has been aggressively cutting down costs at various levels. I think over the medium term, better pricing and a recovery in the fracking activity will lead to higher frac fleet count and an improvement in EBITDA. However, the company's high debt-to-equity ratio has severe ramifications in the current energy market scenario. Unless the company refinances and extends the maturity, there are possibilities of bankruptcy, in my opinion. In May, its board approved a reverse stock split at a ratio of 1-for-20 to help regain compliance with the NYSE’s listing standard. However, the management later decided to transfer the listing to NYSE American.

Natural Gas Pricing Declines Less

Source

Since Q1, the U.S. rig count has declined by 59% so far. However, the crude oil price has rebounded after the crash in Q1. Since the start of April, it has recovered by 72%, although it's still significantly below the price a year ago. The natural gas price has been more resilient, down by only 25% in the past year. In 2020, the North American E&P capital spending, according to various estimates, can decline by 50% compared to the previous year.

This Rystad report suggests that the global demand for natural gas will drop by 2% in 2020 compared to 2019. Concerning hydraulic fracturing activity, the Covid-19 pandemic and the low crude oil-price environment are likely to cause the total number of started frac operations in the U.S. onshore to drop to as low as 300 in May from 337 in April. However, recovery can begin in Q3 2020, the report suggested.

As new well completions started drying up due to the lack of profitability at the current crude oil price, FTSI's customers started dropping fleets by late March. From 17 active frac fleets in Q1, the company was operating with only four fleets in early May.

Cost Reduction Initiatives

As fleet count fell, FTSI is aggressively pursuing a strategy of reducing costs and preserving liquidity. It is reducing frac crews and related staff. Through layoffs, furloughs, and wage and salary reductions, it has reduced total company active headcount by 65% since February. On top of that, it is renegotiating fixed-fee arrangements and lowering pricing through re-engaging with the vendors. The current one is part of its cost restructuring process announced on March 23 and is a follow-up of the earlier cost-cutting measures. During Q4, the company achieved ~70% of its target to reach $40 million of annualized savings. Read more on the company's initiatives and its profitability targets in my previous article here.

The management now expects the majority of the savings to occur in Q2 2020. In FY2020, the company expects G&A costs to fall to ~$50 million from ~$85 million in FY2019. Although the run rate was a little higher in Q1, the company expects it to normalize in the next three quarters in FY2020. Plus, ~$100 million of operating cost is likely to decrease due to lower frac fleet operating.

Investors should note that the company has offered significant price concessions to its customers, which lowered its gross profit, while EBITDA turned negative. The management expects the EBITDA to reach break-even at around 10 fleets operating. As activity begins to flow in the second half of the year and pricing makes a recovery, the EBITDA break-even should happen, which will bring profitability back, and the stock price should start reflecting the improved prospect at that level.

Margin-Level Challenges And Outlook

An oversupply of fracking equipment, a sharp decline in completions activity, and competitive bidding in the spot market have forced the company to reduce its fleet capacity. While it averaged 16 fleets in Q1, the mounting pressure prompted to slash further and reduce the count to seven by the end of the quarter. Of these, one is in West Texas, one in Utah, one in South Texas, and one in the Northeast. In Q2 2020, the management expected the count to decrease to three to four on average. However, some of the adverse effects will be diffused by increasing efficiency, including higher pumping hours per day and pumping days per month.

However, management expects utilization to fall from 85% in Q1 to the 50% to 60% range in Q2 as customer scheduling gaps cause choppiness in stages per fleet. Many of the upstream energy companies are still winding down operations, and no improvement is realistically expected in the next two quarters. The drop in the active fleet count will result in under-absorption of fixed costs, which can result in negative gross profit in Q2. With SG&A costs added, that can translate into a negative EBITDA in the range of $13 million to $15 million. So, we can expect the gross profit to fall to multi-quarter low, while EBITDA will be the lowest since Q1 2019. In 2H 2020, the cash flow from operations may turn negative, if the current downslide continues.

The Recent Performance Drivers

In Q1 2020, FTS International's top line increased (6% up) compared to Q4 2019. Year-over-year, however, revenues fell by 32% due to lower E&P activity and lower pricing. Sequentially, however, an 8.5% higher stage count boosted the top line in Q1. The company's bottom line continued to remain negative, while adjusted EBITDA was relatively steady in Q1 sequentially.

FTSI's active fleet count declined to 16.0 in Q1 compared to 20 a couple of quarters ago. Despite that, the annualized adjusted EBITDA per average active fleet was stable in Q1. There was a 14% increase in stages per fleet in Q4. Throughout the past year, the company steadily increased pumping hours per day in stages per fleet. On top of that, it implemented various cost-cutting measures, which enabled it to lower SG&A costs by 14% in Q1.

Debt Load Is A Concern

In Q1 2020, FTSI repaid $20.6 million of long-term debt. Its liquidity (borrowings available under the revolving credit facility and cash & equivalents) totaled $256 million as of March 31, 2020, but has a higher debt load ($434 million as of March 31, 2020). Despite the deleveraging, FTSI's debt-to-equity stands at 12.1x due to low shareholders' equity. The current leverage is excessively high and can lead to potential bankruptcy proceedings. I have discussed more on the company's debt structure in my past article here.

Cash Flows And Debt

In Q1 2020, FTSI's cash flow from operations (or CFO) decreased by 61% compared to a year ago. Much of the decline in CFO is tied to the revenue fall (32% down) in the past year. Free cash flow in Q1 turned negative because capex increased in 2020 following the front-loaded purchasing of components and increased spending on dual-fuel conversion kits.

On March 31, 2020, $90.1 million was available for repurchase under the program. However, given the cash flow constraints, I doubt whether it will continue to move ahead with its repurchase plans. Maintaining consistency in its cash flows to meet debt repayments and share repurchase plans in the medium- to long-term is critical for the company. As the energy market environment has deteriorated steeply and suddenly, the possibility of a bankruptcy proceeding is not out of the question.

What Does The Relative Valuation Imply?

FTSI is currently trading at an EV-to-adjusted EBITDA multiple of 3.5x. Based on sell-side analysts' estimates, the forward EV/EBITDA multiple is lower, which implies a higher adjusted EBITDA in the next four quarters. The stock is currently trading higher than its average of 5.3x between Q2 2018 and now. I have used estimates provided by Seeking Alpha in this analysis.

Analyst Rating

Source

According to data provided by Seeking Alpha, none of the sell-side analysts rated FTSI a "buy" in May, while two recommended a "hold." Three of the sell-side analysts rated a "sell" (includes "very bearish"). The consensus target price is $16.00, which at the current price, yields ~159% returns. However, in light of the negative drivers weighing on the company, I think the potential gains will fall flat when the survivability becomes questionable.

What's The Take On FTSI?

The excess supply of frac equipment and the fall in demand caused a rapid drop in frac fleet count in late 2019. Just when FTSI was beginning to consolidate, the pandemic-led demand erosion put substantial pressure on the pricing for the pressure pumpers. Consequently, FTSI has slashed fleet count even further by the start of Q2. The fleet utilization is also tipped to slump in the wake of the current downturn.

To counter the weaknesses, FTSI has been aggressively cutting down costs at various levels. The energy price decline has affected the crude oil production more than the natural gas production, and so, FTSI will find resilience in servicing the natural gas wells. I think over the medium term, the OFS equipment supply attrition and efficiency enhancement will pave the way for better pricing. And the company's frac fleet count will reach break-even at the EBITDA level. But the more pressing issue for the company is its steeply high debt-to-equity ratio, which can be perilous in the current environment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.