The Great Disconnect

The disconnect between the stock markets and the real economy has not escaped the notice of market observers. See the good article, “Why Is The Stock Market Rising In The Middle of A Severe Recession”, by Russell Investments that appeared in Seeking Alpha on Friday, 5th June 2020.

Stock Market Recovery

It is clear that the stock markets have recovered. The S&P, DJIA and NASDAQ are all almost up to earlier highs. In fact markets are overbought and thus might suffer a correction fairly soon according to @LanceRoberts.

The Fed Stimulus

It is clear that the enormous Fed stimulus has helped stock markets recover quickly. The Fed will even be buying corporate bonds and ETFs. An increase of the Fed balance to $10 trillion is likely. It should be obvious that the Fed measures prop up financial markets. The Administration’s CARES Act provides funds to individuals, but these will finish in July. The Democrats want another $3 trillion CARE package, but that might not get through the Senate.

Unemployment

It is difficult to gauge the exact extent of unemployment as there are various figures that one can take into account. Following weekly unemployment compensation claims, the number of unemployed people may well be over 40 million. Last week 2.8 million jobs were created, but this figure must be taken with a grain of salt. Workers laid off might not be rehired, and temporary layoffs might become permanent.

The lockdowns due to the COVID-19 pandemic certainly caused a huge rise in unemployment while the financial crisis hit at the wrong time and probably made its contribution to unemployment although the extent of unemployment caused by the financial crisis was nowhere near that caused by the lockdowns. For a useful consideration of unemployment with lots of graphs, see the Zero Hedge article of 6th June 2020, "Anything But "Incredible": For Millennials And Women, The Jobs Report Was Catastrophic".

Another factor that was not considered in the Russell Investments article is the widespread destruction caused by the looting and arson that has accompanied the George Floyd protests. Some neighborhoods have still not recovered from earlier race riots, and the current protests have been going on for over a week. Hundreds if not thousands of small businesses have been affected, some of which will not be able to reopen due to theft of merchandise and in some cases to arson that resulted in the building burning down. It is obvious that shop owners that were reopening after two months of enforced lockdown and that had their shops looted and wrecked will have really to struggle in order to remain in business.

What is really telling is the low percentage of the labor force that is employed. This was clearly pointed out by J.G. Collins in a good 6th June 2020 Seeking Alpha article, “May Jobs Is Not A 'Recovery' ”. It is not clear how fast the labor market will recover, but the present situation is typical of a depression.

A Long Recovery

On the basis of these considerations this writer is of the opinion that the recovery of the real economy will be slow and long. Corporate profits will have plummeted in Q2. This will mean that share buybacks programs will not be as significant as in the past.

The fact that five companies make up 22% of the capitalization of the S&P, namely. Amazon, Apple, Facebook, Google and Microsoft, will distort the appearance of the stock market recovery. The other 495 companies are going to have problems producing fundamentals to justify the stock market recovery. Even if the stock market is forward-looking, one cannot know in advance what possible misadventures may befall the economy.

Caveat Emptor (Let the buyer beware!)

Given the extremely rapid stock recovery and the strong likelihood of a correction, investors should be alert to the possibility of a sharp downturn when corporate profits for Q2 are reported. Even though stock markets do not always react to economic news or political developments in the way that one would expect, this writer agrees with @LanceRoberts that eventually fundamentals catch up with the stock markets. It may be that the markets will go on to new highs in the near future, but it is also possible that economic reality at some time soon may trump financialization.

Additional disclosure: Data from third-party sources may have been used in the preparation of this material and WWS Swiss Financial Consulting SA (WWW SFC SA) has not independently verified, validated or audited such data. WWS SFC SA accepts no liability whatsoever for any loss arising from use of this information, and reliance upon the comments, opinions and analyses in the material is at the sole discretion of the user. Please consult your own professional adviser before taking investment decisions.

