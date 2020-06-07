Why I Just Sold 2 Fast-Growing Dividend Aristocrats And Bought A Far Superior Blue-Chip

Summary

The S&P 500 is up 42% from its lows, 28% to 56% historically overvalued, the most overvalued since 2001, and in the second biggest bubble in US history.

Rebalancing your portfolio to ensure reasonable asset allocation and practice regret minimization is prudent in such a market environment.

DK's Phoenix portfolio bought Super SWAN aristocrats NDSN and CTAS at the start of the rally at reasonable prices. Both companies are now wildly overvalued, by about 80% and 63%.

I sold half the positions, recouping 75% of our initial investment and put the proceeds into SNA, another fast-growing Super SWAN with far superior valuations/return potential. We bought SNA at a good price, it's now a reasonable price (after Friday's 7% rally).

This article walks you through the methodical and evidence based approach I use when making all rebalancing portfolio decisions, not just for DK portfolios but my retirement portfolio as well.