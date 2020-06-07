Why I Just Sold 2 Fast-Growing Dividend Aristocrats & Bought A Far Superior Blue-Chip

This article walks you through the methodical and evidence based approach I use when making all rebalancing portfolio decisions, not just for DK portfolios but my retirement portfolio as well.

I sold half the positions, recouping 75% of our initial investment and put the proceeds into SNA, another fast-growing Super SWAN with far superior valuations/return potential. We bought SNA at a good price, it's now a reasonable price (after Friday's 7% rally).

DK's Phoenix portfolio bought Super SWAN aristocrats NDSN and CTAS at the start of the rally at reasonable prices. Both companies are now wildly overvalued, by about 80% and 63%.

Rebalancing your portfolio to ensure reasonable asset allocation and practice regret minimization is prudent in such a market environment.

The S&P 500 is up 42% from its lows, 28% to 56% historically overvalued, the most overvalued since 2001, and in the second biggest bubble in US history.

This is a kind of "special edition" article I wanted to share with both Dividend King's members and my 70,000 regular Seeking Alpha followers as well.

It explains why, on Thursday, June 4th, I made the three trades in the DK Phoenix portfolio, which was created due to member requests in order to explain

the safest blue-chips that members can buy during this recession.

how to reasonably determine asset allocation between cash/bonds/stocks during this recession.

how to buy stocks during this recession, during a period of unprecedented economic/market uncertainty (that continues to this day).

balance periodic buying on a schedule (dollar-cost averaging) with opportunistic deployment of dry powder (stored in cash/bonds) during market downturns.

how to prudently rebalance portfolios in such uncertain conditions

(Source: Shareshight) Phoenix is an 80% blue chip/20% cash/bond portfolio

Phoenix's mandate is to both opportunistically and periodically buy the highest-quality companies in the world, which are most likely to "rise from the ashes of this recession and soar to new heights."

The portfolio began and has been making daily buys since March 23rd, which are reported three times daily on the DK Chat Board.

My retirement portfolio, where I keep 100% of my life savings, is now copying our Phoenix portfolio buys as well.

Dividend Sensei's Real Money Phoenix Portfolio Bucket

(Source: Morningstar) 26% cash/bond allocation not shown, new daily buy high-lighted

What were the three trades I made in Phoenix last week?

DK Phoenix TRIMMED (didn't liquidate) by 50% Nordson (NDSN), Cintas (CTAS), and put the proceeds into Snap-On (SNA).

March 23rd Phoenix bought 10 shares of NDSN at $103.95 (a modest discount to fair value at the time).

June 4th Phoenix sold 5 shares of NDSN at $192.93

April 1st Phoenix bought 7 shares of CTAS at $165.96 (modest discount to fair value at the time)

June 4th sold 4 shares at $270.81

June 2nd Phoenix bought an initial position in SNA, 2 shares at $131.25 (strong buy price)

June 4th Phoenix bought 12 more shares with NDSN/CTAS trim proceeds at a good buy price of $140.98.

Why did we make these trades as part of our annual rebalancing, which normally occurs in December but I moved up to June this year?

S&P & DK Phoenix Portfolio Top Winners Since March 23rd

Because the market terror that led to the fastest bear market in history has been replaced with FOMO that has led to the 2nd biggest bubble in US history.

The Art & Science Of Prudent Portfolio Rebalancing

Prudent risk management isn't just about avoiding bad companies, or not overpaying for blue chips.

It requires a holistic approach to portfolio management that begins with asset allocation, proceeds to equity diversification, and only then considers what companies you own and in what prudent amounts.

Never attempt to build the "perfect portfolio" just a reasonable and prudent one.

The right mix of cash/stocks/bonds depends on your personal risk profile, such as how much bear market volatility you can emotionally/financially stand.

The popular saying on Wall Street is that "stocks help us eat well, bonds help us sleep well."

Avoiding stocks entirely is simply not prudent for most people given that even measured from 2007 peak to March 23rd, 2020 low, stocks have outperformed bonds. And keep in mind that this includes one of the greatest bond markets in history.

60/40 Stock/Bond Portfolio Rebalancing Performance 1994 to 2019

Everything I do is evidence-based, and so when it comes to recommending annual rebalancing that's based on the last 25 years worth of data.

Over the past quarter-century, annual rebalancing matched a buy and hold approach (no rebalancing) in absolute terms and provided the best volatility-adjusted (Sharpe Ratio) results while being far more tax-efficient than more frequent rebalancing.

Why rebalance in June instead of December as originally planned?

Because as I'll show in the valuation/return potential section, US stocks are now the most overvalued since 2001, resulting in the second-biggest stock market bubble in history.

During periods of such extremes, it's reasonable and prudent to adjust a portfolio plan, especially when the risk factors that caused the bear market in March are still present today.

pandemic is expected to last another 18 to 24 months

a second wave (potentially up to 7X bigger) in fall/winter is the most likely scenario according to experts

Moody's says a second wave would likely result in an L-shaped economic recovery and a depression by its definition

As Lance Roberts recently pointed out in his excellent valuation focused article,

When discussing valuations, it is important to maintain a proper perspective. Valuations are NOT a market-timing device to tell you to buy or sell stocks. What valuations do provide is a framework for understanding forward returns over long periods of time. Rationalizing high valuations today will likely lead to ultimately "losing the war." - Lance Roberts (emphasis added)

In the valuation section, I'll show the evidence for why Mr. Roberts is 100% correct and valuations are not a timing tool.

I'll also explain the reasons that we still own half our NDSN and CTAS positions and don't plan to fully exit those positions, but merely potentially trim them further IF the meltup rally continues to even more absurd levels.

Most importantly I want you to understand that the goal of these three trades was regret minimization.

The criteria I use for rebalancing trades are

Only trim 50% of a position if a company is so overvalued that its long-term return potential is zero or negative

AND only if you can immediately put the capital into an equally high-quality company with equal or superior fundamentals

The rest of this article will walk you through a comparative analysis of NDSN, CTAS, and SNA.

You'll hopefully see why

All 3 11/11 quality Super SWANs are wonderful companies worth owning for the long-term if you can buy them at a reasonable/attractive valuation SNA is a far superior blue-chip to NDSN and CTAS today, matching it on safety/quality but offering superior safe yield, equal long-term growth potential, and far superior return potential.

Similar Safety Profiles On All 3 Companies

Safety and quality is the first and second thing I look at when analyzing a company.

Credit ratings are determined by each rating agency's safety algorithm which is built using industry appropriate debt ratios and using historical data to estimate long-term (30-year) default risks.

I use similar debt/leverage ratios that the rating agencies do when determining safety scores for companies, using a 15 metric model.

payout ratio vs industry safe levels

debt/EBITDA vs industry safe levels

interest coverage ratio vs industry safe levels

debt/capital vs industry safe levels

S&P credit rating

Fitch credit rating

Moody credit rating

Implied credit rating (if not rated, based on avg interest cost + debt metrics)

30-year bankruptcy risk (based on credit rating or implied credit rating)

Dividend Growth Streak + consecutive years of uninterrupted dividends vs 20+ Ben Graham standard of quality

Piotroski F-score (short-term bankruptcy risk)

Altman Z-score (long-term bankruptcy risk)

Beneish M-score (accounting fraud risk)

Dividend Cut Risk In This Recession (based on blue-chip economist consensus GDP decline estimates vs historical recession's 1.4% decline)

Dividend Cut Risk In Normal Recession (based on historical S&P dividend cuts during average recessions)

Bond Yields By Credit Rating

You can estimate a company's effective or implied credit rating based on its average interest rate.

For example, NDSN doesn't have a credit rating but its 3.1% average interest cost was mostly borrowed during the 2010s when average borrowing costs for A or AA rated companies were about 3% to 3.5%.

This implies that if NDSN chose to pay for ratings, its debt metrics (including interest coverage and leverage ratios) would earn it an A or AA credit rating.

I then use this historical bankruptcy data to estimate long-term bankruptcy risk, which I confirm with the Piotroski F-score and Altman Z-score.

These are advanced accounting metrics created by scanning a company's 10K and 10Q SEC forms and computing short-term and long-term bankruptcy risk.

The Altman Z-score predicted 82% to 94% of corporate bankruptcies between 1969 and 1999, proving itself a reliable quantitative way of confirming rating agency qualitative balance sheet assessments.

Finally, I use historical S&P dividend cut date from normal recessions to estimate dividend cut risk in normal recessions.

I can scale this for any given economic downturn based on how severe the blue-chip economist consensus range is vs the average 1.4% GDP downturn (according to the National Bureau of Economic Research).

Safety Score Out of 5 Approximate Dividend Cut Risk (Average Recession) Approximate Dividend Cut Risk This Recession 1 (unsafe) over 4% over 24% 2 (below average) over 2% over 12% 3 (average) 2% 8% to 12% 4 (above-average) 1% 4% to 6% 5 (very safe) 0.5% 2% to 3%

These 15 metrics, 11 of which are based on balance sheet/debt and four on cash flows and dividend records, are what I use to estimate how safe a company is for conservative income investors.

Comparative Safety Profiles

Metric Nordson Cintas Snap-On Safe Level For Industry FCF payout ratio (2020 consensus) 26% 29% 47% 60% or less TTM Debt/EBITDA 2.3 1.7 1.1 3 or less TTM Interest Coverage 12.2 12.2 19.8 8+ Debt/Capital 46% 42% 22% 40% or less S&P Credit Rating NR A- negative outlook A- stable outlook BBB- or higher Fitch Credit Rating NR NR A stable outlook BBB- or higher Moody's Credit Rating NR NR A2 (A equivalent) stable outlook Baa3 or higher Implied Credit Rating (avg interest cost + debt metrics) A or AA A-rating A- rating BBB- or higher 30-year Bankruptcy Risk 2.5% to 0.7% 2.5% 2.5% 10% or less Dividend Growth Streak + consecutive years of uninterrupted dividends vs 20+ Ben Graham standard of quality 57-year streak 37-year streak, no cuts for at least 37 years 10-year streak, no cuts since 1939 20+ consecutive years of uninterrupted dividends (Graham standard of quality) Piotroski F-score (short-term bankruptcy risk) 7/9 very low short-term bankruptcy risk 7/9 very low short-term bankruptcy risk 6/9 low short-term bankruptcy risk 4+/9 safe, 7+/9 very safe Altman Z-score (long-term bankruptcy risk) 5.78, ultra-low long-term bankruptcy risk 6.61, ultra-low long-term bankruptcy risk 4.89, ultra-low long-term bankruptcy risk 3+ very safe Beneish M-score (accounting fraud risk) -2.54, low accounting fraud risk -2.69, low accounting fraud risk NA -2.22 or less safe Dividend Cut Risk In This Recession (based on blue-chip economist consensus GDP decline estimates vs historical recession's 1.4% decline) 2% to 3% 2% to 3% 2% to 3% 6% or less Dividend Cut Risk In Normal Recession (based on historical S&P dividend cuts during average recessions) 0.5% 0.5% 0.5% 2% or less safe Safety Score 5/5 very safe 5/5 very safe 5/5 very safe 3/5 average safety (S&P 500) Overall Quality Score 11/11 Super SWAN 11/11 Super SWAN 11/11 Super SWAN 7/11 average quality (S&P 500)

NDSN, CTAS, and SNA are all basically equally safe with A-rated balance sheets or their equivalent, confirmed by debt metrics, average interest costs, and advanced accounting metrics (such as extremely high Z-scores).

Once I have a company's safety score I'm 45% of the way to determining its overall quality.

Next, I consider the moatiness of the business model, by looking at

stability of profitability over time (10-years, adjusting for industry cycles)

Morningstar's moat rating (a qualitative assessment worth considering)

comparison of operating margin, net margin, return on assets, equity and capital vs peers

NDSN Comparative Profitability

(Source: Gurufocus)

CTAS Comparative Profitability

(Source: Gurufocus)

SNA Comparative Profitability

(Source: Gurufocus)

NDSN, CTAS, and SNA are all wide-moat businesses that score 3/3 on my quality rating system.

Any company that sustains average profitability (across the five metrics) that's in the top 25% of its peers over time, is a wide-moat company with significant and lasting competitive advances.

Finally, I consider management quality from the perspective of conservative income investors concerned primarily with safe and steadily rising dividends.

long-term capital allocation (profitability vs peers over time)

Morningstar's qualitative assessment

dividend streak + uninterrupted dividend payments (using 20+ year Graham standard of quality)

Basically my safety/quality scoring system is based on

a robust quantitative approach based on the same time tested safety guidelines the credit rating agencies use

a qualitative assessment incorporating the opinions of trustworthy, conservative and reputable sources (S&P, Fitch, Moody's, Morningstar, MSCI for ESG ratings, something BlackRock and rating agencies also consider important)

Every metric's safety guidelines/calibrations are based on decades of historical data and empirical research

My quality ratings are NOT arbitrary but based on very clear criteria, that determines my overall ratings (potential reasonable buy, potential good buy, potential strong buy, potential very strong buy, potential ultra-value/anti-bubble buy).

DK Rating Classification System

Quality Score Meaning Margin Of Safety Requirement To Be A Potentially Good Buy Margin Of Safety Requirement To Be A Potentially Strong Buy Margin Of Safety Requirement To Be A Potentially Very Strong Buy Margin Of Safety Requirement To Be A Potentially Ultra-Value Buy 3 Very High Bankruptcy Risk NA (avoid) NA (avoid) NA (avoid) NA (avoid) 4 Very Poor NA (avoid) NA (avoid) NA (avoid) NA (avoid) 5 Poor NA (avoid) NA (avoid) NA (avoid) NA (avoid) 6 Below-Average (speculative) 35% 45% 55% 65% 7 Average 25% to 30% 35% to 40% 45% to 50% 55% to 60% 8 Above-Average 20% to 25% 30% to 35% 40% to 45% 50% to 55% 9 Blue-Chip 15% to 20% 25% to 30% 35% to 40% 45% to 50% 10 SWAN (a higher caliber of Blue-Chip) 10% to 15% 20% to 25% 30% to 35% 40% to 45% 11 Super SWAN (as close to perfect companies as exist) 5% to 10% 15% to 20% 25% to 30% 35% to 40%

If a company is not speculative, meaning there is relatively little short-term uncertainty about its business model/cash flows, then the lower margin of safety requirement is used.

If it's speculative, say because the recession has resulted in significant uncertainty about medium-term cash flow (such as with retail REITs, hospital REITs, and oil & gas producers) then

2.5% max equity portfolio risk cap recommendation vs 5% for 8/11 quality, 7% for 9+/11 quality

the margin of safety for a potentially good buy increases 5%

For example, Realty Income (O) and Federal Realty (FRT) were 11/11 Super SWAN dividend aristocrats or kings before the pandemic. They are now 10/11 SWAN quality with 4/5 above-average safety and speculative with a 2.5% or less max risk cap recommendation.

That's until the uncertainty surrounding their tenant's abilities to pay rent passes. Thus a 15% discount to average historical fair value based on consensus fundamentals, is required for me to consider either company a potentially good buy.

A potentially reasonable buy is fair value to just below the good buy price.

The point is that everything I do is evidence-based, methodical, and applies sound investing principles as taught by Graham, Dodd, Munger, Buffett, Lynch, Greenblatt, Miller, Swenson, Marks, and other legendary long-term investors.

The Dividend King's motto is "quality first & prudent valuation & risk-management always."

6.5 years as an analyst has taught me to be methodical in my approach, steadily improving my methodology as I learn new evidence-based methods for analyzing company safety and quality.

Now let's consider the valuation/return potential of Nordson, Cintas, and Snap-On, again applying a methodical and evidence-based approach to sound long-term value investing principles.

Valuation/Return Profile Is Far Better On Snap-On

NDSN 2021 Consensus Return Potential

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

NDSN 2025 Consensus Return Potential

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

NDSN is so overvalued that even if it grows as expected and simply returns to the mid-range of market-determined historical fair value by 2025, it's return potential is near zero.

The only reason we didn't sell all our NDSN shares is

We locked in strong long-term returns back in March (thus we'll always hold onto some shares) Bubbles can last far longer than you might imagine (NDSN might become even more overvalued)

If NDSN were to become even more absurdly overvalued, say 100% overvalued for 2021's consensus fair value (about $264 vs $132 2021 fair value) then we might sell 2 more shares leaving us with three.

At 150% overvalued we might sell 1 more share (leaving us with two) and at 200% overvalued we might sell 1 more share, at $397 vs $203 fair value and a 62 forward PE.

I'm not predicting that NDSN is ever going to trade at such insane valuations.

I'm saying that if it did it would be reasonable and prudent to keep trimming IF we have a suitable replacement in terms of quality, safety, yield, and long-term growth potential.

The same rationale applies to CTAS.

If it becomes 100% overvalued ($417) for 2021 consensus estimates ($208) potentially sell 2 more shares (leaving us with 2)

If it becomes 150% overvalued ($520 = 61 PE) sell 1 share (leaving us with 1)

Keep at least 1 share (same with NDSN) since it's a great company and we locked in strong long-term return/income potential back in March.

CTAS 2022 Consensus Return Potential

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

CTAS 2025 Consensus Return Potential

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

Chuck Carnevale points out that we can't know the future in terms of precise fundamentals results or short-term market multiples.

But we can "run the best available data to their logical conclusions". In this case, estimating realistic return potentials on NDSN and CTAS from their current bubble valuations.

NDSN and CTAS have similar consensus return potentials as the extremely overvalued S&P 500, which is trading at the highest valuations since May 2001 according to FactSet's Johns Butters.

Most Overvalued Stock Market Since 2001

Year EPS Consensus YOY Growth Forward PE Historical Overvaluation Consensus CAGR Return Potential By End of Year 2020 $125.48 -23% 25.5 56% -48.7% 2021 $164.00 30% 19.5 19% -6.7% 2022 $186.58 13% 17.1 5% 1.6%

(Source: Brian Gilmartin, IBES/Refinitiv/Reuters', Lipper Financial)

S&P 500 2021 Conensens Return Potential

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

S&P 500 2022 Consensus Return Potential

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

S&P 2025 Consensus Return Potential

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

NDSN, CTAS, and the S&P 500 are likely to deliver much weaker long-term returns, possibly close to zero over the next five years.

Note that I say "likely to" because over 5-years valuations/fundamentals explain just 45% of total returns according to JPMorgan.

According to research from JPM, Bank of America and Princeton

9% of 12-month returns are explained by fundamentals/valuations

45% of 5-year returns are explained by fundamentals/valuations

90% of 10+ years returns are explained by fundamentals/valuations

The bottom line is that the probability of strong returns we've seen in recent years from these three stocks is low.

Now compare the valuation/return profile of these three vs Snap-On, which is still reasonably priced at a 7% discount to 2020's consensus estimates and about 25% below next year's recovery estimates.

Comparative Valuation/Return Potential Matrix

Metric Nordson Cintas Snap-On Historical market-determined fair value PE Range 19 to 21 21 to 24 16 to 18 Current blended PE 32.5 35.9 14.1 Current forward PE 37.7 40.0 17.2 Discount To 2020 Average Fair Value -80% -63% 7% Long-Term Analyst Growth Consensus (OTC:CAGR) 13.0% 9.7% 10.0% Analyst consensus growth range (factoring in historical misses/beats & reasonable margin of error) 9% to 18% 6% to 13% 3% to 12% 5-year return potential (OTC:CAGR) -2% to 6% -3% to 4% 6% to 20% 5-year consensus total return potential (OTC:CAGR) 1.6% 0.6% 12.5% 2022 Consensus total return potential (OTC:CAGR) -26.2% (through 2021) -18.1% 16.7% S&P 500 2022 consensus return potential (OTC:CAGR) 1.6% 1.6% 1.6% S&P 500 2025 consensus return potential (OTC:CAGR) 1.0% 1.0% 1.0%

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

SNA 2021 Consensus Return Potential

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

SNA 2025 Consensus Return Potential

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

Does it make sense to sell $1750 worth of a $2000 initial investment in NDSN and CTAS and thus recoup 75% of our initial capital investment? It does if

you can put the money into an equally high-quality blue-chip

that yields 3X as much (and 50% more than the S&P 500)

that's expected to grow approximately as quickly

that has far superior valuation and can be purchased at a reasonable price (today) or attractive price (the price DK Phoenix portfolio paid before Friday's 7% rally)

In fact, let me walk you through the exact decision matrix I use when making portfolio decisions, either for DK portfolios (like Phoenix) or my own retirement portfolio, where I keep 100% of my life savings.

Investment Decision Matrix Shows That Snap-On Is A Great Use For Nordson & Cintas Proceeds

These are the 3 priorities that I've learned are a prudent method of making long-term investment decisions based on not just decades of market data but the experience of the greatest investors in history.

Brookfield Asset Management, Oaktree Capital, and the Sharks/Dragon's on Shark Tank & Dragon's Den (Canadian and UK versions) also subscribe to these investing priorities.

So here is how I score every potential investment I consider based on a 5 point scale in each of these goals.

Points Meaning Preservation Of Capital Return Of Capital Return On Capital 1 Poor Bankruptcy risk 52+% (C-rated company equivalent) Zero dividend capital return over five years Probability-Weighted Return is zero or negative 2 Below-Average Bankruptcy risk 13% to 52% (BB-rated company equivalent) 0.1 to 0.5X S&P dividend capital return over 5-years Probability-Weighted Return is 0.1 to 0.5X S&P PWR 3 Average Bankruptcy Risk 10% to 7.5% (BBB- or BBB rated company equivalent) 0.6 to 1.9X S&P dividend capital return over 5-years Probability-Weighted Return is 0.6 to 1.9X S&P PWR 4 Above-Average Bankruptcy Risk 5% (BBB+ rated company equivalent) 2.0 to 2.9X S&P dividend capital return over 5-years Probability-Weighted Return is 2.0 to 2.9X S&P PWR 5 Excellent Bankruptcy Risk 2.5% or less (A-rated company equivalent) 3+X S&P dividend capital return over 5-years Probability-Weighted Return is 3+X S&P PWR

Currently, the S&P 500 has

11% expected dividend return of capital over the next 5-years

mid-range probability-weighted return expectation of about 1% CAGR through 2025

I compare all potential investments to the S&P 500, which is the default index option most people consider.

Each Decision Matrix delivers a "Relative Prudence Score" out of 100 points (5 point scale converted to a percentage). I also provide a letter grade since most people are familiar with this system from their time in school/university.

So let's compare the decision matrixes of all three companies to see how they compare for anyone considering buying these 11/11 quality Super SWANs today.

NDSN Decision Matrix

Goal NDSN Why Score (Out of 5) Preservation Of Capital Excellent Less than 2.5% long-term bankruptcy risk (effective A credit rating) 5 Return Of Capital Above-average About 7% of capital returned as dividends over 5 years vs 11% for the S&P 500 3 Return On Capital Above-average about 1% PWR vs 1% S&P 500 3 Relative Prudence Score 74/100 Letter Grade C

Compared purely to the S&P 500 NDSN today isn't that bad an income investment.

It offers slightly less dividend return of your capital over the next five years, strong preservation of capital potential, and has similar probability-weighted return potential.

The same is true of Cintas, which doesn't look like a terrible investment as long as you compare it to the S&P 500.

CTAS Decision Matrix

Goal CTAS Why Score (Out of 5) Preservation Of Capital Excellent 2.5% long-term bankruptcy risk (effective A credit rating) 5 Return Of Capital Below-average About 5% of capital returned as dividends over 5 years vs 11% for the S&P 500 2 Return On Capital Average 1% PWR vs 1% S&P 500 3 Relative Prudence Score 66/100 Letter Grade D

CTAS offers a slightly lower dividend return of capital potential, meeting the threshold for a 2/5 rating. In terms of preservation of capital and probability-weighted return potential, it basically matches NDSN and the S&P 500.

But now let's look at Snap-On.

SNA Decision Matrix

Goal SNA Why Score (Out of 5) Preservation Of Capital Excellent 2.5% long-term bankruptcy risk (effective A credit rating) 5 Return Of Capital Below-average About 18% of capital returned as dividends over 5 years vs 11% for the S&P 500 3 Return On Capital Average 12% PWR vs 1% S&P 500 5 Relative Prudence Score 86/100 Letter Grade B

Putting new money to work in Snap-On today is a B level long-term decision vs a C and D decision for NDSN and CTAS.

Remember that this is compared to the S&P 500 which, has

5/5 capital preservation (corporate America can't go to zero outside an apocalypse)

3/5 return of capital (since it's the benchmark)

3/5 return on capital (since it's the benchmark)

S&P Prudence Score is always 73/100

S&P letter grade is always C

Was Snap-On a better buy in late March? Absolutely. At least on an absolute basis.

4.5% yield vs 2.8% yield today

16% probability weighted-5-year expected return vs 12% today

SNA Late March Decision Matrix

Goal SNA (late March) Why Score (Out of 5) Preservation Of Capital Excellent 2.5% long-term bankruptcy risk (effective A credit rating) 5 Return Of Capital Below-average About 29% of capital returned as dividends over 5 years vs 16% for the S&P 500 3 Return On Capital Average 16% PWR vs 8% S&P 500 4 Prudence Score 80/100 Letter Grade B-

However, remember opportunity cost and regret minimization are why we compare all potential investments against the S&P 500.

By definition, owning a single company, even the safest company in the world (such as JNJ or MSFT), will always be riskier than owning the entire S&P 500.

SNA in March was trading at a mouth-watering yield and offered about 16% CAGR better long-term probability-weighted return expectations.

However, the S&P 500 yielded almost 2.7% and had about 8% probability-weighted return expectations.

In other words, SNA today at a higher valuation than March 2020 is relatively more attractive an investment, when compared to the S&P 500 default option.

Bottom Line: NDSN & CTAS Are Fantastic Companies...But Trimming Them To Invest In Snap-On Is A Reasonable And Prudent Excercise In Regret Minimization And Sound Portfolio Optimization

I hope this article explained the approach I use in managing the Dividend Kings portfolios, my retirement portfolio, and serves as an example of how to think in terms of

reasonable & prudent asset allocation for your needs

reasonable & prudent risk-management given your specific risk profile/goals

reasonable & prudent investing priorities (preservation of capital first, return of your capital second, return on capital third)

reasonable & prudent portfolio rebalancing strategies

reasonable & prudent investment decision-making frameworks

Notice how the goals are all based on a reasonable and prudent approach to every facet of long-term investing.

What I do at the Dividend Kings is to study the historical data and approaches used by the most successful long-term investors.

I then create simple portfolio goals that my various tools, spreadsheets, and decision frameworks distill down into very easy to understand portfolio goals.

Achieving these goals is not just reasonable and prudent, but achievable with the right approach that focuses on discipline, patience, and the time tested principles of strong fundamentals and sound valuation.

That is the promise of the Dividend Kings. An evidence-based approach to sound risk-management and high-probability long-term financial goal achievement.

All the tools I've spent the past year building are merely how I determine the most reasonable and prudent recommendations at any given time, given the best available facts at the time.

