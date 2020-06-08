GreenSky's valuation is attractive and may be interesting for deep value investors, but without a clear value proposition I will not own a business that I don't believe will be a long term compounder.

Thesis

GreenSky (GSKY) has shown signs of life recently, for what has otherwise been a poor investment. It's prudent to understand the outcomes of investments in order to produce better results moving forward. There was one critical detail that I misjudged which resulted in overvaluing the potential of GreenSky. As a growth oriented investor, I no longer believe GreenSky's value proposition to its customers is not strong enough in order to believe in the company over the long term. The company's operating results have been impressive, but GreenSky is not suitable for growth oriented investors. Despite this, there are different courses for different horses. GreenSky may be presenting opportunity for deep value investors trading near $5.

Valuation Is Deceiving

Obviously valuation matters, but it can be deceiving. A stock with a seemingly cheap valuation can be a trap. GreenSky was cheap a year ago at $10, and has just gotten cheaper as the stock has traded lower. In numeric terms, the thesis around GreenSky makes sense considering the valuation, and I believe many of the "catalysts" that have driven the stock lower, such as the exit of Region's Financial (RF) have been overblown.

News events do not dictate stock prices over the long term. Changes in behaviors, innovation, and structural business changes do. News that a bank partner was leaving GreenSky had little effect on the overall business. GreenSky was indeed still able to service loans at capacity.

While on the surface, everything appears to be fine with the business, why has the market been harsh? I believe the underlying reason has to do with understanding the value proposition for customers. A business needs a compelling reason as to why customers use the product. That box must be checked before considering if the business trades below its fair value. Value investing principles center around buying assets below their fair value and selling when that assets reaches its fair value. But, building a portfolio around businesses with the potential to compound over a long period of time requires continuing to hold even if the stock gets expensive.

What GreenSky Does

At its core GreenSky is a financial technology company that facilitates loans. While GreenSky does have a strong network of contractors, the reasoning behind why homeowners would choose to finance their projects using GreenSky is not as clear as I initially believed. Perhaps the simple fact is that promotional credit over a relatively short period of time doesn't offer consumers enough value to build a scalable business.

It is the case that great businesses have an ultra clear value proposition. If we were to turn back the clock twenty years, explaining the rise of the world's mega-cap technology companies would not be a complicated task. It might be a difficult thing for the people in Y2K to believe how pronounced the shift from brick and mortar retail to e-commerce has been. But, from A to B, the idea that Amazon.com (AMZN) has become a trillion dollar business because it enables consumers to purchase everyday goods in the most convenient fashion, with lightning fast delivery, and at good prices. Understanding AWS and cloud computing in 2000 might be more challenging, but the point is: Amazon's rise was difficult to foresee, but can be easily explained in hindsight.

The value proposition of having contractors provide essentially interest free loans to homeowners for a year or two in exchange for a fee based on transaction volume isn't so clear. It certainly isn't Amazon clear.

This simple idea undermines all of the perceived financial and qualitative strengths that GreenSky has. There are ample opportunities for homeowners to finance home improvement projects. GreenSky's metrics and growth is impressive, but GreenSky's growth comes at the expense of someone along the value chain. In the first three months of 2020, GreenSky processed $1.372 billion in volume, and generated roughly $90 million in revenue from transaction volume. A 6.5% take rate is not menial. In essence the cost of a $50,000 bathroom remodel would add an additional $3,250 to the project. Why would anyone want to payout more than they had to?

In a previous article, I argued that loan servicing business wasn't what we should be paying our attention, transaction volume matter more. While that's completely true, I ignored second order effects. GreenSky's revenue all comes from the same pot, somewhere along the value chain will get squeezed, which is most certainly homeowners in the case of GreenSky's contractor business. Whether you call it interest or a transaction fee doesn't matter, at the end of the day GreenSky is extracting value from the chain.

GreenSky's ability to acquire a large number of contractors with minimal marketing spend isn't an easy feat. This gives a perception of a competitive moat, but the number of other options such as HELOCs is ample.

Back to Valuation

With these findings in mind, GreenSky has still generated about $150 million dollars in free cash flow over the past year on a $300 million enterprise value. This seems to be quite cheap, in theory the business will have enough cash on the balance sheet to buy itself in just about two years. In fact, they've spent about $220 million over the last two years on share repurchases.

The bottom line is that GreenSky's value proposition is not strong enough for growth oriented investors thinking with a long term horizon. A strong value proposition enables investors to sleep welling knowing how and why customers pay for a product or service. But, how cheap the stock is cannot be ignored. Especially considering the company has seen resiliency thus far amongst home improvement projects.

As David shared, our home improvement vertical has proven to be extremely resilient in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. We believe that entering fiscal '20, we've achieved a number three market position in elective healthcare point-of-sale finance, after just four years from launch. The COVID-19 impact on this vertical has been much more severe. However, due to the prohibition of elective medical and dental procedures enacted by virtually all of the states. Fortunately, this represents only a very small piece of our overall origination volume. GSKY Q1 Earnings

Other sources suggest that home improvements projects are slowing down as the pandemic takes its toll on the economy. It doesn't make sense to speculate on the macro picture in the coming months, but GreenSky is incredibly cheap. GreenSky might be an intriguing idea to explore for deep value investors. It's difficult imagining the stock is not undervalued if the trend in home improvement continues. GreenSky could be taken private.

I misjudged the qualitative factors around GreenSky's business. Simply put, I don't believe GreenSky is as good a business as I initially concluded. I am alright with taking a loss on the position, especially since it has taught me a valuable lesson. My number one priority is owning the highest quality businesses with clear value propositions. That must be definitive before concluding whether or not the stock trades at an attractive valuation.

While I believe I have overestimated GreenSky's value proposition, that doesn't mean that GreenSky should be off limits for all investment styles. While the business itself may not be a long term compounder, it has shown to be able to generate significant free cash flow. I don't doubt the possibility that value can be extracted in order to generate shareholder value, perhaps even by an activist fund, but it no longer fits my objectives as an investor.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMZN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.