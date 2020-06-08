Like many Americans, I hope, I followed with some interest the second launch attempt this weekend of the Falcon 9 rocket with the SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule taking astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken to the International Space Station. We sat around in my living room with the NASA channel streaming to our television in the background until about 10 minutes before the launch, and then watched with intense interest through liftoff and for about fifteen more minutes, when the capsule had separated. I am sure there were plenty of ways to tune in to this event, but we happened to catch it through Pluto TV, a free (ad-supported) TV platform owned by ViacomCBS (VIAC) (VIACA).

In the three months since I last wrote on ViacomCBS in late February, the market as a whole has fallen hard and fast and then largely bounced back, and Viacom has followed the trajectory, but both exceeded the S&P 500 in its drop and still lags in its recovery. At its recent low in late March, it was off by some 50% from a month earlier and almost 75% since the merger, and shares remain off by nearly 50% since the completion of merger of the Viacom and CBS entities in December 2019.

I have been adding in small doses, and I believe the overall thesis for ViacomCBS is as good now, maybe even better, than it was three months ago.

Diverse Opportunities - What Makes ViacomCBS Strong

The television and film media landscape is changing almost minute by minute. Legacy players are not out of the picture, but consolidation of local outlets is accelerating. Fewer and fewer descendants of those players remain, and many are attempting to adapt; for example, both Comcast (CMCSA) with its Peacock streaming effort and AT&T (T) with HBO Max streaming - the HBO brand along with the broader Warner catalogue are new on the scene - with HBO Max just debuting last week. Then there's Disney (DIS), recently beefed up with its addition of Fox assets majority, which gives it a majority ownership in Hulu (minority ownership rests with Comcast), and roll-out of Disney+. ViacomCBS certainly fits somewhere in this side of the equation - legacy media businesses trying to remain relevant, profitable and growing as consumer habits change, risking leaving those legacy names with a shrinking audience. The challengers - Amazon (AMZN) with its Prime video, Netflix (NFLX), Google's YouTube and YouTube TV (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), and Apple's (AAPL) efforts with Apple TV - have come hard and fast, but just as AT&T and Comcast are not standing still in response, neither is ViacomCBS.

The central thesis for ViacomCBS, in my view, is that it has situated itself to both benefit from its own success as a distributor of its own content, drawing in advertising dollars, and benefit from the distribution success of others to the extent that the other players pay for or license the ViacomCBS properties.

Those properties would be reasonably well-known to an American audience: the CBS television network to start, with over a decade as the top network in viewership, with a balance of scripted and reality shows, news, and live sports, including the PGA golf and NFL games. While that number is falling - down a million viewers weekly average from 8.83 million average weekly viewers at the 2018-2019 midpoint to 7.82 average weekly viewers, it still retains the lead. In addition, ViacomCBS has cable channels ranging from premium content like Showtime, to family-friendly Nickelodeon, to Comedy Central, MTV, and many more. Between them all, the ViacomCBS portfolio of channels still pulls in millions of viewers per week on average through traditional viewership (antenna with local affiliates, satellite, and cable).

But it has plenty more ways of capturing eyeballs, either for advertisers or subscribers. The two biggest points of emphasis would be its Pluto TV platform and CBS All Access. Pluto is an ad-supported service with some on-demand material, but primarily a mix of television channels offering live coverage from news and finance (Cheddar TV, Bloomberg News, CNN, etc.), to movie interests and reruns of old shows (a James Bond channel, for example, or 24/7 reruns of Baywatch). No account set-up is required, just go to the site and see if there is something you want to watch when it's on, and be willing to get advertisers run their spots. While the content can definitely be hit-or-miss, it is diverse enough and good enough, and free to the consumer, priced just right to be drawing 24 million monthly active users. It is slated for greater international expansion, specifically in western Europe and Brazil during 2020.

CBS All Access, on the other hand, is a subscription model, in the vein of a Disney+ or Netflix. This platform provides some unique content simply not available elsewhere, and is priced at two price points - a $5.99 per month with commercials, and $9.99 commercial-free version, so competitive with the other offerings. I have not found a precise breakdown, but between CBS All Access and Showtime on Demand, these subscription services combined ended Q1 with 13.5 million subscribers. On a scale, obviously this is much smaller than Netflix (183 million) or Disney+ (54.5 million). Amazon Prime Video is over 40 million, while Hulu and Apple TV each have just over 30 million, but analysts believe many Apple TV "subscriptions" are free to the user and not generating direct revenue to Apple. So CBS All Access is a smaller player - no disputing that - at somewhere under 13.5 million (since that figure seems to include Showtime On Demand).

However, both Pluto TV and subscription saw truly significant growth in Q1 2020, with CEO Bob Bakish commenting on the call that:

Pluto TV continues to lead the US in free streaming TV as the platform delivered its best quarter ever. Pluto domestic monthly active users grew 55% year-over-year to more than 24 million as of quarter end, with even stronger gains in total consumption. On top of that, our domestic pay streaming offerings grew robustly, with subscribers totaling 13.5 million at the end of the quarter, an increase of 50% year-over-year driven by original hit programming from CBS All Access and Showtime OTT. Both services broke their own records for sign-ups, streams and time watched in the quarter. Overall, this growth in both pay and free drove a strong increase in domestic streaming and digital revenue in the quarter, which was up more than 50% versus the year ago. And the appeal of our streaming and digital offerings has been made even more clear over the last six weeks, where we've seen a strong acceleration in momentum across both free and pay as audiences follow stay-at-home guidelines.

I would not predict that subscriptions will hit 20 million by Q1 of next year necessarily, but I think it is fair to expect continued revenue growth generated from both Pluto and CBS All Access over the coming twelve months.

But Wait, There's More (and Less)

I find ViacomCBS's attitude towards multi-platform distribution (maybe even platform-agnostic) can be a good way to de-risk too from much dependence on building a singular outlet for streaming. So the news with the earnings release that several more Viacom channels getting distribution through YouTube TV, for example, was clearly a nice addition, and example of how management is working out deals, and sometimes the deals work the other way around. ViacomCBS recently picked up the rights to the YouTube series "Some Good News" and will bring it over to CBS All Access. In a similar, but not identical vein, the company does a significant business producing content for others, including "A Series of Unfortunate Events" and "13 Reasons Why" for Netflix, and "Jack Ryan" for Amazon, and series for Apple TV and HBO Max as well. It turns out, ViacomCBS fingerprints are sort of all over the TV and film media landscape.

Other significant deals related to disposals have hit pause for the moment, specifically efforts to sell publishing arm Simon & Schuster and to sell its New York City headquarters at Black Rock. Although Simon & Schuster has had a leadership change due to a tragic loss, there is said to be strong interest from buyers, and I believe the company will make every effort to sell both within the next year, with combined value of over $2 billion.

This description is far from a full exploration of Viacom's properties - I did not even touch on film (Paramount Studios, and a 49% stake in Miramax) or notable franchises, but the stable of brands with strong fan following is notable.

Valuation, Dividend, Takeover, and the Redstone Family

For all the potential in the Viacom world, the market has clearly not been impressed, as noted above, with shares off some 50% since CBS and Viacom re-joined last December. Looking in at shares in the $20 range, for me, forces the question of "why does the market value ViacomCBS so cheaply? Does the market see something I either don't or won't see, or is it the other way around?"

I raise this because on the surface, the valuation looks cheap, to the extent that it is almost too obvious as a value investment. In the case of ViacomCBS, the valuation is likely affected by four considerations: 1) value opportunity; 2) dividend, 3) buyout chatter, and 4) the control of the company by the Redstone family through National Amusements.

To start, a fairly obvious consideration is simply that the common shares look cheap for a company that can manage some growth. Its prospects to be an ongoing player in the media space do not seem diminished to me, so my expectation is that some growth is possible, even likely. So just how discounted are the shares?

(image source: author's spreadsheet; data from Seeking Alpha)

Clearly relative to some peers, it seems undervalued on P/E and price to cash flow basis. The relative value could be skewed as some forward earnings estimates declined dramatically (thus the decision to use Disney's trailing 12-month figure, or else the chart would have looked truly absurd), but those forward estimates should be taken in consideration for everyone.

On the cash position, Viacom made some moves in April/May to basically exchange $2 billion in debt covering issues ranging primarily from those coming in 2021 through 2023, and replace them with $1 billion due 2032 and another issue for $1 billion due in 2050. I take this to largely be a precautionary move under the current uncertainty with the impact of the virus and general economic conditions might be having on those who would be buying advertising; in other words, clearing the debt runway during a time that might see lingering recession. The terms of the new debt are not amazing, in fact slightly worse in most cases than the debt being retired, but it has pushed out the nearest maturity of much size to 2024, with about $1.1 billion due then between two separate issues. Bearing in mind that there are additional $2 billion+ in asset disposals in mind with the publishing arm and the physical headquarters, the debt picture is not that daunting, assuming the cash from asset sales is applied directly to paying down long-term debt.

A nice additional incentive at this valuation is the dividend, just re-confirmed, that yields ~ 4.6%, which is head and shoulders better yield than most any other media name at the moment. There would be the exception of AT&T, which operates Warner Media/HBO Max, and yields about 6.7%, but has business lines far outside the media landscape as well, thus making direct comparison on other valuation metrics not that helpful.

So the shares seem undervalued, debt should be reduced in the next twelve months and maturities extended, and a well-supported dividend - these are all reasons in and of themselves why a value investor might consider being long ViacomCBS. But given its relatively smaller scale in the subscription streaming space, its valuation is likely depressed given its small size; there is uncertainty as to whether it has the scale to remain competitive. But smallness runs both ways, and there is at least a high quantity of chatter dating back even before the re-merger that it would be an attractive target for Amazon, Apple, or even AT&T. Seeking Alpha contributor Tom White wrote at the end of April an excellent article on this thesis alone, and the notion has been floated by commentators throughout Seeking Alpha articles on Viacom. Plenty of other sources are pointing out the same line of thinking - namely, that with ViacomCBS so affordable that it would be a relatively cheap way for Amazon or Apple TV to grow. While the crowd isn't always right, the chatter is certainly real enough, but the quality will have to be left up to individual investors to evaluate.

All the chatter eventually leads to the only opinion that matters, that of Shari Redstone. If there is a singular reason to be cautious about getting into ViacomCBS, the governance structure is probably a good one to ponder. The company is completely controlled by Shari Redstone's ownership of some 80% of the voting shares, VIACA, and there would be no selling of the company then without her agreeing to the deal. For some investors, that structure is a major turn-off as they do not trust her motives in pushing the deal through. Regardless, her public comments at the shareholder meeting in May that the shares are significantly under-valued were clearly welcome; perhaps just as meaningful was her purchase of $2 million worth of common shares earlier this year for her personal accounts. I don't usually rely on insider transactions as a major data point, but as a holder of the common shares, I actually feel her interests align well enough with mine to not be personally concerned by the structure. Rather, it gives me some sense of hope that should ViacomCBS even be for sale, she won't let it go cheaply in any deal based on its current market value.

Conclusion

Having bounced off its most recent lows, I would not say that there will definitely be opportunity to buy shares much under $20 apiece in the near future. However, plenty of short-term volatility is still hanging around in the broader market and ViacomCBS could certainly feel the heat throughout 2020 if the NFL season is delayed, or for example, political ad spending comes in lower than expected. Still, for an investor with a view to the long term, 2 or 3 years or more, I believe the current share price is an attractive entry point, or in my case, time to continue averaging down little by little. With a nice yield from the dividend to reward patience, and consolidating moves being made around the media industry in general, I find the risk/reward favors the reward side, and the company has been making the right moves to rebuild shareholder value. I am personally long the common shares with a basis around $26, and plan to continue buying additional shares in the coming weeks.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VIAC, T. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.