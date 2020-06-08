Valuation at current levels and the risk elements are still too high to justify adding to your position. New investors should be aware of the risks involved.

Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL) is one of the many apparel and lifestyle accessories companies feeling the acute impact of COVID-19 and related headwinds. Store closures, lower discretionary spending, temporary travel bans, adverse economic conditions, foreign exchange, and other factors have already shown their impact on Q4-20 results. At this time, Ralph Lauren is being extra-careful with its cash. The company has suspended its quarterly cash dividends and stock repurchases while strengthening its financial position by drawing down additional funds and entering a new credit facility. It has also furloughed and reduced work hours for a "significant portion" of its employees.

Thesis: With a challenging FY-21 ahead of it and the chances of further revenue declines being fairly high, RL might be too risky for new investors at the current levels. However, HOLD if you own RL because the company is in a relatively strong position from a financial standpoint.

Revenue Growth History and Future Expectations

RL's revenue growth over the past decade has been suboptimal in many ways. Between 2012 and 2015 was an important growth phase for the company, but the following three years brought revenues back to pre-2012 levels. FY-19 once again saw growth returning, but unfortunately, 2020 and beyond don't look very encouraging.

The reason I usually begin my analysis with revenue growth history is obvious: sales growth is where the money comes from, notwithstanding all the financial engineering that may go into showing growth in profitability. As long as sales keep growing, even if only by a small measure year over year, it's worth looking at the company as a destination for your dollars. Unfortunately, that's not been happening with Ralph Lauren; and the future doesn't look very bright, either.

FY-20 revenues were down 1.2% on a currency-neutral basis and down 2.4% on a reported basis. For the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2020, revenues were down more than 15% - $1,274.1 million in Q4-20 vs. $1,505.7 million in Q4-19. Much of that decline came from early store closures across Europe and other key markets, as well as the factors outlined at the beginning of this article. And the decline is likely to be even more severe for Q1-21, which began at the end of March 2020 when stay-at-home orders were being put into effect around the world.

There's no accurate way to estimate the revenue decline other than to compare it with the decline discussed for Q4-20. The original analyst estimate from Zacks was 12.6% but the actuals exceeded that by about 250 basis points. The potential revenue decline in Q1-21 is likely to be far greater, and one indication of that comes from this excerpt from the 2020 Annual Report:

Approximately 45% of our wholesale backlog was subsequently canceled during the first quarter of Fiscal 2021 driven by adverse impacts associated with COVID-19 business disruptions, which include temporary department and specialty store closures worldwide, as well as declines in retail traffic, tourism, and consumer spending on discretionary items. The COVID-19 pandemic remains highly volatile and continues to evolve on a daily basis. Accordingly, we cannot predict at this time how much of our remaining wholesale backlog will be fulfilled within the next 12 months.

The backlogs for FY-20 and FY-19 have been $1.1 billion and $1 billion, respectively, so we're looking at something in the neighborhood of $500 million in canceled backlog orders from wholesalers, who form a significant portion of Ralph Lauren's customers and, therefore, revenues. What's disturbing is the fact that the problem with wholesalers started even before COVID-19:

Even before the COVID-19 pandemic, many retailers, including certain of our large wholesale customers, have been highly promotional and have aggressively marked down their merchandise on a periodic basis in an attempt to offset declines in physical store traffic. The retail industry, particularly in the U.S., has also experienced numerous bankruptcies, restructurings, and ownership changes in recent years. The COVID-19 pandemic could exacerbate these trends if companies do not have adequate financial resources and/or access to additional capital to withstand prolonged periods of adverse economic conditions. The continuation of these industry trends could further impact consumer spending and consumption behavior in our industry, which could have a material adverse effect on our business or operating results.

Things aren't likely to get better on the retail front in this unpredictable climate because of RL's dependence on its retail and wholesale partners.

Ralph Lauren typically sees "higher levels of retail sales in our second and third fiscal quarters and higher wholesale sales in our second and fourth fiscal quarters," but COVID-19 has made a clear dent in Q4-20, bringing annual revenues down by 2%, 3%, and 2.3% in its reportable segments of North America, Europe, and Asia, respectively, compared to FY-19.

Despite the bleak picture painted by the $100+ million decline in RL's North America wholesale business, North America retail increased by nearly $40 million. Unfortunately, digital commerce comps only grew 1%, indicating that an attempt to transition physical shoppers to online customers might be an uphill task for RL in its largest market.

In Europe, there was a decline all around, further exacerbated by a foreign currency headwind of $32 million. A ray of hope comes from the 11% increase in digital commerce comps for the continent but was insufficient to offset the 2% decline in the much larger segments of physical retail and wholesale which, combined, decreased by more than $50 million from the prior period.

In Asia, the decline in retail sales was more than the decline in wholesale, resulting in a $23.8 million net decline in net revenues for the region.

There is definitely hope for a recovery, judging by how things turned around between FY-18 and FY-19 in terms of revenue, but the tail end of FY-20 indicates how hard it's going to be to navigate the troubled waters between now and revenue growth recovery.

In the meantime, RL will be forced to rely heavily on how efficient it can become at the bottom line. The saving grace will be operational efficiency and carefully managed cash flows as RL tightens its belt to retain as much cash as possible over the fiscal year 2021. The company has already suspended quarterly cash dividends and the stock repurchase program. In addition, it will be forced to find further efficiencies to strengthen its liquidity.

Financial Position

RL's financial position as at the end of the fourth quarter of the fiscal year 2020 is fairly strong, though not as strong as the prior period. Cash and cash equivalents of $1.62 billion and short-term investments of $.5 billion were reported against long-term debt of $0.4 billion and short-term debt of $0.5 billion, allowing them to carry net cash and investments of $0.95 billion compared to $1.3 billion in the prior period.

The company attributed the decline in net cash and investments to the nearly $0.7 billion used for stock repurchases, and dividend payments of $0.2 billion, partially offset by $0.75 in operating cash flows.

These numbers will be squeezed further in Q1-21, which will bear the brunt of the COVID-19 impact. Nevertheless, the consolidated indebtedness figure of roughly $1.2 billion reported at the end of the fourth quarter is not entirely unmanageable. The question now is how well RL can balance its cost-cutting measures against spending on critical areas such as store expansions and renovations, digital commerce, debt servicing, and productivity-critical infrastructure.

The nutshell of this analysis is that RL's financial position is strong enough to help it weather the worst of COVID-19, which brings up the question: is it worth investing in RL at the current valuation and price?

Investors' Angle

Despite the positive picture for recovery in a post-COVID-19 retail environment and the stock price decline of 30% in the last three months, RL still looks expensive compared to many of its peers in global apparel retail.

The current valuation levels need to be seen in the context of the dramatically altered retail environment during the remainder of the calendar year 2020 and, very likely, well into next year. Revenues are going to be on the decline through the year for RL, and margins will need to be managed very carefully to deliver returns to investors.

For investors already in the game, it is reasonable to consider RL a HOLD for now, considering its financial flexibility and the moves it has already made toward strengthening its liquidity in preparation for the turbulence ahead. New investors, however, might be averse to the risk on the horizon without the 3.5% dividend yield that, for the foreseeable future, will no longer offer a measure of protection against a further decline in stock price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.