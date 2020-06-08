You can expect more acquisitions in the future.

Sales and EBITDA are going up in spite of COVID-19.

Hostess Brands (TWNK) (NASDAQ:TWNKW) is the reincarnation of the old Hostess Brands which filed for bankruptcy in 2012 after the previous Hostess Brands had filed for bankruptcy in 2009. Yes, it has indeed been a long-term mess.

But the value of the Hostess Brands was never an issue. Twinkies, Ho-Hos, Hostess Cupcakes, Ding-Dongs, etc. were iconic names from a company that started business in 1919. Can there be anyone over the age of 20 who does not know about those products? I don't think so.

Since a new management group took over after Hostess's latest bankruptcy, it has reorganized, refined and reimagined TWNK's future. And that future is potentially pretty sweet.

Here are 5 reasons to buy TWNK.

1. Current management/owners have done this before

The buyout of bankruptcy was led by Dean Metropolous, an investor who has turned around many branded products. Metropoulos is currently Chairman and the largest individual shareholder.

Here's a small list of other brands Metropoulos has bought and then sold.

For a complete list see here.

Metropoulos is most famous for turning around Pabst's beer. He bought it for $210 million and sold it four years later for over $700 million. To see how Petropoulos managed Pabst see here.

2. Automation and new software improve efficiency

One of the key things Metropoulos does with his acquisitions is to increase automation. In the case of TWNK, he has invested $10s of millions of dollars installing new baking equipment called Autobake.

If you want to see how Autobake works, see here. Pretty amazing technology.

Another kind of automation is updated software. TWNK has installed the latest software from SAP last year and that has improved efficiency even more.

3. Sales and EBITDA are going up in spite of COVID-19

Hostess products are in what is called the "Sweet Baked Goods" category. So far this year it seems like people locked down or quarantined have not spared their sweet tooth as sales continue to ramp up.

CEO Andy Callahan:

Hostess growth was driven by strong base growth, innovation expansion and COVID-19 related growth during the last two weeks of the quarter. Point of sale increased 5.1% and market share was at 18.5%, up 17 basis points, representing continued growth ahead of Sweet Baked Goods category. "

4. Recently acquired Voortman Cookies' sales have increased and integration is ahead of schedule

In December 2019, TWNK announced the acquisition of Voortman Cookies, a Canada-based company. Integration has moved fast and sales have increased during the very first quarter since the closing. Integration costs look to be below estimates and synergy cost savings look to be even greater than the $50 million originally estimated.

CEO Callahan:

Our transition costs are now estimated to be $25 million to $30 million better than the initial estimates of $30 million to $35 million and we have made meaningful progress against achievement of planned cost synergies, giving me confidence that we will secure at least, if not more of our $50 million synergy targets.

From CFO Brian Purcell:

Voortman EBITDA contribution is expected to improve meaningfully in the second half of the year, as we begin to realize synergies and drive incremental revenue with proven Hostess model.

5. You can expect more acquisitions in the future

Voortman was TWNK's second acquisition in the last 2 years. The first was Big Texas and Cloverhill brands in 2018. Those products are now fully integrated with Hostess brands distribution network just as Voortman's will be in the very near future.

Metropoulos is known for adding related brands to his initial acquisition, so expect more "Sweet Baked Goods" lines to be added over the next couple of years. One a year sounds about right.

Conclusion

There are two ways to play Hostess. First, there is the common stock listed under the symbol TWNK and the other is with warrants that expire on November 2021 about 18 months from now. They are listed as TWNKW.

If you compare performance over the last year you can see that TWNKW sometimes outperforms and sometimes, like now, it underperforms the common TWNK.

The warrants are much more leveraged and could end up worthless if the common price does not exceed $11.50 on November 21, 2021.

As I write this the common is at $12.50 and the warrants at $.89. I own the warrants. Keep in mind each warrant is only worth half a share, therefore you need to buy two warrants for each share.

Risks, alarm bells and red flags

In this volatile market, all investment decisions deserve extra caution. There is nothing wrong with being in cash at this point in time until the market shows less volatility and more firm direction.

In addition, there could be a recession coming or even a depression according to several economists.

"Economic data in the near future will be not just bad, but unrecognizable," Credit Suisse economists led by James Sweeney wrote last week. "Anomalies will be ubiquitous and old statistical relationships within economic data or between market and macro data might not always hold... There is no blueprint for the current shock, and uncertainty about the extent of contagion and the economic consequences is overwhelming."

Caution is the investment word of the day.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TWNKW. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.