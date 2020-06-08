Back in March, I published two articles on the airline industry. The first looked at lessons learned from 9/11 and anticipated a fast market rally for the airlines. The second article looked at which airlines were best-positioned to weather the storm, picking Delta Air Lines (DAL), JetBlue (JBLU) and Alaska Air (ALK) as the top candidates. Those articles were published earlier than the market bottom, and I personally waited until May 7, 2020 before buying an airline. The analysis was sound, with JetBlue and Alaska Air returning 90% and 76% respectively from the market bottom. Over this time frame, the S&P 500 returned 39%. A significant change that impacted my thesis regarding Delta was that Warren Buffett sold his airline holdings, which depressed the return on Delta and his other holdings.

After a remarkable rally in the space, this article looks at what price points holders of airline stocks should consider selling. The article focuses on Delta.

Return of airline stocks from market bottom

What really matters for Delta?

There has been a lot of emphasis on the daily cash burn of the airlines. During the Q1 earnings call, Delta CFO Paul Jacobson stated that the daily cash burn has reduced from $100 million a day during March to $50 million in Q2. Simplistically framed, Delta stock price is based on the company's Enterprise Value less its net debt. And the Enterprise Value is based on its future cash making ability and multiples the market applies.

Pre-COVID-19, Delta's Enterprise Value had held steady at around $50-55 billion. That is now in the $36 billion range.

With 637 million shares outstanding, this means that every $1 billion movement in Enterprise Value translates to a $1.57 movement in share price. The fall of ~$17 billion in Enterprise Value translates to $27 in share price. Indeed, over that same period, the share price fell from ~$60 to $32, a difference of $28, with the differences being due to change in net debt.

To understand the change in share price that the market should be reflecting, one needs to understand the cash flow future of Delta and whether fundamental changes have occurred that will impact multiples.

Delta's cash flow during COVID-19

The Q1 earnings call gave some important clues as to how to understand Delta's future cash flow. Beyond the headline $50 million daily cash burn, some insight was given into how this is made up.

Fixed costs were pegged at around $4 billion a quarter. This was not explicitly stated, however, regarding variable costs, the following statement was made: "Because of our aggressive cost management we were able to swiftly make 60% of our total operating expenses variable in this environment." Delta's operating costs are circa $10 billion a quarter, leaving around $4 billion of fixed costs. That is not the net operational burn rate. The earnings call referenced revenues from freight, from emergency flights and from the credit card business. Understanding the manner in which the cash burn breaks down is important to understanding valuation.

Refunds are a significant part of the cash burn. Out of the $50 million / day burn, the refunds are put at $10-20 million by the company. That is a large range that translates to $0.9-1.8 billion a quarter. Taking the middle of the range, it places the quarterly burn less refunds at just over $3 billion. At the end of Q1, there were approximately $7.5 billion of deferred revenues on Delta's balance sheet. Whilst it means that a significant level of refunds could continue for quite a while, management said that they expect this outwards cash flow to reverse when business returns to normal. Hence, I will exclude this from my analysis, as the burn is a timing difference. Capital expenditure is also quoted as a small part of this burn but not quantified. I am therefore assuming that operational burn is $2.5-3.0 billion a quarter and likely to be at the higher end of that.

Comparing this to the $4 billion of fixed costs highlighted above, it means there must $1.0-1.5 billion of gross profit. Of the $4 billion of fixed costs, a maximum of $0.9 billion sits in operating expenses. Slightly over $3 billion of burn sits in the gross margin. This represents 25% of regular revenue. At a gross margin of 27%, this means that 48% of revenues are incremental variable COGS. This puts revenues at just under $2 billion and a resultant incremental gross profit of $1 billion. This level of closure would align with a closure of 17% of flights, which does not triangulate with the reported 90% closure. It likely means that current incremental gross margins are higher than usual with lower revenues.

Note that this math roughly triangulates with Delta's regular finances. Quarterly revenues of circa $11 billion are $9 billion higher than the calculated current $2 billion run rate. With an incremental margin of 52%, this translates to $4.7 billion of incremental gross margin, or $1.7 billion quarterly profit. This is slightly higher than normal, which indicates that the non-incremental savings that the company has made amount to around slightly under $0.5 billion.

"What if" analysis on Delta stock price

At the worst case $50 million daily burn, the quarter ends with a negative EBITDA of around $3 billion, around $5.5 billion below where Delta would have been pre-COVID-19. I am using EBITDA as the best metric to translate into value because free cash flow is extremely lumpy and open to management manipulation and control at the moment. In the earnings call, Delta listed deferring payments to suppliers, delaying payments and receipt of new plane deliveries, and the large quantity of customer refunds. All of these are temporary and should be ignored when assessing long-term value. The $5 billion lower EBITDA should reflect a $8.64 reduction in stock price from the $60 pre-COVID-19 price.

Below, I analyze a few different scenarios of Delta returning to normal activity. In the worst-case scenario, I take June and September quarters of 2020 at worst case and then a gradual linear return over five quarters through to December 2021. In such a scenario, $21 billion of operating profits are foregone (against pre-COVID-19 levels) over 7 quarters. Net of $3.8 billion of PPA grant reported by Delta, this is $17.2 billion. This would be represented by a $27 decrease in Delta stock price. In this scenario, the target price would be $33, which we have now passed.

I have assumed in every scenario that Delta ultimately reaches slightly higher profitability than pre-COVID-19 levels. The company has identified billions of dollars of cost savings. In periods of crisis, companies with strong management identify savings and efficiencies, many of which can stick after recovery.

In analyzing a more optimistic scenario, there are two important factors in analyzing revenues: numbers of flights and flight load. Delta reports around 5000 flights a day. Flight passenger load in 2019 was reported at 90%. Passenger load is currently reported at being capped at 60%, and it is challenging to get data on number of current flights. Note that at 90% passenger load during 2019, Delta achieved a 27% gross margin. Assuming that whenever a plane flies, full variable costs are incurred, this means that flights break even at 66% passenger load (a 27% reduction of the 90% 2019 load). The actual breakeven passenger load will be lower, as there are incremental costs incurred per extra passenger, as well as measures to reduce costs that Delta has taken, such as consolidating concourses and closing Sky Lounges. This breakeven scenario would not even need to be at previous level of flights, as Delta has retired some of its fleets, such as the Mad-Dog MD-80 and MD 90 series. In a breakeven on flight scenario, Delta will have a negative EBITDA of circa $500k-700k, based on operational cash costs of $869k in March 2020, and cost savings, which may be as high as $500k.

In the optimistic scenario, I have assumed April and May at maximum burn but June 2020 already halving the burn. During the September quarter, I have assumed a linear move to gross breakeven, the December 2020 quarter at gross breakeven and then a linear return through 2021 to previous profitability levels. The target share price in this scenario is $42.57. A middle case sets a target Delta share price of $37.78. Below, you can see the assumptions and calculations.

Valuation metric consideration for Delta

The above analysis was performed assuming that pre-COVID-19 valuation metrics hold true now. There are a number of important factors that may impact these multiples.

Firstly, the Fed has pumped $3 trillion into the economy, which has led to a remarkable rally of the stock market. In terms of forward-looking P/E ratios, the S&P 500 is currently 65% more expensive than it was pre-COVID-19.

This factor puts the target range from the "what if" analysis at $54-70. I am skeptical as to how long this can last at a macro level, but you need let your own macro view guide you on this point.

In addition, Delta has suspended its dividend. This can impact the company's valuation, as it reduces the attractiveness of the stock, especially to retirement and dividend investors.

A further consideration in terms of valuation metrics is bankruptcy risk. Delta stated that it plans to have $10 billion of cash on the balance sheet by end of June and still have $13.5 billion of unencumbered assets to raise debt against and sale and leaseback options on part of its remaining aircraft fleet. This gives the company access to around double the cash needed in my worst-case scenario.

Finally, as indicated above, I believe that Delta will come out of the crisis a more efficient and profitable company. My expectation is EBITDA is increased by circa 12-15%. This should increase the base $60 share price by $3.20-4.00.

Considerations for when to sell Delta

The above analysis gives a very large target range dependent on both how Delta's operations play out and also on market valuation metrics. I am personally discounting somewhat the macro impact of the Fed and resultant valuations, and in the worst case, I expect Delta stock to reach $38. I am optimistic, however, that the stock price can reach closer to $46.

I bought DAL at $21.55 and, as of today, have enjoyed a 59% increase in stock price. As a result, I have a larger position in Delta in my portfolio than I intended, as the general market has climbed just over 10% in that period. My considerations of when to sell are a mixture of (1) managing appropriate balance across my portfolio and (2) maximizing profit on Delta.

My likely strategy will be to sell around half of my holding if the stock price hits $39 and consider selling the remaining holding at around $46. At that price, as of today, I believe that Delta would be fairly priced and that my money can make better returns elsewhere.

When to sell other airlines

I haven't run a detailed analysis of other airlines, but a useful guide rule may be to apply similar percentages. Delta hit its bottom at $19. With a target price of $46, that is +140% of its bottom. My lower range of $38 happens to be exactly double the market bottom. In the absence of running a detailed analysis, I am using those percentages. To be clear, a detailed analysis should be run. Every airline carries its own unique set of risks and financial and operational challenges.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DAL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.