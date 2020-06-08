Investment Thesis

PS Business Parks (PSB) has seen its share of volatility over the past 3 months as it feels the impacts of the pandemic in its portfolio of industrial and office properties. While the share price has recovered somewhat and the company reported an overall strong Q1, I believe there are a number of near-term headwinds that are not fully baked in. Let’s dig in.

Brief Overview

PS Business Parks is one of the largest landlords focused on owning industrial, flex office/warehouse, and office space. It has 27.5 million in total square footage spread across six U.S. states (California, Texas, Virginia, Florida, Washington, and Maryland). It’s also one of only a handful of REITs with an A- or better credit rating, which speaks to its sound balance sheet and business practices. From a percentage of rent perspective, PSB derives 54% of its rental income from industrial, 28% from flex office/warehouse, and the remaining 18% from traditional office.

PSB has a diversified base of 5000+ tenants and has grown its square footage by 358% since its inception in 1998. Its largest tenant, the U.S. Government, represents just 3.3% of total annualized rental income, and the top 10 tenants comprise just 8.7% of total rents. Here is a breakout of its top 10 tenants:

Latest Results

PS Business Parks ended Q1 with a 2.5% YoY growth in FFO to $1.72 per share. The Same Park segment, which by far is the largest at 91% of rental income, saw cash NOI growth of 4.5% YoY and the multifamily segment at 2.4% of rental income, which consists of just one 350-unit apartment complex, had 8.2% NOI growth.

More importantly, Funds Available for Distribution (FAD), improved by 6.6% YoY to $49.3 million, an increase of $3.1 million. I view FAD as being a good alternative metric for a REIT such as PSB, as it subtracts the cost of tenant improvements and leasing commissions from FFO. PSB’s dividend payout ratio as a percentage of FAD improved by 490 bps to 74.4% in Q1’20 from 79.3% in Q1’19. I view a sub 80% payout ratio as being safe for a high-quality REIT such as PSB.

Occupancy, however, ticked down by 120bps to 91.7% as of the end of May compared to 92.9% in May 2019 due to a combination of tenant move-out and difficulties in leasing properties during the COVID pandemic. As seen below, occupancy has hit a two-year low.

What’s concerning is that 20 percent of the company’s tenants have given an indication that they may be seeking rent relief, with management noting that it expects deferrals averaging 1 to 3 months with payback periods averaging 6 to 12 months. Rent collections for May as a result landed at 88%, which is 8% below the 96% collection rate from April. As seen below, the company’s Industrial and Flex portfolios are experiencing relatively more rent collection issues than Office.

Encouragingly, about half of those uncollected rents seem to be temporary in nature, as they relate to tenants in California that were affected by shelter-in-place orders, as noted in the press release:

The pace of rent collections in May 2020 has generally trended in-line with what was experienced in April 2020. Of the uncollected receivable balances for April and May 2020, roughly 65% and 47%, respectively, are attributable to customers in California where certain government orders have impacted rent collection efforts.

On the downside, management expects Same Park NOI for the remainder of 2020 to be negatively impacted, as it deals with lower occupancy levels, rent deferrals, and an expected rise in customer defaults that is higher than historical norms.

Balance Sheet

While rent deferrals and potential customer defaults are undoubtedly a negative for the company’s operating performance, management has seemingly prepared for moments like this with a fortress balance sheet. The company is in an enviable position of having no debt outstanding and very little in the form of future capital commitments. The company has a unique funding model comprised of only equity, with common shares representing 83.3% of the total market cap, and preferred shares representing the remaining at just 16.7% of total. An 83.3% ownership of a company’s enterprise value by common shareholders is an impressive feat by itself, and is in my opinion made even better by the fact that the remainder is represented by preferred equity and not debt.

Preferred equity carries favorable characteristics for the company in that they have no mandatory maturity date. While they are callable on a certain date, the company is under no obligation to do so and can continue paying preferred dividends at the set rate. This provides flexibility to management, especially during times of economic distress, when refinancing of debt at favorable rates can be difficult and when cash is tight. Having the flexibility of preferred shares helps companies avoid the so-called ‘liquidity crunch’ that so often befalls companies with overleveraged balance sheets. PSB’s preferred equity carries a low weighted average interest rate of 5.1%, signaling preferred investors’ confidence in companies such as PSB with low to no debt.

As seen below, PSB has solid balance sheet metrics with a fixed charge coverage ratio of 5.9x and a Preferred Equity to EBITDAre of just 3.3x. Note that Debt is not a part of the ‘Ratio of Debt and Preferred Equity to EBITDAre’ equation below as the company carries no debt. In addition, with $340 million in liquidity comprised of $90 million in cash and $250 million in available borrowing capacity, I believe PSB has ample room to weather this crisis.

Key Risks

PS Business Parks, like most REITs, faces a number of headwinds brought upon by the pandemic. I believe key questions around when its key markets will return to normal will continue to weigh on tenant health and occupancy levels.

In addition, as many office employees are working from home, it’s too early to tell what the new normal would look like as tenants, both current and future, weigh in on their office space needs. I believe, however, that this risk is somewhat mitigated by the fact that PSB’s physical footprint is over 50% industrial, with the rest comprising of flex office/warehouse and traditional office. In addition, social distancing measures may actually require some tenants to lease additional office space.

Summary

PS Business Parks had a solid quarter in which the first two months were pre-pandemic, and it’s now starting to feel the negatives with delayed effect. I anticipate that occupancy and tenant health will remain overhangs for the landlord through the end of the year. I do believe, however, that the company has prepared its balance sheet for situations like this and will weather through this crisis with its fortress balance sheet that has no debt and ample liquidity. In a worst-case scenario, the company can always tap the debt markets with its pristine A- rated balance sheet, but I don’t anticipate that happening.

At the current price of $144.73 and a P/FFO of 20.75, I believe the company is fairly valued with potential for downside in the short term. While I believe the company’s long-term thesis is intact, I believe caution is warranted and rate the shares as a hold.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.