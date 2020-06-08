Investment Thesis

New Mountain Finance (NMFC) is a Business Development Company that has had a decent record of providing steady income to shareholders since 2011. However, it has not been immune to the effects from COVID-19, which forced it to cut the dividend by 12% due to lower anticipated NII going forward. Although the company has a well-constructed portfolio that is largely unaffected by the pandemic, further caution is warranted as shares are no longer in bargain territory considering the risks. Let's dig in.

Latest Results

NMFC posted a decent Q1 Net Investment Income (NII) that held steady at $0.35 per share, which is flat YoY. What’s concerning was that NAV managed to drop 16% YoY to $11.24 per share versus $13.26 per share at December 2019 due to the effects from COVID-19 that appeared in late Q1. Most of the drop in NAV was driven by interest rate movements and company valuations amidst the pandemic, and not by underlying credit problems in the portfolio. This, however, doesn’t preclude credit problems from showing up in the future if those valuations remain depressed.

I like the fact that NMFC has low exposure to industries hardest hit by COVID-19, with only 1% of the loan portfolio being exposed to restaurants, gyms, hospitality, travel, and consumer discretionary. Management did note that 12% of the portfolio is heavily impacted by shelter-in-place related closedowns, but those were mainly the cost of dental, dermatology, and eye-care practices that provide necessary services and are expected to bounce back after restrictions are lifted.

NMFC has a well-diversified portfolio of 114 investments with the top 15 representing 32% of the total portfolio by fair value. As seen below, investments are primarily in industries with low impact from the pandemic.

Source: Q1’20 Investor Presentation

As seen below, management categorized its portfolio investments with COVID-19 exposure risk ratings of 4 to 1 on the horizontal axis, with 4 being the lowest exposure, and 1 being the highest. The majority of the portfolio falls in the bottom left, low risk and high strength quadrant, with investments in Software, Healthcare (both services and tech), Business and Government Services.

Source: Q1’20 Investor Presentation

At-risk sectors include NMFC’s energy investments in the Permian Basin, which were significantly impacted by the collapse in energy prices and whose decreased valuations impacted the NAV. Reassuringly, management noted that of the $239 million with current risk-ratings in the orange and red categories, all but $15 million are in first-lien loans, providing preference in the recoverability of principal in case of a default or worst case bankruptcy judgement.

As seen below, 59% of the portfolio investments are first-lien debt, which is given priority in the event of a restructuring. In addition, 78% of the portfolio is deemed by management as healthy, with 16% on ‘watch list,’ and only 6% currently deemed as high risk. While I’m not too concerned about 9% of investments in the Red and Orange categories due to 95% of this at-risk category being first-lien debt, I do recommend caution as potential non-accruals in this category could further depress the NII.

Source: Q1’20 Investor Presentation

NMFC has a strong track record of sound risk management practices, as evidenced by its low non-accrual rate. As seen below, its historical non-accruals represent just 2.2% of total investments since inception, and in the Q1 portfolio, non-accruals are just slightly above the historical average at 2.3% of the portfolio. Keep in mind that non-accruals don’t mean total losses, as the company is able to recover a portion of their principal. Since inception, NMFC has had only 0.9% of realized losses as a percentage of its total investment.

Source: Q1’20 Investor Presentation

The dividend cut from $0.34 to $0.30 per share should not have come as a surprise to many, as dividend coverage as a percentage of NII has been tight for some time, and the added stress of COVID-19 sealed the cut. What’s concerning is that the new payout ratio is still expected to be tight as management projects NII of $0.31 in Q2, which implies an anticipated payout ratio of 97%, leaving very little in the way of a buffer.

Key Risks

Since 94% of NMFC’s investments are floating rate, they can be negatively impacted by lower interest rates. As model below shows, a -100 bps drop in the LIBOR rate could reduce annual NII by 0.03 per share. However, the upside appears to be more rewarding, as just a +50 bps increase in LIBOR rates would boost NII by a much higher $0.08 per share. As the economy is currently in recovery mode, I don’t see the LIBOR rate dropping much further unless we get another severe shock.

Source: Q1’20 Investor Presentation

Another key consideration is that Debt to Equity has been trending up in the past couple of years, and has been exacerbated by the drop in NAV due to COVID-19. Management did, however, state on the conference call its intention to get the target leverage ratio from the current 1.56x to 1.2 to 1.3. This is something investors should pay attention to, especially if underlying credit problems in its portfolio cause a further drop in NAV.

Source: Q1’20 Investor Presentation

Summary

NMFC posted a decent Q1 that was mostly pre-pandemic, but has started to feel the effects of the pandemic with lower valuations on its portfolio investments and a lower projected NII for Q2. Although the company has exhibited good risk management with a well-constructed portfolio, I expect headwinds as the dividend coverage remains tight even after the cut, thereby giving the company little wiggle room in way of sustained deleveraging and opportunistic investing with surplus NII. Also, credit problems in the at-risk segment of the portfolio could pressure the NAV and NII.

At the current price of $10.07 and a Price to NAV of 0.9, I no longer consider the shares to be a bargain and rate the company as a hold until there are signs of NAV stabilizing and deleveraging underway.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.