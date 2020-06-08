The shares seem fairly fully valued to us at present, even if the impact of the pandemic isn't too bad.

However, worries about the true size of its TAM, declining growth and emerging competition have cooled our enthusiasm from a few years back.

The company has an attractive business model that generates decent cash flow already and tiny profits.

At first sight, it isn't all that hard to make an investment case for ShotSpotter (SSTI);

The company has what seemed to be a unique product.

It generates SaaS recurring revenues.

There is operational leverage.

It is profitable and has a sound balance sheet

But there are also concerns the TAM might not be as big as management believes, and growth is tapering and likely to be further affected by the current pandemic and the worsening of state and local finances. Serious competition is also emerging.

ShotSpotter has developed a system of sensors and AI that uses audio triangulation in order to register, locate and analyse the use of firearms on a large (even city-wide) scale. This enables the police to act faster and come more prepared, as 80% of gunshots are never notified to 911. Its forensic reports are admissible in court, so they help with prosecutions and ambulances can arrive faster.

The company has developed additional applications like Missions, Patrol Management Software which optimizes the location and deployment of resources.

ShotSpotter's business model is an attractive SaaS model, but as an article from shorts Mako Research pointed out, this is a bit of an exaggeration. While the SaaS part is true, each new installation still requires significant (and manpower-intensive) hardware installations (microphones) and permits, greatly reducing the inherent operational leverage suggested by emphasizing the SaaS model.

Growth

The performance over the years has been good. This is a growth stock with recurring revenues, and it's actually profitable:

However, there is a worrying tapering of growth:

Growth is supposed to come from:

New clients

Existing clients increasing their covered acreage

New services

International growth

The company's tech is installed in over 100 cities and municipalities, with roughly 760 square miles under surveillance contract (covered by nearly 17K sensors).

ShotSpotter touts a $1 billion+ TAM. From the earnings deck:

However, this thesis hasn't gone unchallenged. The above-linked Mako Research article claims that the TAM is much smaller, mostly limited to parts of cities which combine highly concentrated shooting incidents with high police budgets.

The company struggles with cities with lower and/or dispersed shooting incidents and lower police budgets, according to Mako, and as such, the low-hanging fruit has already mostly been consumed.

Given the notable decline in growth, we fear that Mako might be onto something, although the growth slowdown might also be at least in part the result of growing competition from companies like Raytheon, Shooter Detection System LLC, Thales Group, Safety Dynamics and Wi-Fiber.

Safety Dynamics' SENTRI system works not only with microphones, but these activate cameras in the case of a shooting incident. From the website:

The system is a breakthrough technology that recognizes gunshots and explosions and sends range and bearing details to cameras which can then locate the source of the event. The patented Dynamic Synapse Neural Network (DSNN) technology developed by the Laboratory for Neural Dynamics at the University of Southern California is at the core of the acoustic recognition capability and is based on neurobiological principles of brain signal processing, and allows, like the human brain, accurate temporal pattern recognition of acoustic signals even in the presence of high noise. Whether standing alone in a choke-point or working with multiple units to cover a large area, SENTRI is part of a network of surveillance cameras which listen for gunshots and provide police with the ability to use audio and video for the identification of crimes in progress.

The rising competition argument makes sense, as ShotSpotter's growth has fallen below that of the industry. From Research and Markets:

The global gunshot detection system market accounted for US$ 850.2 Mn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 22.6% over the forecast period 2018-2025, to account for US$ 4325.0 Mn in 2025.

Wi-Fiber has at least one competitive win against ShotSpotter in that Canton, Ohio, didn't renew its contract with ShotSpotter and went with Wi-Fiber instead, and we have to admit that its Intelli-Platform looks interesting. From Digital Trends:

The modular housing consists of LED lighting with strobe and color-changing capabilities, two-way microphones, speakers, 4K cameras with facial and license plate recognition functions, as well as a gunshot detector, all with IoT, 2/5G Wi-Fi, and LTE connectivity. To round out the solution, Wi-Fiber integrated Zigbee’s IoT platform, allowing the unit to access or include virtually any device on its frequency. This advanced surveillance system is completely modular, allowing system operators to snap in new components without replacing the entire unit.

Even more interesting is how it might have worked in the case of Las Vegas (which is considering implementing it) with the terrible mass shooting from 2018:

“With just a single device, our gunshot sensors could have triangulated the gunshots, minimizing the time taken to locate the shooter,” he explained. “The video feeds could have offered real-time visual data on the ongoing concert and the built-in speakers could have issued auditory warnings or recommendations assisting in the fallout.

The modularity and added functionality (camera and speaker integration) look to be serious competition for ShotSpotter.

Mako Research mentioned something else that might emerge as competition: Smart City initiatives. The advent of 5G is going to rapidly accelerate these developments, and cities are likely to become plastered with all kinds of sensors in order to regulate traffic, monitoring air quality and energy savings, etc.

ShotSpotter partnered with GE's Smart City initiative all the way back in 2015, integrating its sensors into GE's smart streetlights. From The Verge:

At its heart, the new partnership is about shared hardware. GE's smart streetlights already come with a sophisticated processor, which is powerful enough to perform the same operations that power a ShotSpotter device. All that's required to turn the lights into gunshot detectors is some new software and what Clark described as "a two-dollar-and-fifty-cent microphone." ShotSpotter's computing infrastructure can handle the rest.

It seems that San Diego included both in their Smart City project in 2018, but GE sold its Smart City business (named Current) to Ubicquia in 2020, and that article mentions other city implementations of the platform (called CityIQ):

has been deployed in numerous cities across the U.S. and Canada including San Diego, Atlanta, Portland and Schenectady.

Both Atlanta and Schenectady look to be ShotSpotter customers, but they are not on the list of customers, and neither is Portland, so these trials or evaluations or whatever exactly went on didn't conclude in successful deployments (or ShotSpotter's list is not up to date). So we can't call that partnership with GE a big success.

Additional services

From the earnings deck:

Missions operates in two cities already, with another four having been booked. However, the onboarding process requires boots on the ground, which hasn't been possible during the pandemic lockdowns.

International growth has been rather disappointing so far, with deployments limited to Cape Town in South Africa. The company established subsidiaries in Mexico and Brazil, but these two countries are seriously impacted by the pandemic, which complicates the sales process substantially.

COVID-19

There are a number of ways the pandemic is impacting the company:

Sales process

Municipal budgets

ShotSpotter has developed a new playbook for its sales process and customer engagement tailored for the new environment, complete with high-quality Zoom sales presentations. From the Q1CC:

The playbook has seen some early success and we are encouraged to note that several of our sales engagement conversations do continue, albeit at a slower and more measured pace.

The company also embarked on a customer success program which is receiving $200K investment per quarter, and a new CRM system in order to take a more proactive stance with respect to contract renewals (as management expects attrition to rise from 2.5% to 5% as a result of the pandemic). It has given a customer some flexibility with payments, which helped a deal get over the line, even though it was already closed last December but the municipality developed some funding problems due to the pandemic.

Guidance (see below) has been lowered as a result of the pandemic, and management expects the heavy strain on municipal budgets to reduce opportunities for the company, although Federal budget aid could be a wildcard. Without Federal aid, these budgetary problems could persist for quite some time.

Gun violence is not affected by the pandemic, and gun sales are actually up. The riots that accompanied some recent demonstrations, while boosting gun sales and gun stocks, are not likely to impact the company all that much.

Q1 results

ShotSpotter was able to add a net 5 square miles covered, boosting revenues 9% to $10.5M (y/y). The company signed the US Virgin Islands as a new customer and Puerto Rico went live with 5 square miles covered, but 4 miles in Atlanta weren't renewed and 20 miles in Albuquerque, a new city for the company, experienced delays, although 5 of these have gone live in April, which was done remotely - a not insignificant achievement.

On the other hand, the trial in Houston hasn't gone forward because pandemic made it difficult to have boots on the ground. Progress has been made with design and permissions, and the project can resume when the lockdown clears.

Net income was $14K and adjusted EBITDA $2.2 million. Both were up from last year (a loss of $0.4 million and adjusted EBITDA of $1.6 million).

Guidance

The outlook for 2020 revenue has been reduced to $43-46 million (from $46-48 million), which is still 9% at midpoint.

Margins

The tremendous increase in gross margin has stalled, but there still seems to be at least some operational leverage, even if Q1 saw a little retreat due to the investment in the company's customer success program and higher insurance costs. From the earnings deck:

Cash

Cash flow has improved considerably and is now consistently positive. ShotSpotter has a strong balance sheet with $28.7 million in cash and cash equivalents at the end of the quarter, up from $24.6 million. The company has no debt.

Share-based compensation doesn't seem excessive to us, and neither is dilution, given the fact that the company is only recently cash flow-positive.

Valuation

Analyst expect EPS of $0.09 this year, rising to $0.21 next year. Needless to say, on an earnings basis the valuation is tremendous, but that is supposed to come down through operational leverage.

Conclusion

As so many others, the stock has been buffeted by the pandemic, but for ShotSpotter, the effect might last a while longer depending on whether there will be Federal aid to stretched municipal finances.

We do think the shares are fairly fully valued and worry a bit about growth and competition, even in the absence of the pandemic. While the hyper-growth days are well and truly over, the company is now producing meaningful cash flow, and this is likely to expand once growth resumes to more normal levels after the pandemic.

Perhaps the company could start to use that cash for dividends or buybacks, or there might be attractive investment opportunities left, like integration with smart city efforts.

