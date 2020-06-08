We're finally through the Q1 earnings season for the Gold Miners Index (GDX), and the best performers have been the Australian miners, benefiting from a higher gold (GLD) price, a currency tailwind in Q1, as well as a near dearth of COVID-19 cases in Australia. Unfortunately, while Westgold Resources (OTC:WTGRF) benefited from the latter two tailwinds, it hasn't benefited nearly as much from the higher gold price, as the company continues to be one of the most excessive hedgers among Australian gold producers. Therefore, while operationally it was a satisfactory quarter for the company, financially, the hedges were an anchor on what should have otherwise been a massive quarter. Based on Westgold's large hedging program, which should last until mid-2021, I continue to see better opportunities elsewhere in the sector. However, if we were to see a dip below A$2.05, I believe this would be a buying opportunity.

Westgold Resources released its fiscal Q3 results earlier this quarter, and the company reported quarterly gold production of 55,200 ounces at all-in sustaining costs (AISC) of S$1,525/oz (US$961/oz). These cost figures were up 12% sequentially vs. fiscal Q2 AISC of A$1,361/oz, mostly tied to lower production in the quarter, which was also down 12%. Fortunately, despite the COVID-19-related headwind, the company has not seen any significant disruptions to its operations, and it has benefited from being in a country that has seen 90% fewer cases than most other countries, with fewer than 10,000 cases reported to date. This has allowed the company to continue operating at over 90% capacity as of late April, and this helped Westgold end Q1 with a healthy cash and bullion balance of A$40 million. Let's take a closer look at the fiscal Q3 results below:

For those unfamiliar with Westgold, the company has three processing hubs in Western Australia: the Fortnum Gold operations being the smallest, the Meekatharra Gold Operations delivering the highest output, and the Cue Gold operations contributing slightly less annual gold production than Meekatharra. Year to date, the three facilities have produced over 175,000 ounces of gold, which has generated over A$82 million in mine operating cash flow, but these results are trending quite a bit below the FY-2020 guidance mid-point of 285,000 ounces. While missed guidance hasn't been a big deal for most producers, as the rising gold price has picked up any slack operationally, it's a larger deal for Westgold. This is because the company's hedging program has weighed significantly on its average realized selling price. Until this hedging program is chewed through, or at least less of a headwind, it's likely that other Australian gold producers like Silver Lake Resources (OTCPK:SVLKF) and Saracen Mineral Holdings (OTCPK:SCEXF) will continue to outperform Westgold, as the higher gold price is allowing the company to enjoy massive margin expansion. Let's take a closer look at Westgold's fiscal Q3 results below:

Beginning with the Murchison Gold Operations below, Westgold saw quarterly gold production of 26,000 ounces, which was up 2% sequentially from the roughly 25,400 ounces produced in fiscal Q2. All-in sustaining costs for the quarter came in at A$1,500/oz (US$945/oz), which was flat sequentially, with Murchison being Westgold's lowest-cost operation in fiscal Q3. During the quarter, it processed 389,000 tonnes of ore at an average head grade of 2.57 grams per tonne gold. While throughput was by over 14% on a sequential basis, mined grades were down 10%, which offset what would have otherwise been a much higher production quarter. Overall, it was a solid quarter at Murchison, with results relatively in line with expectations, generating operating cash flow of just over A$6.4 million.

Moving over to the Cue Gold Operations (CGO), it was a tough quarter, with quarterly gold production down 7% sequentially to 16,400 ounces, at all-in sustaining costs of A$1,501/oz. The culprit for the weaker performance was the later-than-expected ramp-up at the Big Bell Mine, which affected head grades in the quarter, as they fell sequentially to 1.80 grams per tonne gold. Therefore, while throughput was relatively flat on a sequential basis, 5% lower head grades and an 80-basis point dip in gold recovery rates led to the 7% decrease in quarterly gold production. While growth and start-up capital remained higher in the quarter, which contributed to a net mine cash flow loss of A$14 million, the capital-intensive phase is now mostly over at CGO, as the company's Big Bell Mine is finally ready to begin ramping up.

While it was an underwhelming quarter for CGO, the good news is that the recommencement of caving operations at Big Bell has finally signaled the end of the non-productive capital investment required to get the mine back to operational standards. Westgold's goal is for a 15-year mine life at Big Bell with average annual gold production of more than 100,000 per year or more, which should push CGO into the top spot as the company's most significant contributor to output. Therefore, while CGO was the most disappointing operation in FY-2020, as this is where guidance slipped up with an approximately 12,000-ounce headwind to FY-2020 production, Big Bell should be a tailwind in FY-2020 as it ramps up to full production. Ultimately, Big Bell holds the key to Westgold growing into a 300,000-ounce per annum gold producer - a goal that the company should finally achieve next year.

If we look at Westgold's quarterly operating cash flow and cash/bullion balance shown above, we can see that the company has seen relatively flat mine operating cash flow over the past year. This is occurring at the same time that other miners have seen cash flow jump significantly due to the higher gold price. We can see the same trend in the company's cash and bullion balance, with this mostly explained by its significant capital investment in several projects in FY-2020. Unfortunately, while Westgold has put up a satisfactory performance, its hedging program is what's led to the weakness in mine operating cash flows. The company's average realized gold selling price is evidence of this: it came in below US$1,400/oz in fiscal Q3, while other miners were enjoying average realized gold selling prices last quarter of well above US$1,500/oz. In addition, while most gold companies have significantly reduced their hedge books followed the gold breakout in Q3 2019, Westgold has not, with more than 230,000 ounces of hedges remaining at an average gold price of A$2,057/oz (US$1,420/oz). This is roughly 10,000 ounces per month or more than 40% of the company's total annual gold production, a significant headwind going forward when compared to peers.

Westgold Resources is a solid mid-tier gold producer in a Tier-1 jurisdiction, and the company should benefit from moderate production growth and industry-leading costs over the next couple of years as Big Bell ramps up. Unfortunately, Westgold did not break out to new highs with other Australian gold producers due to its massive hedging program. Going forward, I see it as unlikely that the company will outperform its peers, given its much larger hedging program on a comparative basis. Based on the current hedge book size, it's likely this hedging program will remain a minor headwind for the next 12 months. However, while I don't see the stock as a buy above A$2.20, I would view any pullbacks below A$2.05 as a buying opportunity, as the stock would begin to hit oversold levels in this area. Therefore, for investors interested in Tier-1 gold producers, I continue to see better opportunities elsewhere in the sector.

