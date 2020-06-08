Main Thesis

The purpose of this article is to evaluate the VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) as an investment option. With the markets climbing back near all-time highs, there is plenty of appetite for high yield corporate bonds. As such, ANGL has seen a solid short-term move, which makes me wonder if gains can continue from here. Fortunately, I see reasons why they can. Fed buying has supported the market, and underlying values of the bonds have recovered remarkably. For ANGL, the fund's share price has risen, yet its premium has dropped, illustrating how the underlying NAV of the fund has climbed. Further, for investors with a longer term perspective, fallen angels often outperform other sub-sectors of the high yield corporate bond market. This could give investors confidence to build on positions now. Finally, the cost of dollar hedging for foreign investors has been on the decline. This pushes up the relative attractiveness of corporate bonds to these investors, which will benefit ANGL and the majority of corporate bond ETFs.

Background

First, a little about ANGL. This is a high yield bond fund with a primary objective "to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the ICE US Fallen Angel High Yield 10% Constrained Index, which is comprised of below investment grade corporate bonds denominated in U.S. dollars, issued in the U.S. domestic market and that were rated investment grade at the time of issuance." Currently, the fund is trading at $29.10/share and has an annual yield of 5.20%. I covered ANGL a couple of months ago, on the backdrop of the Fed's announcement it would support the high yield corporate bond space. In hindsight, recommending ANGL made sense, as the fund is up almost 7% since publication:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Given this strong short-term return, I figured I should take another look at ANGL to see if I should maintain my buy rating, or if taking some profits here makes sense. After review, I continue to see merit in owning this fund, and I will explain why in detail below.

More Potential Fed Support Is A Tailwind

To begin, I want to focus on a fundamental reason why investors may be considering fallen angels as an investment class right now. As I noted in my prior review, the Fed surprised markets in March when it announced an extension of its stimulus measures to include support for bonds below the investment grade threshold. The Fed expanded its bond-buying program to include debt that was rated investment grade as of March 22, but was subsequently downgraded to no lower than BB-, which are bonds known as "fallen angels." These are exactly the types of bonds that ANGL holds, and I saw this announcement as a buy signal for the fund. As I noted, this call was vindicated by the short-term gain for the fund. Further, the Fed has indeed begun to purchase shares of ANGL as expected, to the tune of $11 million worth, as shown below:

Source: Federal Reserve

As you can see, the Fed has made good on its pledge to begin buying ETFs backed by high yield bonds, and ANGL has fit directly into that objective.

I ultimately view this positively, as it provides bullish momentum for the fund. Of course, this announcement is old news, and the purchases made were through the middle of May. We do not know yet if the Fed will continue buying, in what capacity, or how long they will keep their existing holdings. While these are unknowns, there is support for further buying, in my view. One of the reasons is because Fed purchasing, while physiologically very important, has actually been quite negligible compared to the outstanding level of debt in the market. What I mean is, compared to the total value of high yield bonds available, Fed purchases have so far been for a minor amount, as seen below:

Source: Bloomberg

One takeaway from the above chart is to consider the Fed has plenty of room to buy more bonds if it chooses. Support thus far has actually been quite minimal, and could indicate more purchases are on the way. While I am not tuned in directly to the Fed to know what their next move will be, I foresee continued buying, which should help ANGL's price move up as a result.

History Suggests Fallen Angels Are The Best Junk Play

My second point takes another look at the broad fallen angels market, and highlights a reason why investors may want to stay invested for the longer term. While I noted above that the Fed's support for the sector is helping provide a good deal of momentum, some investors may not want to invest in an area for this reason. While Fed support is certainly bullish, buying in now may be too late, as the Fed may be done buying the bonds, or purchases could slow. Further, many investors may ignore Fed support, and want to focus instead on sectors with strong underlying fundamentals. Fortunately, for those latter investors, fallen angels could fit this bill.

The reason I say this is because fallen angels have performed well over time, at least compared to other parts of the high yield bond sector. To illustrate, consider the graph below. It shows how, over the past two decades, an index comprised of fallen angels has vastly outperformed other high yield indexes:

Source: Lord Abbett

My point here is that investors who may consider Fed support as temporary and not a good enough reason for long-term investment, this performance chart could show the merit to holding a product like ANGL regardless. The outperformance is quite impressive, and likely occurs for a number of reasons. One, these are bonds that previously were investment grade, so they are likely large-cap companies that have been around a long time. While they are certainly experiencing financial pressure (hence the downgrade), defaults within the sector are still quite rare. Two, as bonds are downgraded, there is often a wave of selling as index managers or funds which have committed to holding only investment grade bonds are forced to sell. This broad selling can result in oversold conditions, which means when the bonds enter the fallen angel category, they are due for a bit of a positive correction. This allows funds like ANGL to grab up the bonds on the cheap, helping to boost longer term returns. Finally, compared to other high yield bonds, fallen angels often have a more advantageous debt structure, such as less expensive debt on their books, due to their recent investment grade status. All of these factors together help make fallen angels, and ANGL, an attractive long-term play.

Valuation Is More Attractive This Time Around

My next point looks at ANGL specifically, with consideration of the fund's valuation. During my April review, I noted how I was bullish on ANGL, but I was concerned the fund was trading at a premium of almost 2.5%. While this may not seem significant, we have to remember ANGL is a passive ETF. Therefore, ANGL often trades very close to its par value on the open market, unlike many CEF products that often trade at large premiums or discounts. Passive ETFs can and do trade at notable premiums and discounts, however these often correct in a very short time period, unlike their CEF counterparts. As such, I cautioned investors that paying a 2.5% premium for ANGL was relatively expensive, and to be cognizant of that reality if starting positions.

With this in mind, I wanted to take a look at ANGL's current valuation, especially since the fund has rallied in the last sixty days. Fortunately, despite a 7% rise in share price, ANGL's premium has fallen to 0.90%, as seen below:

Source: VanEck

My takeaway here is quite positive. Despite a rising share price, ANGL's buy-in price, in terms of valuation, is actually cheaper than it was two months ago. This speaks to the strength of the underlying holdings in our current climate, as they have been rising in value. This is due to an improving economic situation (although still a ways to go), investor confidence in the debt markets, and Fed buying. All of these factors are poised to continue. Given that ANGL's valuation is now close to par, I believe the bullish rating is still appropriate.

Higher Supply A Headwind

I will now shift back to a broader look at the debt market, and update readers on a point I discussed during my last review. Specifically, while I was bullish on ANGL, I noted a key risk was going to be the rising supply of fallen angel bonds on the open market. As economic conditions deteriorated, a substantial amount of bonds have been downgraded as a result, which increased the total volume within the sector. I noted that while I saw demand, from the Fed and elsewhere, ready to absorb this supply, it was a key risk to consider in case demand waned or supply grew even larger than anticipated.

In hindsight, this concern was well-founded, as debt markets have seen a tremendous amount of new issuance since the Fed cut interest rates and pledged support. This has occurred in both the investment grade and high yield sectors, as shown in the graphic below:

Source: Bloomberg

My takeaway here is this potential headwind I described back in April did materialize, and it is likely to remain an important headwind in the months to come. Downgrades have occurred, and the likelihood of more occurring will remain high even as economies reopen. Revenues and profits for corporations will be challenged for likely the rest of the year, and debt levels will probably keep rising as long as interest rates remain low. While Fed buying and investor appetite have so far absorbed the uptick in volume, we do not know if that demand will wane in the second half of the year. For now, I believe ANGL has enough bullish points to override this concern, but it is important to consider a critical risk facing the fallen angel sector, as well as bond markets as a whole.

Foreign Demand For US Corporate Debt Could Rise

My final point concerns the broader corporate bond market broadly, which is certainly relevant to ANGL. Specifically, I want to take a look at foreign interest in U.S. corporate bonds, which I expect to rise in the months ahead.

The reason for this belief stems from the cost of hedging for foreign investors. According to data compiled by Bloomberg, dollar-hedging costs for euro and yen based investors have fallen significantly since March. Essentially, costs have fallen since the Fed cut interest rates and began its commitment to the corporate bond sector. As a result, it has become markedly cheaper for foreign debt buyers to hedge currency risk, as shown below:

Source: Bloomberg

What this means is, U.S. debt, especially corporate debt given the higher yields offered, is more attractive to foreign investors than they were before. This should increase demand and add further momentum to U.S. corporate bond sectors. While this is not specific to fallen angels, ANGL will likely still benefit, as some of this demand is sure to make its way to this sub-sector.

Bottom-line

ANGL has been rising, and I expect further gains to come in the months ahead. The fund's premium has actually declined, despite a rising share price, as underlying values for corporate bonds have rallied. Further, Fed support is likely not over, providing an important tailwind in the short term. For investors with a longer view, fallen angels have a strong track record of performance, telling me this is a great way to earn a higher yield without taking on excessive risk. Finally, foreign demand could rise as long as interest rates in the U.S. remain low, which I expect. Therefore, I remain bullish on ANGL, and recommend investors give this fund some consideration at this time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in ANGL over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.