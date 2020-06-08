One of the few companies currently projected to grow earnings in both 2020 and 2021, Home Depot (HD) has benefited from Americans staying at home during the coronavirus pandemic. Basically, the local hardware store for modern society, do-it-yourself projects around the home, spring cleanup, outdoor planting, plus a decent commercial construction market have led to robust demand trends at the retail giant. The positive retail demand framework has turned the stock into a Wall Street darling since April, as underlying operations defy the recession drop in cyclical revenues and earnings elsewhere.

The company is quickly morphing into an "order online, pick up at the store" retailer of the future. Below are some Q1 highlights of company performance trends during the COVID-19 economic backdrop.

Image Source: Company Infographic

Wall Street’s usual favorite color of green may be morphing into something more orange, like the Home Depot brand. How many other stocks have outlined a total return of +20% during 2020 and better than +20% annualized the last five years? Not many. To boot, valuations are still reasonable, regular stock buybacks and a higher than normal dividend yield are sustainable, and the possibility of economic recovery into 2021 may support even brighter operating conditions the next 12-18 months. At least that’s the bullish argument. (Of course, slipping into a prolonged recession or depression would hold the company and stock back for a spell.)

Image Source: Company Website

Fundamental Business Operations

Having watched the growth curve for Home Depot the last 30 years, the most amazing part of its story is the expansion in operating profit margins and returns on investment the last decade. Below is a graph of steady gross profit margins, against a sharp rise over 10 years in net after-tax profit margins, return on assets employed, and cash flow-to-total assets. All three have doubled since 2010! Super-positive impressions of the business by consumers have given stores the ability to slowly raise prices. In addition, some financial engineering has taken place to reduce costs and pump up leverage without adding debt.

The company's balance sheet is clean and tidy, just like its stores. Home Depot held $27 billion in current assets like cash, inventory and receivables, against $63 billion in total liabilities at the beginning of May. The net IOU total of $36 billion compares quite favorably to $14.7 billion in trailing 12-month cash flow generation. Taking a theoretical 2.5 years of constant cash flow to repay all net debts and liabilities is far more conservative and flexible than the equivalent 5x ratio average for peer S&P 500 companies.

Valuations on strong operating results are near the middle of their 5-year range, drawn below. Price-to-trailing earnings, sales, cash flow and free cash flow are each about the same as multiples outlined by the S&P 500 norm in early June. The really great news is forward expectations. While Home Depot is projected by Wall Street analysts to report rising performance from its business in 2020, the typical U.S. company is expected to post an unusually large decline in earnings, revenues and cash flow from the coronavirus recession. You can easily argue Home Depot is selling for a slight discount to the respective S&P 500 income, sales and cash flow multiples. This contrasts with the company's almost universal investment setting of a relative "growth" premium valuation the last three decades of trading data.

Home Depot has largely leveraged its per share results the last decade through significant reinvestment of cash flow into its own shares. Stock buybacks have reduced the share count by 30% the last ten years. The return of shareholder capital on a steadily growing underlying business has helped revenues and income per share to climb nicely each year over the past decade.

Supporting the stock price against a struggling American business landscape during 2020, Home Depot also pays a solid dividend yield today. The 2.2% yield is better than the S&P 500 equivalent of 1.8% on trailing payouts, and will likely rise again in 2020 on improving operations. Contrast this positive story to a Wall Street-projected reduction in dividends for the S&P 500 of 20-25% during the year, a result of weakening economic output and sales during recession. You can review the bullish dividend picture on the below graph, representing the last five years of quarterly payouts and annual yield. I have also listed the buyback return of shareholder capital. In all, Home Depot expended $6.1 billion on share buybacks and $6.0 on the common dividend out of $14.7 in trailing cash flow the last four quarters.

Bullish Technical Momentum

Wall Street has been completely satisfied with the orange investment story for decades. Investor attention and capital continue to pile into the stock in 2019-20. Below are charts of the powerful and stronger-than-S&P 500 typical increases in several momentum indicators I follow closely on a 1-year and 5-year basis. Advances in Home Depot’s Accumulation/Distribution Line (ADL), Negative Volume Index (NVI) and On Balance Volume (OBV) indicators are noteworthy.

Against a flat-to-falling momentum indicator picture for the average U.S. equity in America the last 18 months, the ADL, NVI and OBV lines are all zig-zagging straight up. The ADL measures intraday buying/selling, looking at the closing price versus the high and low trades each session. A rising number means the close is nearer the high of daily trading. The NVI only counts days with falling volume versus the previous session. The idea is professional traders/investors are more likely to tell us the true underlying direction of price change, when the hot/emotional crowd is playing somewhere else. And the OBV line is a record of daily price change multiplied by volume. Increases over time spell out more trades are taking place on up volume versus down. While none of these indicators guarantee a bullish future, the preponderance of technical evidence to date suggests little reason to sell.

Final Thoughts

Investors have gained vast amounts of green dollars betting on the color orange the last decade. Home Depot is the global retail leader in the home improvement area of the economy. Limited quarantines and almost universal stay-at-home orders in America have focused consumer budgets and attention on fixing up the house, adding landscaping outside, and preparing for outdoor spring/summer activities in the backyard. Successful management of the business, yearly growth in stores and reach for customers, improving margins/returns, and financial engineering have catapulted the share price and dividend to oversized gains.

The stock remains undervalued versus an extreme in pricing for the U.S. equity market generally in June 2020. If the S&P 500 is flat to +10% higher by June 2021, the good news for Home Depot investors will be the economy has not collapsed from a viral pandemic resurgence in the winter. Assuming the economy and stock market survive intact the next 6-12 months, I fully expect Home Depot to deliver total returns at or above the S&P 500 rate of change.

Holding Home Depot shares in a large diversified portfolio may prove an intelligent idea years from now. Just as it has created robust total returns for decades, the investment proposition going forward is not much different. If you believe in American capitalism and think the Federal Reserve can keep the economy out of depression, this stock should reward investors handsomely.

Thanks for reading. Please consider this article a first step in your research process. Consulting with a registered and experienced investment advisor is recommended before making any trade.

Want to read more? Click the "Follow" button at the top of this article to receive future author posts.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in HD over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This writing is for informational purposes only. All opinions expressed herein are not investment recommendations, and are not meant to be relied upon in investment decisions. The author is not acting in an investment advisor capacity and is not a registered investment advisor. The author recommends investors consult a qualified investment advisor before making any trade. This article is not an investment research report, but an opinion written at a point in time. The author's opinions expressed herein address only a small cross-section of data related to an investment in securities mentioned. Any analysis presented is based on incomplete information, and is limited in scope and accuracy. The information and data in this article are obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but their accuracy and completeness are not guaranteed. Any and all opinions, estimates, and conclusions are based on the author's best judgment at the time of publication, and are subject to change without notice. Past performance is no guarantee of future returns.