Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) is a good long-term investment choice due to its steady profitable growth from the company's strong brand name and loyalty program. Improved omnichannel customer experience and personalization strategy have strengthened Ulta's competitive position. The company is entering the downturn in a position of strength due to its strong liquidity position from an $800M drawdown of its credit facility. At an 18x EV/EBITDA multiple, the stock is not cheap but it is not trading above historical 5-year highs.

Ulta Beauty's sales will recover

The crisis hit Ulta Beauty badly. The company temporarily closed all its 1200+ stores and only kept its e-commerce store open. As a result, net sales decreased by 32.7% to $1,173M from $1,743M in the first quarter of fiscal 2019.

The rapid escalation of COVID-19 resulted in significant disruption to our operations. For much of the first quarter, Ulta Beauty operated as a digital-only business, and while e-commerce sales exceeded our expectations, it was not enough to fully offset the impact of our store closings.

(Source: Press Release)

But the strength of Ulta's brand should allow the company to recover quickly. Since being founded in 1990, Ulta has transformed into the largest specialty retailer through its large store presence. The company also has over 25,000 SKUs and over 500 brands with a full-service salon. Ulta's loyalty program has over 30M active members, which helps drive a large portion of Ulta's revenue. Over a longer-term trend, the company has grown revenue from $1.4B in fiscal 2011 to $7.4B in fiscal 2020 at an annual growth rate of 18%.

The company appears to be recovering quickly from the store closures too. As the health concerns gradually subside, Ulta should experience resuming of sales growth. However, this is expected to take place gradually.

With safety continuing to guide our decisions, we have begun to reopen stores, and today more than 800 stores offer curbside pickup and more than 330 stores are open to guests. While it is still early, we have seen stronger-than-expected sales in reopened stores, and we’re seeing great engagement with our salon services.

(Source: Press Release)

Personalization will drive Ulta Beauty's future growth

From its value proposition, Ulta currently has roughly a 7% share of the $87B beauty products market. The main sources of Ulta's growth in the future would probably come from its ability to attract new members and its ability to retain its members. To increase awareness of its brand, Ulta has transformed its marketing mix successfully and achieved a 1.5x ROI with a higher focus on digital and social marketing.

(Source: Investor Presentation)

Ulta is improving its personalization capabilities to retain its customers and capture a larger wallet share. With personalized content, product recommendations, and event-based messages, it increases the value proposition of Ulta for its customers. This improves the likelihood that customers will spend more on Ulta's products and services. It also increases the company's barriers to entry as customers are unlikely to switch to other services if their beauty needs are already well-served by Ulta.

(Source: Investor Presentation)

Omnichannel presence helps Ulta reduce competitive risk

The beauty landscape is constantly changing, and competition is intense. Ulta faces competition from physical retailers, e-commerce platforms, specialty beauty companies, to name a few. Most of these competitors carry some of the same brands as Ulta and have a large presence like Ulta.

However, Ulta offers a variety of experiences that few competitors can match. Besides its digital channel, Ulta Beauty offers hair, skin, makeup, and brow services. Ulta Beauty's salon customers increase the attachment they have with the brand. Salon customers also shop 2x as often as non-salon guests. Services are a critical pillar in supporting Ulta's advantage against competitors. The ability to elevate the guest experience will serve as a differentiator that will drive higher market share.

Impact on long-term prospects

We expect Ulta will achieve sales growth of roughly 8% over the next 10 years, driven by customer loyalty and differentiated omnichannel experiences. The company should experience negative growth this year, but sales should bounce back the following years if there are no negative surprises.

The company has also been profitable for the past 10 years, with operating margins hovering around 12%. Ulta’s costs will likely be higher from e-commerce and services-related costs to differentiate its experience from competitors. However, we expect Ulta to drive efficiencies across its business as execution improves. As such, the company's operating margins should remain roughly between 10-12%.

Strong balance sheet reduces risk from store closures

To strengthen its liquidity position, the company has drawn down $800M under its $1B revolving credit facility. Ulta has also taken several steps to reduce costs like suspending new hires, reducing discretionary expenses, and moderating the pace of investments. The company now has roughly $1.1B in cash and $800M in debt. Its $800M loan also matures in 2025, giving the company ample time to recover. As such, we are confident that Ulta has sufficient liquidity to fund its operations.

(Source: 10-Q)

Valuation

With the recent spike in stock price, Ulta Beauty is now up almost 100% from its 18 March low. This is reflected in a higher EV/EBITDA ratio at about 18x currently. This is trading near the top in the past 5 years. Ulta is not the steal that it was in the middle of March 2020 but its strong recovery prospects might make this a buy in the long run. The highest EV/EBITDA ratio over the past 5 years for the company was around 22x. Hence, there is a case that the stock is fairly priced for investors willing to hold through the volatility.

(Source: Seeking Alpha Data)

Takeaway

Ulta has steady growth over the years and has room to grow due to the large beauty market. The company's strong brand and omnichannel presence could help maintain its competitive position. Ulta's stock price appears fair relative to its historical trading multiples. Hence, investors who believe in the long-term prospects of the company would not be paying a premium for the company.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.