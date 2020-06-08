The 3%+ yield isn't coming back anytime soon but the option premiums create the possibility to write an out of the money put option.

Introduction

When I last checked Pentair (PNR) in November last year, the company was hinting at additional growth in 2020. While Pentair has never been really cheap due to its resilient cash flows which should continue to impress even during economic downturns, the share price lost more than 40% during the COVID-19 crash. Unfortunately, I missed what I think was the buying opportunity of the past half decade.

The Q1 results were quite good

In the first quarter of 2020, Pentair’s revenue increased to $710M which resulted in a gross profit of almost $252M and an operating income of roughly $101M. I’m particularly impressed with the operating income which increased by approximately 50% as Pentair was able to record the higher revenue (+3%) while keeping the increase in COGS (+1%) and SG&A expenses (-10%) very limited.

This caused the pre-tax income to increase to almost $93M and the net income jumped approximately 40% higher to almost $73M or 43 cents per share compared to the 30 cents per share Pentair reported as its Q1 2019 EPS after deducting the $0.01 per share contribution from discontinued operations. The EPS increase was boosted by the lower share count as the average share count decreased by 2.2% to 167.8M shares. That’s just an average though as at the end of Q1, the net share count was just 165.7M shares which means the future per share results will see an additional 1.5% boost due to the even lower share count.

In my previous article, I was more interested in the company’s cash flows than the net income and I wasn’t disappointed in Q1 2020. The reported operating cash flow was negative but that traditionally is the case in the first quarter as Pentair faces heavy investments in its working capital position.

That wasn’t different in Q1 2020 as Pentair recorded a $275M investment in the working capital position with the bulk (roughly 60%) going to an increase in the receivables.

This means that if we would adjust the operating cash flow for the investment in the working capital, the adjusted operating cash flow wouldn’t have been a negative $162.4M but a positive $113M. After deducting the $18.7M in capex, Pentair would have posted a net free cash flow of $95M in Q1, a 30%+ increase compared to the $71.5M in free cash flow generated in Q1 2019. Thanks to the lower share count, the FCF/share in Q1 2020 came in at 57 cents per share. On an annualized basis, this means Pentair was on track to post a full-year free cash flow of $2.25-2.30 per share.

Stock buybacks are on hold for the time being, but the dividend will be reconfirmed

Pentair’s management announced during the conference call that although it expects its cash flows to remain resilient, the share buyback program is pretty much on hold as CFO Borin mentioned the company is ‘sitting on the sideline and waiting to see how things play out’.

However, Pentair seemed to emphasize it plans on continuing to pay the dividend, calling it something ‘that’s very important to us’ and ‘something it would see as a priority’. In his concluding remarks during the call, CEO Stauch emphasized Pentair’s proud history of being a dividend aristocrat, having increased its dividend for 44 years straight.

We've increased our dividend for 44 consecutive years and are proud to be a dividend aristocrat. Source: conference call

And indeed, Pentair announced a quarterly dividend of $0.19 per share payable on August 7th to shareholders of record at the closing bell on July 24th. At an annualized 76 cents per share, I realize the 1.9% dividend is hardly something to get excited about but the dividend yield increased to around 3-3.3% during the COVID-19 crash and that would have been a very reasonable dividend yield for an aristocrat.

(Note: The dividend drop in the image above was caused by a share split)

Given the strong cash flow in Q1, this dividend should continue to be sustainable as only 1/3rd of the adjusted free cash flow was paid out as a dividend.

Investment thesis

There were several bargains to be had in March when the markets collapsed due to the worldwide outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic but I’m bummed I missed seeing Pentair trading below $25 per share which truly was bargain territory as Pentair was trading at a free cash flow yield of 8-9% based on the Q1 performance.

The Q2 performance will undoubtedly be worse and maybe even the 19 cent quarterly dividend won’t be covered by the free cash flows (and I understand why Pentair suspended its share buybacks until further notice) but Pentair should clearly get through the COVID-19 situation without too much damage. There is one silver lining though. Due to the high volatility levels, the option premiums on Pentair options are relatively high and I could be interested in writing an out of the money put option in an attempt to buy Pentair at a lower price than where it’s trading at today.

