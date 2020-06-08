Dividend Changes: May 30-June 5, 2020

A table of ex-dividend dates for the next two weeks is included, and we highlight an interesting candidate.

This article was co-produced with James Marino Sr of Portfolio Insight.

We monitor dividend increases for stocks using Dividend Radar, a weekly automatically generated spreadsheet listing stocks with dividend streaks of five years or more. The Dividend Radar spreadsheet separates stocks into categories based on the length of the streak: Champions (25+ years), Contenders (10-24 years), and Challengers (5-9 years).

This week, four companies in Dividend Radar decided to increase their dividends, including one of the stocks in DivGro. One company suspended its dividend.

Dividend Increases

The following table provides a summary of dividend increases.

The table is sorted into sections for Champions, Contenders, and Challengers, and then by the percentage increase, %Incr. Dividends are annualized and in US$, unless otherwise indicated. Yield is the new dividend yield for the market close Price on the date listed. Yrs are years of consecutive dividend increases, while 5-yr DGR is the compound annual growth rate of the dividend over a 5-year period. Some companies increase their dividends more than once a year, so the last column (1-yr DGR) gives an indication of how the dividend has changed in the past year on a trailing basis.

The following dividend increase data are sorted alphabetically by ticker.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (ARE)

ARE is a self-administered and self-managed REIT engaged in the ownership, operation, management, development, acquisition, and redevelopment of properties for the life sciences industry. Its properties consist of buildings containing scientific research and development laboratories, and other improvements. ARE was founded in 1993 and is based in Pasadena, California.

On June 1, ARE declared a quarterly dividend of $1.06 per share.

This is an increase of 2.91% from the prior dividend of $1.03.

Payable July 15 to shareholders of record on June 30; ex-div: June 29.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation (PBA)

PBA provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. The company’s Pipelines segment operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets. Its Facilities segment offers processing and fraction facilities, and other infrastructure-related services. PBA was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

On June 3, PBA declared a monthly dividend of 15.54¢ per share (CAD 0.21/share)

This is an increase of 3.19% from the prior dividend of 15.06¢.

Payable July 15 to shareholders of record on June 25; ex-div: June 24.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (UHT)

UHT is a real estate investment trust. The company invests in healthcare- and human service-related facilities in the United States, including acute care hospitals, behavioral healthcare facilities, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, surgery centers, childcare centers, and medical office buildings. UHT was founded in 1986 and is based in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.

On June 3, UHT declared a quarterly dividend of 69¢ per share.

This is an increase of 0.73% from the prior dividend of 68.5¢.

Payable June 30 to shareholders of record on June 16; ex-div: June 15.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH)

Founded in 1974 and based in Minnetonka, Minnesota, UNH is a diversified health and well-being company with core capabilities in clinical expertise, advanced technology, and data and health information. The company provides medical benefits to customers in the United States and in more than 125 other countries.

On June 2, UNH declared a quarterly dividend of $1.25 per share.

This is an increase of 15.74% from the prior dividend of $1.08.

Payable June 30 to shareholders of record on June 22; ex-div: June 19.

Please note that we're not recommending any of these stocks. Readers should do their own research on these companies before buying shares.

Below, we're including a chart from F.A.S.T. Graphs for one of this week's dividend raisers, UNH.

In F.A.S.T. Graph charts, the black line represents the share price and the blue line represents the calculated P/E multiple at which the market has tended to value the stock over time. The orange line is the primary valuation reference line. It is based on one of three valuation formulas depending on the earnings growth rate achieved over the time frame in question. (The Adjusted Earnings Growth Rate represents the slope of the orange line in the chart.)

UNH's price line (black) is above the primary valuation line (orange) and above the stock's normal P/E ratio (blue). The stock is trading at a premium fair value. An investment in UNH in January 2010 would have returned 25.7% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

Dividend Cuts and Suspensions

Following requests from readers, we've added this section to my weekly article series. Please note that we're only covering dividend cuts and suspensions announced by companies in Dividend Radar's spreadsheet.

Taubman Centers, Inc. (TCO)

On Jun 5, TCO decided not to declare a second-quarter dividend, effectively suspending its dividend.

Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates

Here is a summary of available ex-dividend dates for the next two weeks. You must own a stock before its ex-dividend date to be eligible to receive the next dividend.

The table is divided into sections by Ex-Div Date and sorted by Ticker for each date. Please note that Payout is the dollar amount payable per share or unit on the Pay Date.

Summary of Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates: June 8-21, 2020

Company (Ticker) Yrs Price (June 5) Yield 5-Yr DGR Pay- out Pay Date Monday, 8 June (Ex-Div Date 06/08) Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) 48 $242.01 1.31% 6.4% 0.79 06/30 Canadian National Railway Company (CNI) 25 $90.90 1.85% 12.1% 0.4256 06/30 Lancaster Colony Corporation (LANC) 58 $165.51 1.69% 8.5% 0.7 06/30 Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG) 9 $53.48 3.66% 4.9% 0.49 06/30 TFS Financial Corporation (TFSL) 6 $16.61 6.74% 38.5% 0.28 06/23 Tuesday, 9 June (Ex-Div Date 06/09) Ameren Corporation (AEE) 7 $75.58 2.62% 3.7% 0.495 06/30 Anthem, Inc. (ANTM) 10 $287.89 1.32% 11.6% 0.95 06/25 Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (AUBN) 19 $54.00 1.89% 3.1% 0.255 06/25 CME Group Inc. (CME) 10 $192.14 1.77% 10.2% 0.85 06/25 CNO Financial Group, Inc. (CNO) 8 $16.54 2.90% 12.9% 0.12 06/24 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) 5 $11.11 4.32% 0.0% 0.12 07/01 HP Inc. (HPQ) 11 $17.41 4.02% 1.0% 0.1762 07/01 PPL Corporation (PPL) 21 $30.04 5.53% 2.1% 0.415 07/01 South Jersey Industries, Inc. (SJI) 21 $28.54 4.13% 3.6% 0.295 07/02 The Travelers Companies, Inc. (TRV) 18 $124.36 2.73% 8.3% 0.85 06/30 United Bancorp, Inc. (UBCP) 7 $12.00 4.75% 10.3% 0.1425 06/19 UMB Financial Corporation (UMBF) 28 $60.85 2.04% 5.8% 0.31 07/01 V.F. Corporation (VFC) 46 $68.31 2.81% 10.3% 0.48 06/22 Wednesday, 10 June (Ex-Div Date 06/10) Franco-Nevada Corporation (FNV) 13 $128.88 0.81% 4.6% 0.26 06/25 Mercury General Corporation (MCY) 33 $44.86 5.62% 0.4% 0.63 06/25 MDU Resources Group, Inc. (MDU) 29 $23.92 3.47% 2.6% 0.2075 07/01 Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NRIM) 11 $28.41 4.79% 12.9% 0.34 06/19 Spire Inc. (SR) 17 $74.28 3.35% 6.2% 0.6225 07/02 Thursday, 11 June (Ex-Div Date 06/11) Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP) 45 $160.13 2.27% 11.9% 0.91 07/01 Albemarle Corporation (ALB) 26 $84.31 1.83% 5.9% 0.385 07/01 AMERISAFE, Inc. (AMSF) 8 $69.03 1.56% 14.9% 0.27 06/26 Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR) 13 $126.67 1.71% 15.6% 0.54 07/02 Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (CCI) 7 $168.60 2.85% 14.7% 1.2 06/30 Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) 5 $21.48 5.49% 7.65% 0.295 07/01 CSG Systems International, Inc. (CSGS) 7 $49.20 1.91% 6.9% 0.235 06/29 Exponent, Inc. (EXPO) 8 $78.55 0.97% 20.6% 0.19 06/26 Flushing Financial Corporation (FFIC) 6 $12.73 6.60% 6.6% 0.21 06/26 First Horizon National Corporation (FHN) 9 $11.53 5.20% 22.1% 0.15 07/01 Financial Institutions, Inc. (FISI) 10 $21.17 4.91% 5.3% 0.26 07/02 Farmers National Banc Corp. (FMNB) 5 $13.18 3.34% 27.2% 0.11 06/30 Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) 5 $76.75 3.54% 0.0% 0.68 06/29 IBERIABANK Corporation (IBKC) 5 $52.35 3.59% 5.8% 0.47 06/26 Nasdaq, Inc. (NDAQ) 8 $119.90 1.63% 25.7% 0.49 06/26 Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS) 9 $90.70 3.09% 15.4% 0.7 07/01 Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) 10 $60.78 4.28% 5.4% 0.65 07/10 PolyOne Corporation (POL) 10 $28.85 2.81% 17.2% 0.2025 07/08 SpartanNash Company (SPTN) 10 $21.31 3.61% 9.0% 0.1925 06/30 STERIS plc (STE) 15 $163.91 0.90% 10.0% 0.37 06/26 TriCo Bancshares (TCBK) 8 $32.56 2.70% 14.1% 0.22 06/26 The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (THG) 16 $110.58 2.35% 9.9% 0.65 06/26 United Bankshares, Inc. (UBSI) 46 $32.05 4.37% 1.5% 0.35 07/01 Unity Bancorp, Inc. (UNTY) 7 $16.11 1.99% 26.2% 0.08 06/26 Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (VSH) 5 $18.00 2.11% 9.6% 0.095 06/25 WesBanco, Inc. (WSBC) 10 $24.40 5.25% 7.0% 0.32 07/01 Friday, 12 June (Ex-Div Date 06/12) Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (AGM) 9 $73.75 4.34% 38.0% 0.8 06/30 Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (AGM.A) 9 $68.76 4.65% 38.0% 0.8 06/30 Alerus Financial Corporation (OTC:ALRS) 21 $21.26 2.82% 8.1% 0.15 07/10 Atrion Corporation (ATRI) 17 $666.00 0.93% 15.7% 1.55 06/30 Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH) 9 $80.53 1.54% 17.7% 0.31 06/30 BCE Inc. (BCE) 5 $44.29 5.46% 1.9% 0.605 07/15 BancorpSouth Bank (BXS) 8 $25.41 2.91% 21.4% 0.185 07/01 Community Bank System, Inc. (CBU) 28 $64.81 2.53% 6.4% 0.41 07/10 C&F Financial Corporation (CFFI) 10 $39.31 3.87% 4.6% 0.38 07/01 Comerica Incorporated (CMA) 11 $45.52 5.98% 27.5% 0.68 07/01 ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (OTC:COFS) 8 $30.00 2.67% 8.0% 0.2 06/30 Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (CPK) 17 $90.03 1.95% 8.5% 0.44 07/06 Capital Southwest Corporation (CSWC) 5 $15.27 10.74% 51.6% 0.41 06/30 Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (CTBI) 40 $35.92 4.23% 4.7% 0.38 07/01 Donaldson Company, Inc. (DCI) 34 $51.42 1.63% 5.0% 0.21 06/30 Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (DLR) 16 $141.28 3.17% 5.5% 1.12 06/30 Domino's Pizza, Inc. (DPZ) 8 $376.41 0.83% 20.8% 0.78 06/30 DTE Energy Company (DTE) 11 $114.87 3.53% 7.5% 1.0125 07/15 Enterprise Financial Services Corp (EFSC) 6 $34.57 2.08% 25.7% 0.18 06/30 Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) 11 $76.92 3.43% 11.3% 0.66 07/10 Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) 11 $103.34 3.48% 13.9% 0.9 06/30 FBL Financial Group, Inc. (FFG) 10 $39.93 5.01% 6.0% 0.5 06/30 GATX Corporation (GATX) 10 $68.77 2.79% 6.3% 0.48 06/30 Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (HWBK) 9 $21.74 2.21% 23.9% 0.12 07/01 Independence Holding Company (IHC) 7 $31.99 1.38% 41.7% 0.22 06/29 Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) 11 $29.71 8.31% 7.7% 0.6185 07/02 ITT Inc. (ITT) 8 $63.40 1.07% 6.4% 0.169 07/06 J & J Snack Foods Corp. (JJSF) 16 $139.64 1.65% 9.6% 0.575 07/07 The Coca-Cola Company (KO) 58 $49.09 3.34% 5.3% 0.41 07/01 Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (LEG) 49 $37.15 4.31% 5.4% 0.4 07/15 Altria Group, Inc. (MO) 11 $41.91 8.02% 10.2% 0.84 07/10 Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) 10 $82.26 2.97% 5.5% 0.61 07/07 Motorola Solutions, Inc. (MSI) 9 $155.90 1.64% 12.7% 0.64 07/15 NewMarket Corporation (NEU) 7 $431.00 1.76% 8.3% 1.9 07/01 National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA) 5 $32.76 4.03% 0.0% 0.33 06/30 NorthWestern Corporation (NWE) 16 $62.81 3.82% 6.7% 0.6 06/30 NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NXRT) 5 $37.44 3.34% 0.0% 0.3125 06/30 Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (PB) 22 $70.50 2.61% 11.2% 0.46 07/01 Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (PFBI) 7 $14.32 4.19% 10.5% 0.15 06/30 Packaging Corporation of America (PKG) 9 $110.56 2.86% 12.6% 0.79 07/15 PS Business Parks, Inc. (PSB) 6 $144.73 2.90% 2.3% 1.05 06/30 RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR) 25 $190.31 0.74% 3.2% 0.35 06/30 Sonic Automotive, Inc. (SAH) 5 $32.17 1.24% 32.0% 0.1 07/15 Service Corporation International (SCI) 10 $41.02 1.85% 15.2% 0.19 06/30 SEI Investments Company (SEIC) 28 $60.31 1.16% 8.1% 0.35 06/23 Simmons First National Corporation (SFNC) 9 $18.80 3.62% 7.9% 0.17 07/06 Summit Financial Group, Inc. (SMMF) 6 $18.35 3.71% 50.6% 0.17 06/30 Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (SYBT) 11 $38.19 2.83% 12.1% 0.27 07/01 First Financial Corporation (THFF) 32 $38.73 2.69% 1.2% 0.52 07/01 Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (TR) 54 $35.77 1.01% 5.5% 0.09 07/06 T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (TROW) 34 $128.28 2.81% 11.6% 0.9 06/30 United Community Banks, Inc. (UCBI) 6 $22.75 3.16% 34.3% 0.18 07/06 UGI Corporation (UGI) 33 $35.69 3.70% 8.5% 0.33 07/01 Worthington Industries, Inc. (WOR) 10 $35.43 2.71% 6.6% 0.24 06/29 Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) 17 $65.26 2.64% 6.2% 0.43 07/20 Monday, 15 June (Ex-Div Date 06/15) Allegion plc (ALLE) 7 $115.35 1.11% 27.2% 0.32 06/30 Amphenol Corporation (APH) 9 $107.00 0.93% 15.6% 0.25 07/08 Ecolab Inc. (ECL) 28 $222.00 0.85% 9.0% 0.47 07/15 First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (FFIN) 10 $33.07 1.57% 11.4% 0.13 07/01 Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (FNF) 9 $34.42 3.83% 11.6% 0.33 06/30 First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (FSFG) 8 $44.97 1.51% 7.6% 0.17 06/30 Horace Mann Educators Corporation (HMN) 11 $39.96 3.00% 4.4% 0.3 06/30 Hooker Furniture Corporation (HOFT) 5 $19.71 3.25% 9.2% 0.16 06/30 Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (ICE) 7 $97.81 1.23% 16.7% 0.3 06/30 Legg Mason, Inc. (LM) 10 $50.05 3.20% 20.1% 0.4 07/13 New Jersey Resources Corporation (NJR) 25 $36.18 3.45% 6.8% 0.3125 07/01 Prologis, Inc. (PLD) 7 $95.71 2.42% 10.0% 0.58 06/30 Renasant Corporation (RNST) 5 $27.47 3.20% 5.3% 0.22 06/30 Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (TDS) 46 $21.10 3.22% 4.1% 0.17 06/30 Universal Health Realty Income Trust (UHT) 35 $101.86 2.69% 1.5% 0.69 06/30 The Western Union Company (WU) 6 $24.55 3.67% 9.3% 0.225 06/30 Tuesday, 16 June (Ex-Div Date 06/16) Cincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF) 60 $68.78 3.49% 5.1% 0.6 07/15 Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) 10 $10.99 5.46% 21.8% 0.15 07/01 Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) 6 $304.92 1.51% 44.6% 1.15 07/08 Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) 8 $59.40 3.50% 44.6% 0.52 06/30 Tri-Continental Corporation (TY) 10 $25.99 4.35% 20.1% 0.2825 06/25 Utah Medical Products, Inc. (UTMD) 10 $106.28 1.05% 1.9% 0.28 07/03 Wednesday, 17 June (Ex-Div Date 06/17) Aaron's, Inc. (AAN) 18 $45.57 0.35% 11.3% 0.04 07/07 Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (EBSB) 5 $13.15 2.43% 0.0% 0.08 07/02 Main Street Capital Corporation (MAIN) 10 $34.28 7.18% 3.9% 0.205 07/15 Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW) 8 $20.04 5.39% 4.1% 0.27 07/16 Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) 7 $23.39 5.64% 29.3% 0.33 07/01 Thursday, 18 June (Ex-Div Date 06/18) American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) 10 $264.89 1.66% 22.0% 1.1 07/10 Chubb Limited (CB) 27 $140.67 2.22% 2.9% 0.78 07/10 Gladstone Investment Corporation (GAIN) 9 $11.13 7.55% 2.7% 0.07 06/30 Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (HRC) 10 $104.84 0.84% 6.6% 0.22 06/30 Gladstone Land Corporation (LAND) 6 $15.46 3.49% 7.4% 0.0447 06/30 Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (PLOW) 10 $39.37 2.84% 4.6% 0.28 06/30 QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (QTS) 7 $63.39 2.97% 8.5% 0.47 07/07 Republic Bancorp, Inc. (RBCA.A) 22 $36.30 3.17% 7.6% 0.2875 07/17 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) 6 $55.20 3.04% 37.4% 0.42 07/16 Friday, 19 June (Ex-Div Date 06/19) Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) 11 $317.08 4.10% 54.5% 3.25 06/30 First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (FGBI) 6 $13.25 4.83% 4.9% 0.16 06/30 Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) 53 $99.96 4.20% 4.2% 1.05 07/15 Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) 12 $75.91 6.17% 3.4% 1.17 07/10 Tiffany & Co. (TIF) 18 $121.99 1.90% 8.8% 0.58 07/10 The Toro Company (TTC) 17 $72.90 1.37% 11.6% 0.25 07/09 UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) 11 $311.85 1.60% 23.6% 1.25 06/30

With so many stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks, we can use added value metrics in Dividend Radar to highlight interesting candidates.

We screen for stocks trading In the Margin of Safety or At Fair Value with positive 3-year trailing total returns (3-yr TTR).

Data Source: Dividend Radar

Next, we look for stocks whose 1-yr TTR is greater than their 3-yr TTR (colored green in the table). These are stocks that have improved their performance in the past year despite the market downturn. Two of the stocks trading In the Margin of Safety pass this screen, UBCP and LM, and one stock trading At Fair Value does: GILD.

We mentioned UBCP and GILD last week, so let's look at LM this time.

Dividend Contender LM is an asset management holding company with operations in the United States and the United Kingdom, and in several other countries. LM was founded in 1899 and is based in Baltimore, Maryland.

It now yields 3.20% at $50.05 per share and has a 5-year dividend growth rate (DGR) of 20%.

Source: Portfolio Insight

While LM's dividend is considered Safe by Simply Safe Dividends (dividend safety score: 65), risk-averse investors should take note that the company cut its dividend in the Great Recession. It is not clear that LM is recession-proof. Besides, LM is being acquired by Franklin Resources (BEN), and as dividend growth investors, we prefer not to invest in companies that are being targeted for a merger.

Thanks for reading and happy investing!

Disclosure: I am/we are long UNH. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.