Taobao is increasing its dominance in the Chinese mobile commerce sector with the robust growth of its Taobao Live feature during the coronavirus pandemic. The popularity of the feature had drawn thousands of merchants affected by the outbreak to the platform, and continual growth and usage of livestreaming could be a strong driver for Alibaba (NYSE:BABA). Alibaba has set a goal of serving more than 1 billion Chinese customers and facilitating over ¥10 trillion in transactions by its 25-year anniversary in 2024, and for the year ended March 2020, had 780 million Chinese customers purchasing items on its platforms. Taobao Live could link thousands of new merchants to even more customers in the upcoming years as the e-commerce giant is revolutionizing the merchant-customer relationship.

User Numbers

In Alibaba's full year results report, the company's China retail platforms had 846 million daily active users, up 125 million YoY, while annual active users on the platforms were 726 million. 70% of the new users to the platform came from lower-tier (less developed/lower-income) cities and/or regions. Alibaba has witnessed that with longer duration of customers being on the platform, the company sees "increasing average spend per user on [the] China retail marketplaces" with 2020 growth in GMV driven by increase in active customers and purchase frequency.

Source: 2020 March Quarter and Full Year Results Report

Position Within Revenue Generation

March Quarter

Taobao is classified as a part of core commerce, under the China commerce retail reporting segment. The segment as a whole generated ¥70.9 billion for the March quarter, of which ¥25.5 billion was through other platforms (Freshippo, Intime, Tmall Supermarket, direct import). The remaining $45.4 billion (~40% of overall revenues) were derived from customer management and commissions on China commerce retail platforms, which provides no other details of the exact platforms reported under that segment.

Revenues for those two categories increased only ¥497 million, as the segment 21% YoY growth was driven by ~¥12 billion growth in other platforms: as detailed in the report, "[c]ombined customer management and commission revenues grew 1% year-over-year, reflecting an increase of 3% in customer management revenue and a decrease of 2% in commission revenue. The growth of customer management revenue was primarily due to the increase in revenue from recommendation feeds and Taobao Live, partly offset by a decrease in volume of paid clicks and average unit price per click in search monetization as a result of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic."

2020 showed barely any growth in customer management and commissions, although the environment for business was challenging in the last quarter, the results show a stark difference from 2019's growth. In 2019, March quarter revenues of ¥44.9 billion showed significant growth from 2018 - up about ¥10.6 billion. Growth was "primarily the result of increases in the volume of paid clicks" in customer management and "primarily due to the strong 33% year-over-year growth of Tmall physical goods GMV for commission revenues."

So although those two categories showed marginal growth for the March quarter, the decline in commission revenues came for the most part from Tmall, not Taobao - with "cancellation of orders as a result of 14 logistics disruption in February, weakness in the apparel category and our waiver of annual service fees for the first half of 2020" dragging down commission revenue even as Tmall's grew 10%. Taobao actually showed revenue increases from recommendation feeds, contributing to the ~¥800 million growth in customer management revenue.

Full Year

Results for the full year showed significant growth in customer management and commissions- 20% and 15% YoY respectively. Customer management increased just under ¥30 billion for 2020, while commission increased just over ¥9 billion. Overall growth for the two segments combined was 19% YoY, even with the marginal 1% growth for the quarter, suggesting solid quarterly growth under favorable operating conditions; with a return to favorable conditions unknown, Taobao Live's online digitization and user growth could stand to benefit.

Since Alibaba is generating "revenue by selling advertising and promotional services to third-party merchants that list products" on Taobao and Tmall, significant growth in merchants using the platform could translate into growth in revenues. Volume of paid clicks and average price per click in monetization offset revenue growth for the quarter, yet for the full year, both increased. With more merchants, volume of paid clicks should continue to increase with thousands of more merchants selling thousands of more products (higher GMV), leading to more possible advertising opportunities and placement of ads for clicks.

Growth in Taobao Live

Taobao Live had already shown substantial growth before the pandemic, yet growth had been accelerated during the pandemic as smaller retailers looked to benefit rapid losses in revenues from store closures by shifting online. Taobao Market's GMV, which encompasses all of Taobao, has increased to ¥3,387 billion for 2020, up from ¥3,115 billion in 2019 and ¥2,689 billion in 2018. Even though growth has been nearing one trillion yuan, Taobao GMV growth is slowing relatively compared to Tmall, which has seen just under ¥1.1 trillion in growth. Taobao Live represents just a small portion of the ¥3.38 trillion GMV of Taobao.

Source: 2020 March-Quarter and Full-Year Results Report

However, Taobao Live has been attracting thousands of more merchants ("daily active merchants using livestreaming on Taobao Live grew 88% year-over-year for the three months ended March 31, 2020") and could boost GMV on the platform for the upcoming fiscal. As a result of the pandemic, merchants using Taobao Live increased 719% in February from January, and certain merchants have seen huge growth in sales in just February - Lin Qingxuan, a cosmetics company, saw 120% YoY growth in sales for the month after seeing a 90% decline after closing stores - over 60,000 watched livestreams and over 400,000 bottles of camellia oil were sold. Broadcasts on the platform range from "chefs broadcasting cooking tutorials in restaurant kitchens, real-estate agents giving tours of apartments, celebrities and singers performing online concerts from their homes, rural farmers promoting their fruits and vegetables and even auto dealers showcasing the interior of luxury cars."

GMV generated on the platform has grown about 150% per year over the past three years, and with the large boost to merchants highlighted in February (possibly continuing through March and April to a lesser degree), should continue to grow at a high rate. Fiscal year GMV for 2020 and 2021 could be up near 100% or higher YoY. Merchants are becoming highly diversified recently and are catering to a wider range of customers due to the wider range of products offered.

The platform is looking to create "200,000 offline retail stores" hosting "300,000 merchants per day" in livestreaming sessions, with the target audience comprising of "wholesalers and manufacturers in factory cluster areas, such as Yiwu in Zhejiang Province." Taobao is also seeking to "train more than 10,000 retail sales people across China to become livestreamers who can each reach audiences of 10,000 or more" to further drive customer reach higher and hopefully generate higher transaction volume and spend per user. Taobao already has quite a large user interface on the platform to transition using Taobao Live - but not every Taobao user will want to use it or keep using it, so attraction of new audiences will remain important.

These growth numbers are quite significantly high, with the amount of retail stores that Taobao is looking to add to its platform holding the potential for a massive spike in overall GMV if the platform can successfully manage and coordinate the creation of all 200,000 stores. With Taobao Market's GMV nearing ¥3.5 trillion, Taobao Live could potentially help boost that figure up to ¥4 trillion for Taobao in a year - assuming 200,000 stores are created and kept on the platform for the time frame, a ¥600 billion increase in GMV would need about ¥400+ billion from the Taobao Live segment. With ¥100 billion in GMV generated from the platform in 2018 and a high growth rate, Taobao Live could already be closing in on the needed figure before even adding in 200,000 offline stores and a potential ¥50 to ¥75 billion GMV from Singles Day in November.

If the 200,000 retail stores are not feasible, and 75,000 more feasible, if each store generates ¥500,000 average for the year, that would amount to ~¥37.5 billion just from those new stores. Adding that to all of the existing merchants, some of whom generate millions per year each in GMV, could drive GMV for the platform higher for the upcoming year and beyond. Now, moving to Taobao's other plan for the Live platform - training 10,000 sales people to reach large audiences - is poised to capture up to 100 million users (although that could lower depending on if the same users watch multiple different streams, which is very likely considering the nature of the platform). However, just by adding in an extra 10,000 streamers who will therefore promote new and different products to existing or new target audiences, the breadth of the community captured within the new planned streaming group could expand.

Farmers could also be a key streaming group in the upcoming years, with Taobao Live having about 50,000 streaming on the platform now, after originally planning on bringing only 1,000 on in the beginning. Taobao is looking to keep increasing the number of farmers using the platform, as it is helping them to sell more products at higher prices. As the crisis unfolded in China, some farmers were selling only fractions of their pineapple and mango crops - less than 10% of pineapples instead of the 30% normally - and livestreams boosted sales significantly. Some streams reached more than 80,000 viewers, and on April 15, farmers in Hubei sold over ¥60 million in products. On Valentine's Day, 380,000 kg of produce were sold to the over 4 million viewers throughout the day. Taobao's Rural Livestream head estimates that over 2,000 streamers in rural areas are earning over ¥10,000 per month (8 times higher than average).

Taobao Live, like Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD), is streamlining the process of agricultural product transactions - selling straight from the farmer to the consumer through Cainiao logistics service and delivering products within 72 hours to 50 major cities. With this process, farmers are now able to receive higher prices for their products by bypassing the traditional methods of selling to a distributor for a lower price, thereby increasing their monthly incomes. With higher prices received for crops and increases in the number of crops sold, farmers are more likely to continue using livestreaming to sell agricultural products due to the sales benefits and increases to standard of living - monthly incomes using livestreaming approaching previous annual incomes in some cases.

Risks

Even as an e-commerce, C2C site, Taobao still is exposed to some risks that could dampen its long-term growth and contribution to Alibaba's China commerce retail segment. Key risks include the potential that new merchant growth begins slowing after fees return, market saturation, possible continuation of slowing growth in GMV, and expensive best-performing industries.

Due to the pandemic altering business operations, Taobao Live began "waiving all service fees" in February and allowing merchants to access all tools/technologies to livestream and sell products instantly. If the platform brings service fees back, it could see fewer merchants willing to turn to the platform unless absolutely necessary if fees are too high for smaller retailers to afford; yet sales benefits from using the platform could ultimately keep smaller retailers linked to Taobao Live.

Market saturation could also be an issue - mobile MAU for Alibaba's China commerce retail already are half of China's population - and the company might be nearing the point of saturation where MAU growth slows because there aren't as many people left not using the platform. With ~70% of China's total population aged 15 to 64 (based on trends from 2018 population data) and an overall population over 1.4 billion, China's net population in that age group - basically the whole group using online platforms, minus an extremely small percentage of outliers (younger and older) - comes just above 1 billion. Alibaba already has 846 million MAU, and with the net population aged 15 to 64 just over 1 billion, there might not be much left in China to capture from a consumer standpoint.

GMV growth for Taobao is not as high as Tmall - 8.7% YoY compared to 22.59% YoY for 2020. The two sites do have different models and targets. Taobao is a domestic C2C platform, while Tmall is a cross-border B2C selling domestic and in related regions (Taiwan, Macau, HK) utilizing an English-language site to promote international brands selling on the platform, contributing to the higher GMV growth relative to Taobao. GMV is still growing, let's not forget that, but could be outshined by Tmall for overall contribution to Alibaba GMV within the upcoming year.

Taobao's best-performing industries could struggle now with changes to the Chinese economy - true unemployment could be nearer to double digits although reported numbers show closer to 6% and the first economic contraction since 1992. 2018's best-performing industries are likely still in the top coming into the pandemic situation: jewelry, women's fashion, accessories, skincare/cosmetics and children's fashion. Discretionary spending could shift away from these categories, especially jewelry and higher-end/expensive apparel with potential damage done to personal incomes during the pandemic. Purchasing in lower-tier cities could fall as the already lower-income regions could be more affected in the upcoming year.

Outlook

Alibaba remains a global giant in the e-commerce sphere, yet still lags competing platform JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) by net revenues. The company generates 48% of revenues from customer management and commissions, of which Taobao falls into. Both of those revenue reporting segments showed strong growth for the full year, while Taobao growth in recommendation feeds helped to offset a weak March quarter. Taobao Live had ridiculous new merchant growth for February, up 719%, and plans to create 200,000 offline stores and incorporate hundreds of thousands of merchants in programs to boost livestreaming numbers. Waived fees led to the substantial growth and could dampen further new merchant growth if fees are re-adopted, but growth should still continue within merchants who have seen significant benefits from adopting the platform. More merchants means more products available, which could drive spend per user higher if those users are connected with products that draw their interest. Taobao Live's 719% merchant growth could be a one-time thing, yet YoY GMV growth should remain strong in the low triple digits or very high double digits.

Trust is of very high importance within the Chinese consumer, and having the ability to see (someone use) products in real-time and ask questions and receive answers and feedback from sellers, influencers or trusted users will boost customer confidence in the product and could lead to more sales due to the level of trust created between the streamer and customer. Livestreaming could be a new way to conduct business online and sell products to customers in the future, and Taobao Live could lead the charge in China. Keeping customers engaged and trusting merchants and streamers can continue to drive Taobao Live's GMV, and boost revenues for Alibaba's China commerce segment alongside Tmall in the long-term. Alibaba has already established its trust within the Chinese community, and maintaining that trust within Taobao Live should be a fairly easy task.

Taobao Live's customer base/audience is primarily women, which is why the five aforementioned categories are the best-performing industries on the platform. Although sales in those five categories physically had been adversely affected during the midst of the pandemic, e-commerce sales should accelerate and maintain strong, but possibly slightly weaker than Q1, momentum for the rest of the upcoming fiscal year. From a merchant perspective, selling through streaming and witnessing heavy volumes of orders could lead merchants to focus on streaming until a full return to normal occurs, and even then could remain streaming to boost sales alongside physical/in-store methods.

E-commerce through streaming could be making a breakthrough sparked by lockdowns, as customers and merchants alike are finding the benefits from turning to streaming for conduction transactions. Momentum is likely to wane from significantly high merchant growth, while plans to add offline stores and train sales people and farmers to stream will continually boost GMV on Taobao Live higher. Alibaba is only ¥3.4 trillion from its 2024 goal of ¥10 trillion facilitated on its platforms, and Tmall's GMV outpaces Taobao's, Taobao Live could bring in a GMV that starts to close in on ¥1 trillion by that time as the shift to livestreaming for buying and selling could become more permanently ingrained in the Chinese consumer society.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.