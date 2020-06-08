This report is an update on ChemoCentryx pipeline progress, commercial opportunity and includes an updated financial valuation of the company.

Despite the recent announcement that the LUMINA-1 trial failed to meet its primary endpoint, there are many upcoming catalysts for ChemoCentryx in 2020.

Introduction

A lot has happened at ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) since my first report back in November 2017.

Following the release of the ADVOCATE trial top-line results in late November 2019, ChemoCentryx share price more than quadrupled and interest in the company spiked.

Analysts following the company have PT ranging from $58 to $102. Moreover, CCXI has seen an increase in institutional ownership and represents a top 5 position for Consonance Capital Management, Cormorant Asset Management, and RA Capital Management. Such specialist funds' support is nice to see.

It is an opportune time to update my thesis and this report will cover pipeline progress, commercial opportunities, and an updated financial valuation of the company.

Pipeline Progress

Avacopan

Figure 1. Avacopan mechanism of action

Source: Company presentation

ANCA-associated vasculitis (AAV)

Top-line results from the ADVOCATE trial confirmed Avacopan could well become the new SOC in patients with ANCA-associated vasculitis. Both primary endpoints of disease remission at 26 weeks and sustained disease remission at 52 weeks were met. Indeed, the combination of Avacopan and a background immunosuppressive drug (rituximab or cyclophosphamide followed by azathioprine) was non-inferior to SOC (which consists of high-dose chronic prednisone and another background immunosuppressive drug) for BVAS remission at week 26 and was found to be superior with regards to sustained remission at week 52. Additionally, multiple secondary endpoints assessing quality of life, kidney function and glucocorticoid toxicity were significantly better in the Avacopan arm and ChemoCentryx reported that there were less serious adverse events in the Avacopan arm.

Based on these results, the company plans to file its NDA in mid-2020 with the FDA and Vifor disclosed they expected to submit their application to the EMA in 2020. Avacopan received Orphan drug designation by both the FDA and the EMA for the treatment of AAV. In the event of an approval, it would translate into several benefits, especially extended market exclusivity (10 years in the EU and 7 years in the US).

I am convinced Avacopan is going to be approved in the AAV indication. Not only were trial results excellent, but an alternative treatment was also needed for AAV, given toxicity/QoL concerns associated with long-term glucocorticoids use. I wonder how fast physicians will start adopting Avacopan following its approval and how big of a role pricing will have on adoption. The CEO hinted at price for Avacopan ranging anywhere between $50000 and $200000 a year and given its efficacy, the company is probably more likely to price it closer to the mid-upper range.

C3 glomerulopathy (C3G)

Based on compassionate use case and evidence that C5a has a role in C3G pathogenesis, ChemoCentryx launched the ACCOLADE study - a potentially registration-supporting clinical trial back in 2017. The company first planned to enroll patients with high C5b-C9 circulating levels and then amended the trial to enroll patients with lower C5b-C9 circulating levels too. On its last earnings call, the company said that the higher complement level stratum was nearly fully enrolled and that it expected to release top-line results for this stratum by the end of 2020. The company also obtained Orphan drug designation from both the EMA and the FDA for the treatment of C3G.

Figure 2. ACCOLADE study design

Source: Company presentation

The outcomes from the ACCOLADE trial are particularly difficult to predict. While there are a few reports documenting successful treatment with eculizumab, the clinical response to an eculizumab treatment is mixed. In a case series with C3G patients treated by eculizumab, patients who had a rapidly progressing disease course and patients who had significant extra capillary proliferation were more likely to show a global clinical response to treatment. However, higher serum C5b-C9 level was not associated with a higher response rate. Chances of success of the ACCOLADE study will thus depend on the disease severity of the patients enrolled. It will be interesting to see the TLR of this trial, given it is the largest study conducted in this condition.

While it is an ultra-rare disease, there are numerous clinical trials currently enrolling or enrolled and awaiting results at the moment - ALXN is expected to release its phase 2 study results in Q220.

Table 1. Ongoing clinical trials in C3G

Source: Author's research. Data obtained from clinicaltrials.gov

Hidradenitis Suppurativa (HS)

Based on evidence HS is believed to be a neutrophil-driven disease, the fact C5a has been found to be significantly elevated in HS patients compared to healthy patients and based on a positive phase IIa study evaluating InflaRx (IFRX) IFX-1, an IV C5a antibody in HS, ChemoCentryx launched the AURORA trial in December 2018. The study is fully enrolled and the company expects TLR to be released around Q320.

Figure 3. AURORA study design

Source: Company presentation

It seems that the company initiated its trial in HS patients based on a IFX-1 successful phase IIa open-label trial. In June 2019, InflaRx released TLR of its SHINE Phase IIb, which was a randomized, double-blind study evaluating IFX-1 versus placebo. The study failed to meet its primary endpoint which was the proportion of patients with Hidradenitis Suppurativa Clinical Response (HiSCR) at week 16. HiSCR is a validated tool measuring clinical response in HS patients and is defined by "at least a 50% reduction in total AN (total abscess and inflammatory nodule) count, with no increase in abscess count, and no increase in draining fistula count relative to baseline."

Interestingly, InflaRx had chosen response at week 16 as a primary endpoint, even if Humira's approval in HS was based on the results on the PIONEER phase III studies, both of which using clinical response at week 12 defined by HiSCR as primary efficacy endpoint. It is relevant to guess that lesions from a flare probably decrease over time and thus HiSCR is possibly achieved even without treatment. This is also evidenced by a placebo HiSCR rate of 47.2% in the SHINE trial compared to a placebo HiSCR rate of 26% and 27.6% in the PIONEER I and PIONEER II trials, respectively.

InflaRx proceeded to conduct a post-hoc analysis of its clinical trial, which showed that when using a different score to quantify HS severity (IHS-4) - which is based on the absolute number of nodules, abscesses and draining tunnels (fistulae and sinuses) - there was a significantly higher relative score decrease in patients receiving the IFX-1 high dose compared to placebo controls. Encouragingly, there was a trend to a dose-response too.

AURORA trial is a large trial with more than 400 patients and has the same primary efficacy endpoint that was used in both PIONEER trials, which likely increases its likelihood of success. Another major difference is the fact Avacopan is a small molecule and as pointed out on Q219 CC, some experts suggest it may penetrate lesions better than a larger antibody such as IFX-1. Additionally, considering the post-hoc analysis of InflaRx - the argument of C5a or C5aR inhibition being potentially effective in HS can still be defended.

It is fair to say that the AURORA trial is better designed than the SHINE trial was and it could potentially support registration in the event of success. The risk-reward profile on this trial remains excellent, given the potentially very broad commercial opportunity HS could be for ChemoCentryx and the relatively low costs associated with running the trial.

Other potential indications

During its last earnings call, the CEO hinted at pursuing other renal disease indications for Avacopan, especially Lupus Nephritis. He said in the Q419 press release that " the success of ADVOCATE not only validated the biology of C5a receptor inhibition by Avacopan as a powerful therapy but it surpassed expectations and may open doors to additional renal disease opportunities in underserved indications such as lupus nephritis." The company also mentioned polycystic kidney disease as a potential target. While the company has not made any decision yet, I found it interesting it was already looking at other indications. In the event of successful AURORA results, the company could target Pyoderma Gangrenosum for instance, given the encouraging Phase IIa results obtained by InflaRx when using IFX-1 as a treatment.

CCX140 - a CCR2 inhibitor

Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis (FSGS)

Following encouraging phase II results in diabetic nephropathy (DN), in which adding CCX140 to SOC in diabetic patients with proteinuria, resulted in a decrease in proteinuria (assessed by UACR) and other preclinical evidence supporting the fact CCR2 plays a role in FSGS pathogenesis, the company initiated the LUMINA trials.

On May 18, the company announced the LUMINA-1 trial failed to meet its primary endpoint, which was the decrease in proteinuria from baseline. On the day the data was released, ChemoCentryx share price went up, highlighting the fact investors' expectations were low going into this readout and did not assign much value to CCX140 (in this setting at least).

These low expectations were probably explained by the fact the Phase II trial evaluating CCX140 in diabetic patients with proteinuria showed somewhat interesting results but there were some findings that need scrutiny. While the study showed a −16% difference in proteinuria between 5 mg CCX140 and placebo, it showed a −10% difference between 10 mg CCX140 placebo. One of the findings from the CCX140 DN trial was the lack of a dose-response - indeed, the proteinuria reduction was more significant in the 5mg once a day arm than in the 10mg a day arm. The authors of the publication noted that MCP-1, one of the endogenous ligands for CCR2, was present in higher concentrations in the higher dose arm. They hypothesized that MCP-1 competed with CCX140 and led to a diminution in the proteinuria-lowering effect.

Moreover, even in the event of positive results, ChemoCentryx would have almost certainly needed a larger confirmatory phase 3 trial.

Other potential indications

Vifor has an exclusive option to pursue R&D and commercialization of CCX140 in more prevalent forms of chronic kidney disease, potential rare kidney disease indications in which CCX140 could be promising. Given results obtained in FSGS and average results in DN, I do not hold high expectations for CCX140.

CCX872

In late January 2018, ChemoCentryx released results from its ongoing phase Ib open-label trial, evaluating CCX872, a CCR2 inhibitor in the treatment of late-stage pancreatic cancer. In the trial, patients received FOLFIRINOX once every two weeks (maximum 12 cycles) as well as daily doses of CCX872 for twelve weeks or as long as their disease was stable.

Combining CCX872 with FOLFIRINOX therapy showed a 29% overall survival (OS) at 18 months, compared to previously published results demonstrating an 18.6% OS rate when only using FOLFIRINOX chemotherapeutic regimen - a treatment combining fluorouracil, leucovirin, irinotecan, and oxaliplatin.

These results are interesting because, according to the CEO "improved patient survival could result from selectively inhibiting CCR2 with CCX872, thereby blocking the immune-suppressing cells that CCR2 maintains in the tumor environment. This is a new approach aimed at liberating the body's own potential for a powerful anti-tumor immune response."

Although the results are positive, it is worth noting that only 76% of patients enrolled in ChemoCentryx trial had metastatic disease versus 100% of patients in the trial evaluating FOLFIRINOX as a treatment for advanced pancreatic cancer. Indeed, the OS of patients with metastatic disease was 28% at 18 months. ChemoCentryx added in their statement that they were looking forward "to the opportunity to advance CCX872 in combination with other therapies."

The results are a proof-of-concept that CCX872 may be a good addition to immunotherapies and ChemoCentryx could eventually partner with other immuno-oncology players, which could be a convenient solution for the company.

The company disclosed in its 10-K that it had a collaboration with the University of Florida and Massachusetts General Hospital in which it evaluated CCX872 in combination with anti-PD1 in murine glioblastoma models - "in mice that were bred to lack chemokine receptor 2 (CCR2) and to develop glioblastoma, MDSCs could not carry out such infiltration. Treating these mice with an immune checkpoint inhibitor stimulated a strong anti-cancer immune response and prolonged the animals’ survival. In mice with normal CCR2, treatment with a molecule that blocks CCR2 had similar effects." The company also states that these preclinical studies "support targeting CCR2-expressing MDSCs as a means to enhance immunotherapies, and warrant investigation of this combination therapy in clinical trials for patients with glioblastoma."

Pipeline Summary

ChemoCentryx R&D program is relatively broad and while CCX140 yielded disappointing results, preliminary evidence and studies highlighting the role played by the complement system in a multitude of diseases supports the idea that Avacopan may well be a pipeline in a drug. Moreover, its chemoattractant system expertise gives it a good platform to potentially develop new drug candidates.

Business Overview

Commercial opportunity

ANCA-associated vasculitis is a large commercial opportunity. Indeed, ChemoCentryx estimates there are between 40,000-75,000 patients with AAV in the US, with roughly 4000 new cases a year and between 50,000 and 100,000 patients in the EU, with 5000 new cases per year. Considering the ADVOCATE trial results, Avacopan is likely to become the new SOC and could command premium pricing, the commercial opportunity is broad. The company is currently building its sales force, which should be ready to operate when its drug gets approved. They pointed at pursuing a targeted commercial strategy, with a small field force in the US. Vifor will be in charge of the commercialization in the EU and given its existing salesforce and experience, it should be an efficient launch.

Figure 4. US Commercialization strategy

Source: Company presentation

In C3-glomerulopathy, the company states the prevalence is very low and the company estimates in its last 10-K there are 800 patients in the US and 2000 patients in Europe. However, prevalence estimates vary and Novartis (NYSE:NVS), which is currently evaluating LNP023 in C3G patients, estimates there are 4000 patients in the US. Given there are more competitors involved in this indication, especially competitors with a large commercial force in rare renal diseases such as ALXN, the peak market share that could potentially be obtained by ChemoCentryx may be limited.

In Hidradenitis Suppurativa, the only approved therapy at the moment is Humira (adalimumab) and its efficacy remains relatively limited. Despite its suboptimal efficacy, it has still managed a market penetration of roughly 10% and reached >$1B in sales in this indication. There are roughly 200,000 patients with moderate-to-severe HS in the US, so this would be an enormous commercial opportunity in the event of success.

Such a market penetration could be attained by Avacopan in the event of results comparable to the ones obtained by Humira in the PIONEER trials (i.e., 15.8% and 31.3% more patients with clinical response in the active arms in PIONEER-I and PIONEER-II, respectively). In this scenario, Avacopan could be a very competitive drug - not only is it an oral therapy, its new MoA would probably be interesting to prescribers and patients alike and this interest for a new treatment was also highlighted by the rapidity of the AURORA trial enrolment.

Revenue Build

Key assumptions for how sales are modeled include:

- Prevalence/Target Market: I used the mid-range point of prevalence figures provided by the company in ANCA-associated vasculitis with a relapse rate of 12.5% per year in AAV patients (the relapse rate is very variable across reports), used the prevalence provided by competitors in C3 glomerulopathy, and used the prevalence estimate in moderate-to-severe Hidradenitis Suppurativa (no range) the company gave.

- Market Entrance: Assume a 2021 market entrance for Avacopan in AAV, 2022 in C3G and mid-2023 in HS. This assumes a confirmatory trial will be needed for HS.

- Market Penetration: Given how effective Avacopan was in the ADVOCATE trial and the high probability it becomes the SOC in AAV, I assumed peak market shares between 50% and 60% in this indication. For the reasons mentioned above, I believe the peak market share of Avacopan in C3G will likely be around 25% of the addressable market. I assume a peak market share of 15% in the HS indication, which is higher than what Adalimumab has captured since it was approved in HS.

- Gross Price: Assumed an annual gross price of $125,000 in the US, with a 1% annual price increase. I used a $100,000 annual gross price in the EU, with no yearly price increases. I used a 15% average gross-to-net discount.

- Intellectual Property: Avacopan's composition-of-matter patent expires in 2031 in the US and 2029 in the EU and ROW. I thus assume peak sales around 2030 in the EU and 2030 in the US. However, orphan drugs get ten years of market exclusivity in the EU, meaning that protection from generics could extend into early 2030s.

- ROW sales: At this stage, I have not modeled sales in ex-US and ex-Europe countries. And I have not modeled ex-US sales in HS, given that the company has yet to talk about a potential commercial strategy for Avacopan in this indication outside the US.

- European Royalties: I use a 14% royalty rate on net sales in the EU. It is within the "low teens to the mid-twenties" the company mentions in its 10-K.

Table 2. Revenue Build (Author's research)

Financial Valuation

I arrive at a base case price target of $80.7 based on a risk-adjusted NPV analysis that assumes a 10% discount rate, a terminal growth rate of -2% and fully diluted shares of 65.1M. I assign a relatively important terminal value because of the company's chemoattractant technology platform and assume continued clinical development will partly offset the loss of revenue from patent expirations. Moreover, ChemoCentryx may obtain patent term extensions and some of the other patents they have may protect Avacopan beyond the composition-of-matter patent expiration dates. I assign a probability of success (PoS) of 30% for Avacopan in C3G, given the limited evidence available and a PoS of 40% for Avacopan in HS.

I arrive at a PT of $35.6 in my bear-case scenario, in which I assign a 0% PoS for Avacopan in C3G and HS and lower peak market share in ANCA-associated vasculitis.

I arrive at a PT of $107.1 in my bull-case scenario. It assumes a 50% PoS in C3G and a 60% PoS in HS and a 2022 market entry for Avacopan in HS.

I have not taken into account all potential milestone payments from Vifor in the model - the details of the Avacopan and CCX140 agreements were not disclosed, and commercial milestones are quite difficult to project. Collaboration revenues from milestone payments of $100M in 2021 (regulatory filings and acceptance) and $50M in 2022-2024 are included in the model. This $250M in milestones payment represents a bit more than half of the remaining $460M potential milestones payments tied to the Avacopan agreement.

I assume there will be no ISP (indication-specific pricing)

I have not assigned any value to potential sales ex-Europe and ex-US at this time. However, countries in the Asia-Pacific regions may generate important royalty revenues for the company - especially in Japan, where Vifor has sublicensed Avacopan rights to Kissei Pharmaceuticals.

I have not assigned any value to the CCX140 and the CCX872 program or any other pipeline assets.

My PT does not incorporate an eventual acquisition of the company. While I believe ChemoCentryx is a very attractive M&A target and could be a strategic acquisition for many companies, the fact Vifor owns the commercialization rights for Avacopan in rare renal disease indications outside the US probably makes ChemoCentryx less attractive to players who have commercial operations in both Europe and the US. I think Vifor could end up acquiring ChemoCentryx - it would be a strategic fit and would certainly create synergies. It has the financial capacity to do so and already owns more than 20% of the company.

Table 3. Income Statement (Author's research)

Table 4. DCF model (Author's research)

Table 5. Sensitivity Analysis (Author's research)

Risks to the thesis

- Regulatory Risk: I assume a 100% chance that the FDA and EMA approve Avacopan for the treatment of ANCA-associated vasculitis. However, it is possible that the regulatory filings are incomplete and lead to regulatory delays, thus postponing Avacopan's launch. In a less likely scenario, regulatory agencies may reject the NDA.

- Clinical risk: I assign a relatively conservative PoS for Avacopan in C3G and HS; however, failure in clinical trials probably represents the biggest risk and could result in a selloff of ChemoCentryx's shares. Moreover, there's a risk that ChemoCentryx fails to develop new drug candidates or advance its clinical program.

- Commercial risk: I assume that Avacopan becomes the SOC for ANCA-associated vasculitis and assume a quick market uptake. There's a risk that the market adoption is lower than expected. Depending on how the therapy is priced, payers could impose access restrictions and reimbursement issues could play a role in slowing Avacopan's adoption. While the competition is behind currently, IFRX is developing IFX-1 in AAV and may be able to eventually capture market share. Other competitive drugs may also emerge over time.

- General Market risk: While investors have been increasingly bullish on the biotech sector lately, the biotech sector is volatile in nature. Moreover, with the market almost back at ATH despite all that has been going on in 2020, one has to consider an eventual correction in the near future. With that in mind, I think that there will be less drug-pricing rhetoric, given how proactive pharmaceutical and biotech companies have been in the COVID-19 crisis - making the sector probably less risky than the tech sector, for instance.

Conclusion

ChemoCentryx is about to turn into a commercial-stage biotech company, with a very attractive value proposition for the treatment of ANCA-associated vasculitis. Avacopan is a derisked asset and represents a pipeline in a drug with the potential to be evaluated in numerous additional indications.

The current AURORA trial testing Avacopan in Hidradenitis Suppurative represents a great opportunity for ChemoCentryx and success in this indication would be transformative. While the risk/reward is not as good as it was back in 2017, it is still compelling. ChemoCentryx will be a very interesting company to follow in the next few months, with data from the ACCOLADE and the AURORA trial that should be released in the second half of this year.

