After Wayfair (W) and Overstock.com (OSTK) plunged 78.6% and 71.2% off of their YTD highs in January and February, the two rallied 629.4% and 468.7%, respectively, going into June. Wayfair hit a new all-time high during the rally while Overstock is approaching September 2019 levels again. Although the rallies were driven by e-commerce booms fueled by stay-at-home orders, continuations of these massive rallies through June could be far-fetched, as only one long-term catalyst could exist – and it has already existed for a couple of years.

Rally Strength

Even as Wayfair outpaced Overstock in the two’s rapid ascent over the past couple of months, Overstock has yet to break its 11-week positive streak starting the week of March 16, whereas Wayfair only had a 7-week streak. The week of May 4 proved the strongest week for both – Wayfair ended that week up 53.5%, while Overstock ended up 34.6%.

The rallies look to be overhyping the fundamentals and earnings power of both companies. Neither posted a quarterly profit, and neither have posted profits in the past 4 years. Overstock was profitable from 2012 to 2015, but declining revenues and rising costs sent it spiraling downward. Wayfair’s net loss has been widening significantly to almost a billion-dollar loss in 2019 as its operating expenses have outpaced gross profit grown, rising 50% per year from 2017 to 2019.

Earnings Power

Quarterly earnings posted during the midst of the pandemic showed the short-term benefits that both e-tailers are witnessing from the pandemic-spurred lockdowns and closures of physical store competition.

Overstock’s quarterly earnings report beat on both ends, with EPS beating by $0.32 and revenues beating by ~$20 million; revenues were still down marginally YoY. The site witnessed “an increase in website traffic and new customers, and [its] retail sales have accelerated to over 120% year over year growth in April… without significant operational disruption” from its drop-ship facilities. Even with a pre-tax loss of $9 million, net loss amounted to $16 million, leaving Overstock still distanced from profitability.

Wayfair posted almost identical beats in its earnings – a $0.31 beat in EPS and $20 million beat in revenues, yet revenues were up 20.1% YoY. Wayfair sees that the “broader market disruption has highlighted the many differentiated advantages [it has] built as the e-commerce leader in Home over the last two decades. Millions of new shoppers have discovered Wayfair while they shelter in place at home, and [it is] seeing strong acceleration in new and repeat customer orders across almost all classes of goods and across all regions.” As one of the leaders in the e-commerce home furnishings space, this is quite exactly what is expected from Wayfair.

“Significant Strides Toward Profitability”

That phrase comes from Wayfair CEO Niraj Shah during the quarterly earnings report. The main question is: when? Wayfair hasn’t made any improvement on its bottom-line earnings in this quarter – maybe it did so on a QoQ basis, but on a YoY basis, net loss and EPS were substantially larger. It might be good to see net revenues up 20% YoY from $1.944 billion to $2.33 billion, and gross profit up ~$109 million, but that’s where it starts to get quite scary. Operating loss YoY increased by 33.3% (~$64.5 million), net loss widened by 42.66% (about ~$85.5 million). Basic EPS fell from a loss of $2.20 to a loss of $3.04. Sure, Wayfair may be touted as a growth stock, but its quarterly financials are showing it growing in the wrong direction.

Overstock actually looks better on a YoY basis on its income statement – aside from the fall in revenues, gross profit rose $2.7 million, operating loss shrunk from $36 million to $28.6 million, and net loss came in at $19.6 million, as opposed to the $42.9 million posted a year ago. EPS went from a loss of $1.18 to a loss of $0.40, a substantial improvement. Hence, CEO Jonathan Johnson’s comments on Overstock’s profitability, as he expects to see “continued progress against [Overstock’s] goal of realizing sustainable, profitable growth,” seem much more feasible.

Source: OSTK Financials, W Financials

Looking at the trends over the past 11 quarters, Wayfair has seen substantial revenue increases, yet its net loss (blue columns) still has widened. Overstock has seen declining revenues over the past 11 quarters, but after its net loss hit $93.3 million in December 2017, it has been inching closer towards profitability. Overstock does seem much closer to profitability (at least for a quarter) than Wayfair, but that could also point to Overstock’s return to profitability occurring before Wayfair’s first sustained annual profit.

Solid Sales Growth, But Sustainable?

Both had pointed to solid sales growth over the quarter-to-date period: Wayfair’s CFO Michael Fleisher stated that “gross revenue growth year-over-year is trending at roughly 90%, translating to over $800 million added year over year,” while Overstock “disclosed quarter-to-date retail sales were up 130% y/y” after disclosing April sales were up 120%. Those are significant boosts to sales and to revenues, but that is unlikely to be sustainable. Wayfair did state alongside the report of growth that while the company does “not know how long these trends will persist... [Wayfair] believe[s] this period has certainly and permanently accelerated e-commerce adoption in our category.”

That’s quite a bold statement to make, especially as the company has seen increasing revenues and net losses pretty consistently. “Certainly and permanently” accelerating e-commerce adoption also seems like an overstatement, to a degree – closures of many other home furnishing stores left the door wide open to e-tailers like Wayfair and Overstock during the quarter, but it seems like we’ve already known that e-commerce will keep growing over time. The period of lockdown might have temporarily shifted demand to e-tail during the quarter, but a return to shopping in stores will likely occur in the second half of the calendar year if those stores are able to reopen effectively. Google Trends data does point to an uptick in searches for Wayfair and Overstock starting in March and remaining high throughout May, but Google queries don’t translate into signing up for the sites or making purchases. Whether these trends of higher search queries for the two will continue in the upcoming months could mean an increase in adoption, but conversion rate of those searches into purchases is unknown, and therefore might not signal a permanent acceleration.

Source: Google Trends

Wayfair occupies a sort of niche e-tail segment for primarily home furnishings which contributes to its search upticks – millions could be more willing to redecorate homes as a result of being there 24/7. Comparing Trends data to Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM), Pottery Barn, and Ikea, interest/queries in Wayfair are still meaningfully high, but not as high as Ikea. So, in the home furnishing niche, Wayfair still isn’t the top of the query list.

When taking Wayfair and Overstock in comparison to other e-commerce sites: Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) (in a unique, artisanal/handmade niche), eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY), and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), the spike in Wayfair and Overstock is hardly even noticeable. Sure, Amazon does dwarf nearly everything else in its field, but Wayfair is but a fraction of eBay, and even Etsy’s search interest has been higher.

Another piece of the puzzle lies within furniture’s durability – once a couch or a lighting fixture is purchased for example, those shouldn’t need replacements within a couple of years. Due to the nature of this in Wayfair’s niche, it isn’t going to be selling similar items to repeat customers very often; how many couches, large appliances, or tables would one customer really need within one year?

Doubting e-commerce growth in the long term is not necessarily a bright idea. But for a complete shift to e-commerce adoption and transition away from shopping in brick-and-mortar stores solely caused by the pandemic as a driver for Wayfair and Overstock also seems quite dubious – sure, there might be some acceleration of growth within return customers and a higher rate of new customers in the short term, but achieving the same rate of growth seen during the pandemic or seeing permanent acceleration will likely be difficult without multiple new catalysts.

Financially Weak

Wayfair believes that its “healthy balance sheet” gives it strength in “highly dynamic environment[s]”, but that balance sheet isn’t in the best shape possible. Cash and short-term investments for the most recent quarter numbered $891 million ($624.5 million cash), but assets are still overshadowed by liabilities in both current and total.

Source: W Financials

Over the past five quarters, Wayfair has seen some fluctuations within its assets – cash and investments peaked in September 2019, and have decreased 31.5% to date. Current and total assets have done the same – current assets have fallen almost $400 million, while total assets are down just under $250 million. Total liabilities, however, have not yet started decreasing on a quarterly basis. Current liabilities have fallen for the most recent quarter in part with a decrease in payables. Total debt, however, has doubled YoY and has driven total liabilities to almost $4 billion. The divide between asset growth and liability growth does not show any signs of stopping anytime soon, as shareholder’s equity has now reached an almost $1.2 billion deficit.

Overstock has been financially better positioned – cash on hand has risen 73.8% since September 2019, current assets have breached $200 million, and total assets are at a five-quarter high. Current liabilities are still higher than total assets, but only by $17.7 million, unlike Wayfair’s $220 million difference.

Source: OSTK Financials

On the other hand, total assets have been higher than total liabilities, giving Overstock $161.7 million in shareholder’s equity – although that has fallen YoY, it still lies just below September 2019 levels, which is fair given the circumstances of the current quarter. Overstock’s long-term debt has just resurfaced in the current quarter after having none in the previous three, leaving it a simple, small future obligation unlike Wayfair.

So, Wayfair’s rally is not backed by its financials, which have been deteriorating consistently, seen within its rapid loading in debt and growing shareholder deficit, which typically would be a sign of a company in distress. Yes, Wayfair might still be in its “growth” phase and path to profitability, but its consistent track record of accumulating debt on top of wide net losses each quarter has not stopped yet even as revenues have grown – so when will that stop? Wayfair does not look to be cutting costs, and it certainly can’t skimp out on cost of revenues to increase its gross margin significantly; operating losses are likely to continue for a couple years at the minimum. Wayfair also is burning cash – ignoring cash raised from debt issuance, cash flows from operations and investing have been about a $1 billion outflow in the current and previous quarters.

Overstock’s rally, although not completely backed by its financials, could find more strength reading into the numbers. Cash and assets have grown for the past two quarters, and Overstock has not had to tap into debt issuance to the same degree that Wayfair has. Net losses each quarter have been shrinking, bringing Overstock much closer to breaking a quarterly profit, even as revenues are declining YoY, signaling solid execution by management. Even though Overstock’s revenues are a portion of what Wayfair generates, Overstock has been crawling back towards profitability quicker amid its slowing revenue while Wayfair has still failed to capitalize on its strong revenue growth.

So, What’s the Catalyst?

Or, what could be the catalyst. E-tail has grown rapidly, but has not yet been able to replace physical stores. The industry has been and will be highly competitive, and the two could face difficulties continuing at this rate by relying solely on the pandemic as its long-term growth driver and industry changer. Home furnishing and décor is usually a highly selective, judgmental process – seeing an item in person (in a store/warehouse/etc.) gives a better perspective of how that item or furniture piece will fit within your unique home, but it’s hard to tell how it fits within your home ecosystem until you actually put it there. E-tailers have the disadvantage in this case – an item might look perfect online, but it’s difficult to judge how it will look just on its dimensions provided.

Working towards a more “retail” feel, Wayfair and Overstock have adopted augmented reality (among other e-tailers as well) to help prospective customers to truly judge how that product will look inside their homes. It’s still not perfect, but it does bypass the in-store, pre-furnished and arranged rooms that normally are seen at Ikea or other furnishing stores by allowing the view to be in your own living room or kitchen before the purchase is even made.

Overstock began offering AR on Apple devices back in 2017 and with Android in 2018, with Wayfair introducing its AR in 2018; yet Overstock hasn’t seen a meaningful growth in revenues since then, so wouldn’t that negate AR as a catalyst? Not exactly – AR is still relatively new, in the sense that it has much more potential to adapt and change how our lives will be lived through technology and more specifically within e-commerce to ‘test-drive’ items before purchases, and AR will continue to advance technologically until it may no longer become recognizable as ‘augmented’. AR is in no way done forging ahead a new path of technological utilization within our lives.

In addition, a June 2019 report cited Overstock’s chief digital officer Sumit Goyal said that “Overstock is just scratching the surface with AR and 3D” with its partnership with SeekXR but has already “seen a significant lift in mobile conversions with those using the AR feature, and a decrease in returns.” Wayfair’s AR partnership with Magic Leap led to Wayfair Spaces, which works within a VR headset to create a dual AR/VR mix. Whereas a plain AR would work by “simply superimposing the furniture over the environment, the technology [in Wayfair Spaces] can virtually fix the furniture in place. This allows the customer to walk around the product and view it from all angles as if it was really there.” Both of the AR platforms have created a “confident customer experience” which provides an extremely more realistic and contextual view of the furniture piece within the room.

If Wayfair (and Overstock as well) wants to pin the pandemic-related shift in consumer shopping behavior as a permanent accelerator of growth, AR could be that catalyst that helps keep that growth higher, but that could be shooting for the moon. Furnishing is selective and personal, and physical stores have held the advantage in providing a visible/touchable visual of a furniture piece, allowing the customer to make judgments easier than it would be online. However, in stores and warehouses, those showrooms are pre-decorated and arranged to provide a high-quality aesthetic, which does not usually translate into the personal home with ease. This is where AR could bridge the gap in the upcoming years – as the technology continues to adapt and change, a visible yet untouchable furniture piece could be implanted into the room (already possible) and altered – move it this way or that way, rotate it, change the color, etc. – and give an exact view inside the room for the perfect aesthetic within the personal home.

Yet it seems very unlikely that AR will completely reshape the furnishing industry and basically eliminate the need for physical stores. It’s just not as ingrained in society as shopping in stores. AR will help to change the visual of an item within the home instead of the store, and could serve to drive customer purchases on mobile apps higher, as well as decreasing returns. From the current standpoint, AR seems more well-equipped to drive mobile growth within Wayfair and Overstock in the long term, of which was witnessed during the pandemic, but is unlikely to be the cause of permanent acceleration from the pandemic.

Outlook

In the short term, Wayfair and Overstock won’t be profitable; the current quarter ending in June could bring earnings a bit higher due to April and May’s benefits. However, neither company is expected to post an annual profit until 2023. Overstock has been inching closer to an annual profit, while Wayfair is digging itself deeper and deeper from profitability.

Wayfair has been adding customers and showing strong revenue growth, but its costs of doing so have been outpacing that growth as the industry still remains highly competitive. Revenues should keep increasing in the long term, but until management can flatten expenses and customer acquisition costs (from advertising/marketing expenditures) and see an inflection point in the rate of growth of its expenses, it could keep dragging itself farther from profitability. Costs have not yet shown signs of nearing that inflection point, and new debt has further increased shareholder deficit as assets haven’t grown with its liabilities. Wayfair was driven higher from a solid earnings report and strong growth numbers quarter-to-date in May, but earnings are still down YoY even after showing sequential improvement. Wayfair has done that multiple times – shown a QoQ increase in earnings only (from first to second) to have the third quarter drop even lower than the first. Although the upcoming quarter is likely to show a second QoQ benefit, the third quarter will likely be the most important – should normalcy return to a degree, if Wayfair shows an increase in net loss, then it could signal a failure to capitalize on growing revenues and customers, and be way-far from its long-term profitability picture.

Overstock has done much better from a profitability standpoint than Wayfair, as the company has been fairly consistently shrinking its quarterly net losses even as revenues are declining marginally. In the long term, Overstock will need quarterly revenues to inflect and begin to show YoY increases to drive revenues back towards the $2 billion mark. Overstock has done much better at managing costs and liability growth has been quite small, although bumped up by a new debt issuance this quarter. Long-term profitability is still some ways away for Overstock, yet it has shown signs of being much closer to that than Wayfair even with revenues a fraction of the size.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.